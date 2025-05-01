Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Xbox Game pass

Proměňte svou LG TV v konzoli stisknutím tlačítka

Hraj. Bez limitů.
Bez konzole.

K nové LG OLED a QNED TV 2025 získáte Game

Pass Ultimate se stovkami her až na 12 měsíců.

Hraj. Bez limitů.<br>Bez konzole. Zjistit více Hraj. Bez limitů.<br>Bez konzole. Pravidla promoakce

Jak získám získám
XBOX Game Pass Ultimate zdarma?

 

1) Při zakoupení LG OLED TV 2025 nebo LG QNED TV 2025, získáte dárek v podobě Xbox Game Pas Ultimate na 6 nebo 12 měsíců zdarma.

 

2) Pro získání licence zašlete účtenku nebo fakturu na tento email. Po kontrole dokladu, zakoupeného výrobku, Vám do 14 dnů zašleme dva nebo čtyři 9-ti místné PIN kódy (1 PIN Kód = 1 licence na 3 měsíce) a ty vyplníte na této stránce.

 

3) PIN Kódy jsou třeba aktivovat nepozději do 14-ti dnů.  

 

4)  Tímto získáváte licenci na Xbox Game Pass Ultimate na dobu 6 nebo 12 měsíců - dle zakoupeného výrobku*

 

5) Licence je třeba přidat k Vašemu XBOX účtu na stránkách: https://support.xbox.com/cs-CZ/help/subscriptions-billing/redeem-codes-gifting/redeem-prepaid-codes

 

6) Návod na hraní v XBOX Cloudu naleznete zde

*Při zakoupení OLED TV 2025 získáte nárok na 12ti měsíční liceci a při zakoupení QNED TV 2025 získáte nárok na 6ti měsíční licenci.

 

**Akce je platná od 5. 5. - 5. 8. 2025 nebo do vyprodání zásob. K využívání aplikace XBOX CLOUD GAMING je potřeba herní ovladač, který není součástí balení.

Seznam partnerů
Datart.cz
Alza.cz
Planeo.cz
LG.cz
LGshop.cz 
LGstore.cz
Allegro.cz
TS Bohemia
Apollo
Onlineshop.cz
Libor Martinec - Telima