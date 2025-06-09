Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Nejzajímavější informace Co je systém webOS? Domovská obrazovka a aplikace Hry a životní styl Propagační akce

Vytvořte si vlastní TV zážitek

Užijte si TV, která je pro vás jako stvořená, s funkcemi My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote a Quick Card.

* Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země a po vydání mohou být odlišné.

** Doporučení klíčových slov se liší podle aplikace a denní doby.

*** AI Concierge, AI Chatbot a AI Voice recognition jsou poskytovány pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

**** Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

Logo systému webOS se vznáší uprostřed na černém pozadí a prostor pod ním je osvětlen červenou, oranžovou a žlutou barvou loga. Pod logem je nápis „webOS Re:New Program“.

Program webOS Re:New

Každý rok nová TV po dobu 5 let

Je stále jako nová, i když přidáváme nové funkce a vylepšení.

Pět obdélníků v různých barvách je rozloženo směrem nahoru a každý z nich je označen rokem od „webOS 24“ do „webOS 28“. Mezi obdélníky jsou šipky směřující nahoru, označené od „Upgrade 1“ po „Upgrade 4“.

V rámci programu webOS Re:New Program mohou zákazníci využít čtyři upgrady během pěti let. To jim zajistí celkem pět verzí systému webOS, včetně té aktuální v době nákupu.

* webOS Re:New Program podporuje celkem čtyři upgrady během pěti let, přičemž hraniční hodnotou je předinstalovaná verze systému webOS a harmonogram upgradů se liší od konce měsíce do začátku roku.

** Aktualizace a harmonogram některých funkcí, aplikací a služeb se mohou lišit podle modelu a oblasti.

*** Upgrady dostupné pro rok 2023 zahrnují modely UHD a vyšší.

My Profile

Váš prostor je určen vám

Pomocí My Profile můžete snadno vytvořit profil pro každého člena rodiny. Každý dostane osobní domovskou obrazovku s vlastním doporučeným obsahem.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** V závislosti na oblasti a síťovém připojení se může zobrazovat méně obsahu nebo omezený obsah.

*** Lze vytvořit 10 profilů a zobrazit je na domovské obrazovce.

Quick Card

Dostaňte se rychleji ke svým oblíbeným

Stačí jedno kliknutí. Pomocí funkce Quick Card se během sekundy dostanete na požadované místo, ať už je to herní centrum, oblíbené seznamy skladeb nebo domácí kancelář.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Výše uvedené podporované funkce, nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích a po vydání lišit.

Sports Portal

Místo pro příznivce sportu

Z portálu Sports Portal – domova všech oblíbených sportů s živě vysílanými zápasy, jejich sestřihy, ligovými tabulkami a dalšími informacemi na jedné obrazovce – můžete vlétnout přímo do akce.

Sporty

Už nikdy nezmeškáte gól

Nastavte si aplikaci Sporty pro své oblíbené týmy a dostávejte upomínky na nadcházející zápasy, upozornění na góly a konečné výsledky, jakmile k nim dojde.

Sportovní mód

Góly a přihrávky, ostré a zřetelné

Přepnutím do režimu Sport získáte obraz přizpůsobený sportu se správným jasem, kontrastem, akustikou a plynulým děním.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Podporované služby a ligy se mohou lišit v závislosti na oblasti a zemi.

*** Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

**** Funkce Sporty je k dispozici pouze pro týmy a hráče registrované prostřednictvím možnosti Můj tým. 

Multi View

Více pohledů, více zábavy

Když jedna obrazovka nestačí, rozdělte ji na 2–4 segmenty. Použijte televizor jako duální monitor k počítači nebo přidejte další plochu k vyhledávání na webu a současnému sledování v režimu PIP.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Nastavení obrazu a zvuku jsou na obou obrazovkách stejná.

*** Podpora režimu 2 obrazovek / 4 obrazovek se liší podle modelu a země. (Režim 3 a 4 obrazovek je k dispozici pouze u řad M4 a G4.)

AI Picture Wizard

Obraz na míru podle vašeho vkusu

Vyberte své oblíbené obrázky a nástroj AI Picture Wizard vytvoří z 85 milionů možností obraz přesně podle vašeho jedinečného vkusu a uloží jej do vašeho profilu.

* Funkce AI Picture Wizard je k dispozici u modelů OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 a 86NANO80.

Vždy připraven

Váš asistent je vždy
připraven vám posloužit

I když je televizor vypnutý, můžete si vyžádat informace, jako je aktuální čas, počasí, upozornění na sportovní události či aktualizace kalendáře Google. Váš asistent je vždy připraven vám pomoci.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované. 

** Funkce Always Ready je k dispozici u modelů LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 a 86NANO80.

*** Některé služby jsou k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích.

Dálkový ovladač LG Magic Remote s prostředním kruhovým tlačítkem, kolem něhož vyzařuje růžové neonové světlo, které je zvýrazňuje. Nad dálkovým ovladačem LG Magic Remote je růžová hlasová bublina a vychází z něj růžový signál.

AI Magic Remote

Kouzlo je ve vašich rukou

Zbavte se omezení v podobě staromódních tlačítek. Dálkový ovladač LG Magic Remote zpřístupní chytré funkce televizoru LG kliknutím, posouváním nebo pomocí funkce AI Voice Recognition, která po vyslovení pokynu do mikrofonu změní kanál nebo doporučí obsah.

