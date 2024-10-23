Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PRAČKY A SUŠIČKY LG - CHYTRÁ DVOJITÁ PÉČE O PRÁDLO

Perte a sušte vaše prádlo rychle a efektivně s domácími pomocníky LG, kteří jsou nabití technologiemi.
Šetřete čas s novými pračkami LG s technologií TurboWash™ 360°, kdy je prádlo čisté a voňavé již za 39 minut. Technologie Steam+™ si zase poradí až s 99,9 % alergeny. Nemusíte řešit, jak se každý materiál pere, protože technologie AI DD™ si prádlo automaticky zváží, pozná jemnost vláken a sama vybere nejlepší kombinaci pracích pohybů pro vybraný program. Sušička s duálním invertorovým čerpadlem dokáže navíc udržet nízkou teplotu během sušení, čímž snižuje pravděpodobnost sražení od spodního prádla až po svetry.
Funkce a technické parametry se mohou lišit v závislosti na vybraném modelu.

Inovativní technologie praček

Více informací

Inovativní technologie sušiček

Více informací

Ušetřete až 17%

Výhodné prací sety

Ušetřete až 15%

Pořiďte si pračku a sušičku LG, ty nejlepší parťáky pro Vaší domácnost a získejte výsuvný mezikus zdarma!

Ušetřete až 15% ZJISTĚTE VÍCE

Set pračka a sušička

CHYTRÁ DVOJITÁ PÉČE O PRÁDLO

Zjednodušte si život díky setu pračky a sušičky. Ideální pár s dvojitou úsporou.
• Dvojnásobná úspora času nebo energie
• Dvojnásobná spolehlivost s 10 letou zárukou na vybrané díly
• Dvojnásobná péče pro alergiky

CHYTRÉ PÁROVÁNÍ

Inteligentní párování usnadňuje výběr a minimalizuje chyby při výběru sušícího cyklu. Vybrané modely praček a sušiček disponují funkcí chytrého párování přes Wi-Fi, které automaticky nastaví vhodný cyklus sušení, podle posledního praní. 

Dokonalý pár s ThinQ

Možnost párování pračky a sušičky LG

Dokonalý pár s ThinQ™

Díky Wi-Fi získáte možnost kontrolovat stav spotřebiče na dálku, stahování doplňkových programů, chytré diagnostice nebo dálkovému startu.