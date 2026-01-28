About Cookies on This Site

Tepelné čerpadlo vzduch-voda LG THERMA V, černá venkovní jednotka s šedou zvlněnou mřížkou
Hlavní funkce

    Bezpečný a bezproblémový design

    R290 Monobloc klade důraz na vysokou spolehlivost. Díky technologii proti námraze a technologii odmrazování je optimalizován pro bezpečný provoz. Design s elegantní šedou barvou skvěle ladí s libovolným okolím.

    Pokročilé a efektivní vytápění

    R290 Monobloc dokáže vytvářet průtok vody o teplotě až 75 °C a zároveň pracovat při teplotách až -28 °C. Využívá energii prostředí a zajišťuje udržitelné vytápění s energetickou třídou A+++.*

    Extrémně tichý provoz

    Vychutnejte si klid a teplo domova. R290 Monobloc při vytápění domácnosti využívá vynikající technologie pro snížení hluku. Při max. výkonu udržuje nízkou hladinu akustického výkonu 49 dB(A)@12 kW.*

    Integrovaný řídicí systém

    Konfigurace LG BECON cloud + R290 Monobloc nabízí vzdálené ovládání. Instalační a servisní partneři mohou provádět nastavení, monitorování a aktualizaci firmwaru bez nutnosti návštěvy na místě.*

    * Všechny testy byly provedeny v souladu s interními zásadami testování a prostředím společnosti LG.
    * Životní cyklus výrobku se může lišit v závislosti na reálném prostředí při používání.
    * Dostupnost služby LG BECON cloud se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

