LG S90QY - LG Soundbar LG

S90QY

pohled zepředu se subwooferem

LG Sound Bar S90QY a televizor LG jsou umístěny společně v obývacím pokoji. Televizor je zapnutý a zobrazuje černobílý obraz.




Nejlépe se doplňují s televizory LG

Pro pohlcující zvukový zážitek
připojte LG Soundbar k LG TV.

Pomůže vám získat z vašeho televizoru LG maximum

LG Soundbary jsou navržené tak, aby se doplňovaly s televizory LG a zlepšovaly jejich výkon. Společně vytvářejí ten nejlepší zvukový zážitek.

Kvalitní zvuk díky LG TV AI Procesoru

LG Soundbar, dokonalý doplněk k vašemu televizoru LG, má funkci TV Sound Mode Share, která využívá procesor k analýze vašeho oblíbeného obsahu a poskytuje tak čistší a lepší zvuk. Ať už při sledování zpráv nebo hraní her, vždy zažijete to nejlepší, co váš televizor LG může nabídnout.

*Režim sdílení zvuku TV se u jednotlivých modelů TV může lišit.
**Verze AI procesoru televizoru se u jednotlivých modelů TV může lišit.

Navržen pro dokonalý soulad

LG Soundbary se bezchybně doplňují s televizory LG tak, aby vám obohatily zábavu i interiér. Jednoduše LG Soundbar přidejte k televizoru LG a užívejte si.

TV ovladač LG pro maximální pohodlí

S TV ovladačem LG je pohodlí ještě o stupeň výš. Ovládejte napájení, hlasitost a zvukové režimy soundbaru tím stejným ovladačem, kterým ovládáte svůj televizor LG.

*Režim soundbar Mode Control se u jednotlivých modelů soundbarů může lišit.
**Používání dálkového ovladače LG TV Remote je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

Skutečně pohlcující zvuk s kanály 5.1.3 jako v kině

Zvuk 5.1.3k, výkon 570 W, tři vzhůru směřující reproduktory a subwoofer – LG Soundbar S90QY je kompletní balíček s čistým a pohlcujícím zvukem pro maximální zážitek.
V obývacím pokoji je na stěně televizor LG. Na televizní obrazovce běží film. Sound Bar LG je hned pod televizorem na šedé polici a hned vedle je subwoofer. Sada 2 zadních reproduktorů je v zadní části obývacího pokoje. Z každého reproduktoru vychází grafika zvukového efektu. Loga Dolby Atmos a DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced jsou zobrazena uprostřed dolní části obrazu.

*Dolby a Dolby Vision jsou registrované ochranné známky společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*Symbol dvojitého D je ochranná známka společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Poslouchejte zvuk zcela novým způsobem díky třem vzhůru směřujícím kanálům

Nejmodernější soundbar od LG disponuje středovým nahoru směřujícím reproduktorem a technologií Dolby Atmos. LG Soundbar S90QY přináší vyladěný zážitek s čistotou hlasu a širší zvukovou scénou. Vychutnejte si doma maximálně pohlcující zážitek.

Při pohledu z ptačí perspektivy stojí televizor LG na podlaze a Sound Bar LG se nachází přímo pod televizorem v nekonečném prostoru. Na televizní obrazovce je silueta páru na pozadí ohňostroje. Grafika zvukové vlny vychází ze středového, levého a pravého reproduktoru v horní části Sound Baru.

*Výše uvedené tvrzení je potvrzeno testy prováděnými podle vlastních norem.

Nový bezdrátový subwoofer rozezní basy

Ucítíte silnější a hlubší basy ve svých oblíbených skladbách a filmech. Nový bezdrátový subwoofer a větší vestavěný reproduktor snadno přehrají nízké tóny s vyšší hlasitostí, akustickým tlakem a kvalitou basů, přenášených na delší vzdálenost.
Koláž. Zleva obrázek subwooferu, detail televizoru LG, na kterém je vidět hora na televizní obrazovce, a dole Sound Bar LG. Vpravo, ve směru hodinových ručiček shora dolů: detailní záběr středového nahoru směřujícího kanálu. V obývacím pokoji je umístěn LG Sound Bar, subwoofer a televizor LG, který zobrazuje pláž při západu slunce.

*Zadní reproduktory nejsou součástí tohoto produktu.

Technologie Meridian Audio

Spoluprací k lepšímu zvuku

Spolupráce mezi LG a Meridian Audio, lídrem v oblasti zvuku s vysokým rozlišením, je synonymem pro řešení, která zlepšila požitek z hudby a filmů na novou úroveň. Zažijte s LG Soundbary špičkový zvukový výkon.

