We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG bottom freezer refrigerators offer style, convenience and efficiency to fit your kitchen décor and busy lifestyle. With flexible eyelevel shelving and a spacious freezer, our bottom freezer refrigerators, will keep you ultra-organized, so you can be on the go in a flash.