Čtyři lidé sedí vedle sebe, každý drží smartphone. Sdílejí užitečné informace, usmívají se a projevují zájem o diskusi. Scéna působí uvolněně a přátelsky, s pocitem propojení a spolupráce mezi nimi.

Doporučte produkty LG svým přátelům!

Váš 10% slevový kupón na vás čeká!

Nejdříve se ale musíte připojit k nám.

Váš 10% slevový kupón na vás čeká! Registrovat se

Jak to funguje

Ikona sdílení odkazu na pozvání

1. Zaregistrujte se pomocí pozvánky.

Abyste získali odměny, musíte se zaregistrovat prostřednictvím doporučujícího odkazu.

Coupon icon expressing the reward

2. Získejte svou odměnu.

Po úspěšné registraci vám bude automaticky přidělen slevový kupón, který si můžete zobrazit na stránce „Moje kupóny“.

Ikona nákupní tašky se symbolem %

3. Užijte si výhody!

Ihned po registraci můžete začít využívat výhody našeho doporučujícího programu.

FAQ

Q.

1. Kdo se může zúčastnit programu doporučení?

A.

Aby se mohl uživatel zapojit do programu doporučení, musí být registrovaným členem LG.cz. Každý s aktivním účtem může okamžitě začít doporučovat přátele a neexistuje žádný limit na počet doporučení. Upozorňujeme, že doporučení jsou platná pouze pro nové členy.

Q.

2. Kdy a jak získám své odměny?

A.

Odměny za doporučení jsou obvykle zpracovány do 7 dnů po dokončení kvalifikovaného nákupu. Jakmile dosáhnete určitého počtu doporučení, odemknete vyšší úroveň odměn, které se připíšou automaticky. Stav svých odměn můžete zkontrolovat v sekci Můj LG – Moje kupóny.

Q.

3 Můžu kombinovat odměny za doporučení s jinými akcemi nebo slevami?

A.

Odměny za doporučení jsou obvykle samostatné a nelze je kombinovat s jinými akcemi nebo slevami, pokud není výslovně uvedeno jinak.