Detailní pohled na levou stranu LG Sound Baru s logem with Meridian na dolním levém rohu produktu

Meridian, renomovaní britští experti v oblasti audia

Společnost Meridian se zavázala poskytovat nejlepší možný zážitek z poslechu v jakémkoli prostředí. Díky odborným znalostem v oblasti psychoakustiky, vědy o tom, jak slyšíme a vnímáme zvuk, společnost Meridian chápe, co je pro lidské ucho nejdůležitější. Technologie Meridian DSP a vyladění zvuku na míru se používají k zajištění toho, aby bez ohledu na to, co posloucháte a kde posloucháte, bylo dosaženo co nejpřesnějšího a nejautentičtějšího zvukového výkonu.

Koláž. Ve směru hodinových ručiček z leva nahoře: osvětlený mikrofon na stojanu, detailní pohled na meridian, černý reproduktor Meridian, pracovní stůl vývojáře Meridian.

Špičkové technologie a odborné znalosti společnosti Meridian

Díky přísnému a výzkumem podloženému přístupu si společnost Meridian udržela pozici na hranici toho, co je v oblasti zvuku možné. Jako průkopník zvuku s vysokým rozlišením a mistr digitálního zpracování signálu (DSP) hrála při vývoji a zavádění průkopnických technologií společnost Meridian nezastupitelnou roli.

Obrázek čipu DSP

Digitální zpracování signálu

DSP umožňuje absolutní kontrolu nad zvukovým signálem, navrhování pokročilých technologií a ladění zvuku, díky čemuž nabízí vysoký hudební výkon v jakémkoliv prostředí.
Náhledová miniatura Meridian Horizon. Spustit video

Meridian Horizon je jedinečná technologie vylepšení kvality zvuku, která nabízí úchvatný vícekanálový zvuk ze stereo obsahu.

Při poslechu dvoukanálových stereo nahrávek je „sweet spot“ poslechu, kde zažíváme přesné vykreslení zvuku, velmi malá, a pokud je posluchač jen lehce mimo osu, kvalita poslechu klesá. Meridian Horizon upmixuje dvoukanálové stereo do jakékoliv konfigurace reproduktorů a pomocí adaptivního upmixingu zpracovává vysoké a nízké frekvence zvlášť. Tím psychoakusticky optimalizuje lokalizační signály zvuku, čímž dosahuje stabilnějšího vykreslení s mnohem větší oblastí nazývanou "sweet spot", a úchvatnějšího zážitku z poslechu.

Náhledová miniatura Meridian Horizon. Spustit video

Zvuk s vysokým rozlišením tak, jak má být slyšet

Technologie High Resolution Audio poskytuje pro dosažení přesnějšího zvukového podání a lepšího poslechového zážitku vzorkovací frekvenci 96 kHz a rozlišení 24 bitů. Užijte si hudbu tak, jak autoři zamýšleli, díky křišťálově čisté přesnosti zvuku s vysokým rozlišením.

Celý obrázek Sound Baru LG s logem LG v pravém dolním rohu výrobku. Vpravo na obrázku je umístěno logo Hi-Res AUDIO.

Bezkonkurenční zážitek z obsahu

Vychutnejte si nejlepší obraz společně s vaším nejlepším zvukem. Díky výkonnému prostorovému zvuku vám LG Soundbar umožní prožít realističtější zvukový zážitek.
Televizor LG ukazuje člověka, který skáče bungee jumping, a LG Sound Bar je umístěn pod televizorem.
Filmy

4K Passthrough pro průchod signálu bez ztrát

LG Soundbar S90QY poskytuje obsah v rozlišení 4K, včetně HDR a Dolby Vision, minimalizuje ztráty kvality a výkonu pro plně propojený televizní a zvukový zážitek.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos a symbol dvojitého D jsou registrované obchodní značky společnosti Dolby Laboratories.

Na stěně je televizor LG, který zobrazuje závodní hru. Sound Bar LG je umístěn na hnědé polici přímo pod televizorem. Muž drží joystick.
Hry

VRR a ALLM pro
dynamické hraní*

Pokud je zdroj připojen k televizoru prostřednictvím soundbaru, podporuje LG Soundbar průchod VRR (variabilní obnovovací frekvence)** a ALLM (automatický režim s nízkou latencí). Funkce VRR umožňuje plynulejší a bezproblémové přehrávání videoher ze zařízení a her, které ji podporují. Funkce ALLM umožňuje plynulé, nezpožděné a nepřerušované sledování a interaktivitu.

