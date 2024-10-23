

GB, 18+ only. 00:01 24/05/23 - 23:59 31/12/23. Purchase a Participating LG Product from LG.com to receive your 4-year extended warranty. Internet access required. Max 1 offer per product purchased during the Promotion Period. Visit www.lg.com/uk for full T&Cs. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.







Full Terms and Conditions



1. This Promotion is open to residents of Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address.



3. Promotion Period: Purchase between 00:01 BST on the 24 May 2023 and 23:59 BST on the 31 December 2023 inclusive.



4. Offer: Purchase an OLED or QNED TV online at LG.com, within the Promotion Period to receive a free 4year extended warranty on the product purchased.



5. Participating LG products: All OLED and QNED TVs



How to receive 4-year extended warranty:



a. After purchasing a participating product,



b. The 4-year extended warranty certificate will be sent to you via our 3rd party, Domestic and General.



Things you need to know:



- This LG Protection Policy meets the demands and needs of those who wish to insure their electronic appliances and/or household goods against breakdown.



- Domestic & General Insurance PLC is an insurance undertaking, not an intermediary. We are the underwriter of the LG Protection Policy and do not provide a personal recommendation or advice.



D&G regulatory disclosure:



The LG Protection Policy is provided by Domestic & General Insurance PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company No. 485850 Registered office: Swan Court, 11 Worple Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 4JS. Domestic & General Insurance PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.



a. 4 year extended warranty on orders that are incomplete or damaged will be deemed invalid. No responsibility is accepted by the Promoter for lost, delayed or damaged data which occurs during any communication or transmission of offers.



6. Only 1 claim per participating unit purchased during the Promotion Period.



7. There is no minimum order value to receive the offer.



8. It is the responsibility of the purchasers to supply the correct information in order to receive the offer at the time of order placement. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of an offer due to the provision of incorrect information.



9. The Offers are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.



10. The Offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



11. We reserve the right to cancel Offers at any time.



12. If the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions, or invalidate any affected entries and/or to cancel, modify or suspend the Promotion.



13. No responsibility can be taken for entries which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the website.



14. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



15. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.



16. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



17. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



18. By claiming, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



19. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.



20. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.





Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL