Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Dárek za recenzi

Dárek za recenzi

Získejte za recenzi k vybraným produktům prací gel Coccolino za 750 Kč. Registrujte se na www.lgproradost.cz.


ODMĚNA ZA RECENZI

Kupte vybraný spotřebič LG, napište recenzi, registrujte se na lgproradost.cz a získejte hodnotný dárek–
prací gel Coccolino na černé a barevné prádlo!


Jak získat odměnu


Nakupte v období od 1. 1. 2022 do 31. 12. 2022 některý z vybraných modelů spotřebičů LG
na Alza.cz nebo LG.cz a uveďte recenzi na jeden nebo více e-shopů.


Zaregistrujte se v termínu od 20. 7. 2022 do 7. 1. 2023 na www.lgproradost.czNezapomeňte nahrát nákupní
doklad, fotografii štítku se sériovým číslem a otisk obrazovky zveřejněné recenze.


Po ověření Vaší registrace a splnění podmínek promo akce Vám nárok potvrdíme e-mailem,
odměnu obdržíte do 40 pracovních dnů na Vámi zadanou adresu.

Varianty odměn:

1) Nakupte na Alza.cz, uveďte zde recenzi a získejte prací gel Coccolino v hodnotě 750 Kč

2) Nakupte na LG.cz, uveďte zde recenzi a získejte prací gel Coccolinov hodnotě 750 Kč

3) Nakupte na Alza.cz, uveďte recenzi na Alza.cz i LG.cz a získejte prací gel Coccolino v hodnotě 1 500 Kč

 
Benefity LG praček

Pračky a sušičky Vám ušetří čas i energii. Jsou vyzbrojené speciálním programem, který
odstraní až 99,9 % alergenů.

Americké chladničky udrží potraviny déle čerstvé. Inovativní průhledné okno ve dvířkách
umožňuje nahlédnout dovnitř, aniž by bylo nutné je otevřít a tím se snižuje ztráta chladného
vzduchu.


Kombinované chladničky vynikají funkcí DoorCooling+™, která obnovuje teplotu v
chladničce rychleji než běžný systém chlazení, a to díky průduchům v přední části chladničky
a silnému proudu chladného vzduchu, což umožňuje rychlejší a rovnoměrnější chlazení.
Rovnoměrná teplota je hlavním faktorem pro udržení delší čerstvosti potravin.

Pravidla promoakce

Podrobná pravidla akce si zobrazíte kliknutím na odkaz.

Zjistit více