*Aby funkce VRR a ALLM fungovaly, musí je podporovat TV i zdroj
**Soundbary LG, které nabízejí funkci VRR, ji podporují až do frekvence 60 FPS
**Herní konzole může být připojena přímo k soundbaru s funkcemi VRR/ALLM

Televizor LG zobrazuje koncert a Sound Bar LG je umístěn pod televizorem. Vlevo na hnědé polici je subwoofer.
Hudba

Kompatibilní se streamováním hudby v kvalitě HD

Poslouchejte Spotify s pohlcujícím, věrným zvukem.

Naplňte svou místnost skutečně pohlcujícím zvukem

Připojte LG Soundbar S90QY k zadním reproduktorům SPQ8-S a maximalizujte výstup do kanálů v uspořádání 7.1.3. Obklopí vás zvukem ze všech směrů a výsledkem je skutečně pohlcující zvukový zážitek, díky němuž budete mít pocit, že jste přímo v centru dění.

V širokém obývacím pokoji je televizor se dvěma violoncelly na obrazovce, Sound Barem, subwooferem a 2 zadními reproduktory. Kruhová grafika spojuje LG Sound Bar, subwoofer a 2 zadní reproduktory.

Skenuje okolní prostor a zajišťuje tak optimální zvuk

Pro zajištění přirozeného a realistického zvuku využívá funkce AI kalibrace prostoru vnitřní mikrofon a technologii "prostorového povědomí", která analyzuje okolní prostor.

*AI kalibrace prostoru je technologie automatického vyladění zvuku. Kompenzuje okolní prostředí, kde je soundbar umístěn, použitím algoritmů zlepšujících zvukový výkon soundbaru.

Zvuk stvořený pro to, co máte rádi

Díky inteligentnímu algoritmu AI Sound Pro může LG Soundbar analyzovat obsah, aby poskytl optimální zvuk pro sledování filmů, zpráv, nebo poslech hudby.

LG Sound Bar je umístěn na zemi a v pravém rohu soundbaru je vidět logo LG. Na Sound Baru jsou umístěna loga Alexa a OK GOOGLE.

Vyberte si oblíbenou platformu

LG Soundbary nyní umožňují spolupráci s více službami umělé inteligence. LG Soundbar můžete snadno ovládat prostřednictvím zvolené platformy.

*Některé funkce vyžadují předplatné nebo účet u třetí strany.
**Google je ochranná známka společnosti Google LLC.
*** Asistent Google není v některých jazycích a zemích k dispozici.
****Amazon, Alexa a všechny související značky jsou ochranné známky společnosti Amazon.com, Inc. nebo jejích přidružených společností
*****Hlasoví asistenti jsou k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zemích

Šetrný k planetě od začátku až do konce

Celý proces od výroby až po přepravu má ekologickou certifikaci.
Z leva je vyobrazeno ENERGY STAR (logo), UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo).
Recyklováno skrz na skrz

Vnitřní části vyrobené
z recyklovaného plastu

Společnost UL označila LG Soundbary jako produkty splňující ECV (Environmental Claims Validation), protože spodní a horní části těla soundbaru jsou vyrobeny z recyklovaných plastů. Důkaz, že při výrobě soundbarů volíme více ekologicky orientovaný přístup.

V pozadí je přední pohled na Sound Bar a v popředí obrázek kovového rámu Sound Baru.

Recyklováno skrz na skrz

Žerzejová tkanina vyrobená z plastových lahví

Naše návrhy Soundbarů pečlivě promýšlíme a činíme kroky nezbytné k většímu využití recyklovaných materiálů v našich produktech. Certifikace podle normy Global Recycled Standard dokládá, že tkanina, kterou při výrobě používáme, je polyesterový žerzej vyrobený z plastových lahví.

Na obrázku je piktogram plastových lahví, šipka doprava, symbol recyklace, šipka doprava a levá část Sound Baru.

*S75Q, SH7Q neobsahují recyklované materiály.

Snižujeme emise CO2

Balení přepracované ke snížení emisí CO2

Přišli jsme s chytrým řešením baleni soundbarů, které mění tvar krabice a zmenšuje její velikost. Soundbar a basový reproduktor jsou poskládány do nového balení ve tvaru L, což umožňuje přepravovat více produktů najednou. To znamená méně nákladních vozů na cestách a tedy méně emisí CO2.

Na levé straně je piktogram běžného balení ve tvaru obdélníku a nákladní vůz s mnoha obdélníkovými krabicemi. Na obrázku je také ikona CO2. Na pravé straně je balení ve tvaru L a nákladní vůz, ve kterém je naloženo mnohem více krabic. Na obrázku je také ikona snížení CO2.

