Nová koncepce sušení1

LG sušičky

Nová koncepce sušení

Sušičky LG nabízí vyšší výkon a nižší spotřebu energie a s již tradičně atraktivním designem. LG sušičky prádla jsou vybavené senzory sušení, které pomocí dvojitých čidel zdokonalují výsledek sušení.

 

OTESTOVÁNO BLOGGERKAMI

MÁ NOVÁ LÁSKA, LG KRÁSKA

OTESTOVÁNO BLOGGERKAMI1

Látkové plenky jsou suché, nadýchané a žehličku jsem nemusela vůbec použít.

Velký test LG sušičky

OTESTOVÁNO BLOGGERKAMI2

Ráno polité kalhoty si odpoledne můžu vzít čisté na sebe.

Náš nový člen domácnosti

OTESTOVÁNO BLOGGERKAMI3

Překvapilo mě, že duální filtr zachytí snad všechny nečistoty z prádla.

MOJE ZKUŠENOST SE SUŠIČKOU LG

OTESTOVÁNO BLOGGERKAMI4

Vždy jsem si užívala nadýchané ručníky v hotelích a teď je máme doma!

NAŠE NOVÁ SUŠIČKA LG

OTESTOVÁNO BLOGGERKAMI5

Nyní žehlím jen věci, které do sušičky nedávám. Pro mě velká úspora času.

RECENZE SUŠIČKY LG

OTESTOVÁNO BLOGGERKAMI5

Cyklus trvá sedmdesát minut a prádlo je suché. Z času jsem mile překvapená.

VAŠE ZKUŠENOSTI SE SUŠIČKOU LG

OTESTOVÁNO BLOGGERKAMI5

Maminky testovaly sušičky s duálním invertorovým tepelným čerpadlem.
Další recenze uživatelek

Dvojitá úspora energie a času1

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Dvojitá úspora energie a času

Pokročilá invertorová technologie s duálním invertorovým tepelným čerpadlem se vyznačuje vyšší úsporou energie a šetří čas jako nikdy předtím.

 

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™1

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Zvyšuje rozsah frekvence oběhu chladiva od velmi vysoké až po nízkou bez nutnosti vypnutí a znovu zapnutí.

 

Energetická třída* A+++1

Energetická třída* A+++

Sušička s duálním invertorovým tepelným čerpadlem má nejvyšší možnou energetickou účinnost.

*V rozsahu A+++ až D Dle standardů IEC, program Bavlna, režim Energie.

Dvojitá 10letá záruka1

Dvojitá 10letá záruka

Záruka 10 let na duální invertorový kompresor a záruka 10 let na invertorový motor.

 

Šetřete energii nebo čas1

Eco Hybrid™

Šetřete energii nebo čas

Technologie Eco Hybrid™ poskytuje možnost šetření energie nebo času v závislosti na vašem životním stylu.

 

*Testováno společností Intertek, hmotnost 9kg. Dle standardů IEC, program Bavlna, rozdíl mezi režim Čas a Energie.

Vyhlazuje záhyby a snižuje pomačkání1

Program Jemná péče

Vyhlazuje záhyby a snižuje pomačkání

Sušení při nízké teplotě vyhladí záhyby a sníží pomačkání díky technologii tepelného čerpadla.

 

Odstraní až 99,9% alergenů1

Program Pro alergiky

Odstraní až 99,9% alergenů

Snižuje množství alergenů až o 99,9 % například roztočů, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo problémy s dýcháním. Udržujte svůj domov bez alergenů, a zvyšte tak kvalitu svého života.

Certifikováno BAF

Redukce až 99,9% prachových roztočů

Udržuje optimální výkon sušičky1

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru

Udržuje optimální výkon sušičky

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru spočívá v silném průplachu vodou, díky čemuž je kondenzátor stále čistý a výkon sušičky optimální. Kromě toho není vyžadováno žádné čištění, takže budete mít více času pro sebe.

Udržuje prádlo i sušičku čisté1

Duální filtr

Udržuje prádlo i sušičku čisté

Duální filtr zajišťuje vysoký výkon sušení tak, že zachytává téměř všechny nečistoty z prádla.

 

Optimalizace výkonu1

Senzor sušení

Optimalizace výkonu

Detekuje vlhkost prádla a automaticky nastaví čas sušení.

 

Instalace dveří na míru1

Otočná dvířka

Instalace dveří na míru

Nechte si nainstalovat dveře nalevo nebo napravo podle možností vašeho prostoru.

Inteligentní ovládání na dálku

Ovládejte a monitorujte svou pračku kdykoli a z jakéhokoli místa. Rovněž vám umožňuje sledovat spotřebu energie.

Stažení programu

Funkce Stažení programu umožňuje uživatelům stáhnout si nový program sušení, jako například sportovní oblečení, ložní prádlo, spodní prádlo a Proti pomačkání

Smart Diagnosis™

Funkce Smart Diagnosis™ dokáže vyřešit téměř každou menší chybu a zabraňuje vzniku větších problémů.

Program TWIN Care1

LG pračka a sušička

Program TWIN Care

Objevte LG pračku a sušičku TWIN Care, která byla navržena tak, aby vám v každodenním shonu šetřila čas a peníze.

SUŠIČKY LG

RC81EU2AV3W

SUŠIČKY LG1

8kg sušička A+++, 14 programů, 13 možností, 3 možnosti sušení, ThinQ + WiFi

RC91U2AV3W

SUŠIČKY LG2

9kg sušička A+++, 14 programů, 13 možností, 3 možnosti sušení, ThinQ + WiFi

RC81EU2AV4W

SUŠIČKY LG3

8kg sušička A+++, 14 programů, 13 možností, 3 možnosti sušení, ThinQ + WiFi