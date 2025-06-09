Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Čeká vás nekonečné
množství zábavy

Nejzajímavější streamovací služby a televizní aplikace společně na televizoru LG.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

Na domovské obrazovce streamování se zobrazují všechny aplikace, kategorie a doporučený obsah.

Domovská obrazovka

Domov všeho, co sledujete

Kdykoli zapnete televizor, přejděte do sekce My Profile a prozkoumejte vlastní aplikace, vraťte se ke svým oblíbeným seriálům a získejte doporučení, na co se dívat dál.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

Global Streaming Services

Nekonečné množství
obsahu k prozkoumání

Pořady ještě nikdy nevypadaly tak úžasně. Nebude se vám chtít přestat se dívat. Nenechte si ujít knihovny obsahu na Netflixu, Disney+, Prime Video a Apple TV+.

* Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

** Ke službám Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime a Apple TV+ a jejich souvisejícím službám je nutné samostatné předplatné.

*** Apple, logo Apple a Apple TV jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

**** Amazon, Prime Video a všechna související loga jsou ochranné známky společnosti Amazon.com, Inc. nebo jejích přidružených subjektů.

Dvě ženy sledují fotbalový zápas v útulném obývacím pokoji. Jedna žena drží fotbalový míč a obě fandí svému týmu s pomocí žlutých a červených trubek. Níže jsou uvedena následující loga. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN a DAZN.

Sports Portal

Sledujte všechna sportovní utkání

To pravé pro všechny milovníky sportu. Nastavte si vlastní stránku s oblíbenými týmy a ligami a sledujte tabulky, výsledky a zápasy z jednoho místa.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

Objevte více aplikací

* Některé aplikace nemusí být uvedeny na trh současně se systémem webOS a jejich dostupnost se může lišit v závislosti na oblasti.