*Pouze S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q mají krabici ve tvaru L.

Ekologicky přívětivé balení z celulózy

Balení vyrobené z recyklované celulózy

LG Soundbary byly organizací SGS certifikovány jako ekologický produkt, protože jejich vnitřní balení bylo z EPS pěny (polystyrenu) a plastových sáčků změněno na lisovanou celulózu – alternativu šetrnou k životnímu prostředí, která ale stále chrání produkt.

V levém horním rohu se nachází logo SGS ECO PRODUCT. Přes obrázek polystyrenu je šedá značka „Zakázáno“ a vpravo je krabice používaná k balení.

*SGS je švýcarská nadnárodní společnost, která provádí kontroly, ověřování, testování a certifikace.

Wi-Fi dongle pro váš soundbar a televizor

Všechny specifikace

SPECIFIKACE

  • Celkový hudební výkon

    570 W

  • Hudební výkon - subwoofer

    220 W

  • Systém reproduktorů

    5.1.3k

  • Celkový počet reproduktorů

    11

  • Impedance - hlavní jednotka / subwoofer

    4ohm / 3ohm

  • Ovládání pomocí aplikace - Android / iOS

    Ano / Ano

  • Ovládání pomocí dálkového ovladače TV (hlasitost, mute)

    Ano

  • Zvuková synchronizace - optika

    Ano

  • Zvuková synchronizace - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Ano

  • Automatické zapnutí / vypnutí - optika

    Ano

  • Automatické zapnutí / vypnutí - Bluetooth

    Ano

  • SIMPLINK

    Ano

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ano

  • Audio Return Channel (eARC)

    Ano

  • Ovládání hlasitosti pro subwoofer

    Ano

  • USB host

    Ano

  • Podporuje službu Alexa (ovládaný)

    Ano

  • Podporuje službu Google Assistant (ovládaný)

    Ano

  • Chromecast

    Ano

  • AirPlay 2

    Ano

  • Možnost připojení zadní bezdrátové sady reproduktorů

    Ano

ZVUK

  • Hi-res audio

    Ano (24bit / 96 kHz)

  • Zvukový efekt - AI Sound Pro

    Ano

  • Zvukový efekt - Standard

    Ano

  • Zvukový efekt - Music

    Ano (Meridian)

  • Zvukový efekt - Bass Blast

    Ano

  • Zvukový efekt - Cinema

    Ano

  • Zvukový efekt - Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • Zvukový efekt - DTS:X

    Ano

  • Zvukový efekt - DTS Virtual:X

    Ne

  • Zvukový efekt - IMAX Enhanced

    Ano

  • Zvukový efekt - uživatelský EQ

    Ano (app)

  • Noční režim

    Ano (app)

  • Automatická úprava hlasitosti

    Ano (app)

AUDIO FORMÁTY

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ano

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ano

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ano

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Ano

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Ano

  • DTS X

    Ano

  • AAC / AAC+

    Ano

  • Bluetooth codec - SBC / AAC

    Ano / Ano

FORMÁTY SOUBORŮ

  • FLAC

    Ano (USB)

  • OGG

    Ano (USB)

  • WAV

    Ano (USB)

  • MP3

    Ano (USB)

  • WMA

    Ne (USB)

KONEKTIVITA (VSTUPY A VÝSTUPY)

  • Optický

    Ano

  • HDMI vstup / výstup

    Ano 1x/ Ano
    1x(HDCP 2.3)

  • USB

    Ano

  • Bluetooth

    Ano (ver. 5.0)

  • LAN / WiFi

    Ne / Ano

  • Vstup AUX (Φ3.5)

    Ne

  • Vstup cinch

    Ne

  • FM rádio

    Ne

OBSAH BALENÍ

  • Uživatelský manuál

    Ano

  • Dálkový ovladač

    Ano

  • Baterie k dálkovému ovladači

    Ano (2x AAA)

  • Nástěnný držák

    Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

  • Rozměry - hlavní jednotka (Ś x V x H), mm

    1200 x 63 x 135

  • Rozměry - subwoofer (Ś x V x H), mm

    202 x 407 x 403

  • Rozměry balení (Š × V × D), mm

    1296 x 574 x 261

  • Hmotnost (čistá/balení), kg

    15,3 / 20,8

  • Vhodný pro TV o velikosti

    55" a větší

SPOTŘEBA ELEKTRICKÉ ENERGIE (W)

  • Spotřeba energie (W) - hlavní jednotka

    78 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (W) - hlavní jednotka

    0,5 W

  • Spotřeba energie (W) - subwoofer

    40 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (W) - hlavní jednotka

    0,5W

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