* Podpora, funkce a vlastnosti dálkového ovladače Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle oblasti a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.

** Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

*** Funkce AI Voice recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

LG TV zobrazuje ženu a psa na rozlehlém poli. V dolní části obrazovky se vedle růžovofialové kruhové grafiky zobrazí text „Doporučte nová klíčová slova při každém stisknutí tlačítka mikrofonu na dálkovém ovladači“. Růžové sloupce zobrazují následující klíčová slova: Filmy se psy, Přehlídka psů, Dokumentární, Relaxace, Animace zvířat. Před LG TV je dálkový ovladač LG Magic Remote namířen směrem k televizoru s neonově fialovými soustřednými kruhy kolem tlačítka mikrofonu. Vedle dálkového ovladače se zobrazuje grafika prstu mačkajícího tlačítko a text „Krátké stisknutí“.

AI Concierge

Vaše oblíbené možnosti jsou
vám k službám

AI Concierge vás poznává díky historii vyhledávání a doporučuje vám obsah a předvolby klíčových slov, včetně „Pro vás“, „Doporučené“, „Aktuálně populární“ a „Tipy“.

* Možnost „Pro vás“ v AI Concierge lze poskytnout pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

** Doporučení klíčových slov jsou založena na historii vyhledávání a liší se podle aplikace a denní doby.

Vedle sebe jsou zobrazeny snímky televizoru LG před a po. Na obrazovce Před je tmavý obraz s vyskakovacím oknem služby AI Help Desk. Uživatel do chatu napíše: „Obrazovka je tmavá“. V odpovědi se píše: „Dobrý den, zdá se, že došlo k problému s obrazovkou. Za okamžik to vyřeším. Optimalizací nastavení obrazovky získáte jasnější a zřetelnější obraz.“ Uživatel klikne na tlačítko Optimalizovat. Obrazovka Po má jasnější a zřetelnější obraz. Ve vyskakovacím okně chatu služby AI Help Desk se píše: „Optimalizace nastavení obrazovky. Režim obrazu = živý. Úspora energie = max. Snížení modrého světla = zapnuto. Optimalizace nastavení je dokončena.“

Accessibility

AI Chatbot zpřístupňuje televizi pro více z nás

Televizor LG je určen pro každého díky chytré asistenci vestavěné funkce AI Chatbot a rychle přístupným nabídkám, které vám umožní snadno ovládat všechna nastavení přístupnosti televizoru.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Služba se může lišit v závislosti na oblasti a zemi.

*** Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

**** Funkce AI Chatbot je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Home Hub

Ovládejte svou chytrou domácnost z jednoho místa

Home Hub umožňuje bezproblémové ovládání inteligentního ekosystému z TV, včetně mobilního telefonu, soundbaru a zařízení IoT, jako je inteligentní osvětlení, vytápění, větrání a klimatizace atd.

* LG podporuje zařízení Wi-Fi standardu „Matter“. Podporované služby a funkce „Matter“ se mohou lišit v závislosti na připojených zařízeních. Prvotní připojení zařízení ThinQ a Matter by mělo proběhnout prostřednictvím mobilní aplikace ThinQ.

** Použití hlasové funkce hands-free bez dálkového ovládání je možné pouze s procesorem alpha 9 AI a alpha 11 AI. Může se lišit v závislosti na produktech a oblastech.

*** Integrovaná služba Chromecast nemusí být v době nákupu OLED CS4 ještě k dispozici, ale po instalaci aktualizací softwaru webOS ji budete moci využívat.

**** Některé funkce jsou k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zemích.

Na stěně v obývacím pokoji je namontována LG TV, která zobrazuje lva a lvíče. V popředí sedí muž se smartphonem v ruce a zobrazuje stejný obrázek lvů. Těsně nad smartphonem směřujícím k televizoru se zobrazí grafika tří neonově červených zakřivených pruhů.

Mobile Connectivity

Vysílejte své aplikace
přímo do televizoru

Díky integrovaným funkcím Apple AirPlay a Chromecast můžete na obrazovce LG TV snadno sledovat obsah ze zařízení iPhone nebo Android.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay a HomeKit jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

*** Podpora AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in a může se lišit podle regionu a jazyka.

**** LG podporuje zařízení Wi-Fi standardu „Matter“. Podporované služby a funkce „Matter“ se mohou lišit v závislosti na připojených zařízeních. Prvotní připojení zařízení ThinQ a Matter by mělo proběhnout prostřednictvím mobilní aplikace ThinQ. 

***** Integrovaná služba Chromecast nemusí být v době nákupu OLED CS4 ještě k dispozici, ale po instalaci aktualizací softwaru webOS ji budete moci využívat. 

Televizory LG OLED evo C4, evo G4 a B4 stojící v řadě na černém pozadí s jemnými barevnými víry. Na obrázku je emblém „Světová jednička mezi OLED televizory již 11 let“. Prohlášení o vyloučení odpovědnosti: „Zdroj: Omdia. Zařízení dodaná v letech 2013–2023. Výsledky nepředstavují doporučení společnosti LG Electronics. Jakékoli spoléhání se na tyto výsledky je na vlastní riziko třetí strany. Více informací najdete na stránkách https://www.omdia.com/.“

ZCELA NOVÝ LG OLED

O 11 let později, Stále na vrcholu

O 11 let později, Stále na vrcholu Další informace