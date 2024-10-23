Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

Full HD 1080P

Sledujte televizní programy a filmy ve skutečně vysokém rozlišení 1080p. Obraz je ostrý a plný jemných detailů, které se při nižším rozlišení ztrácejí.

Dynamické barvy

Díky funkci Dynamické barvy je všech 6 barev, včetně barev RGB, živějších a ostřejších. Tato moderní technologie pro zpracování barev je zárukou přirozeného obrazu.

Zvuk Virtual Surround

Technologie prostorového zvuku od společnosti LG zvuk v podstatě znovu vytváří.
Vše, co se kolem vás odehrává, můžete nyní vnímat jen pomocí reproduktorů televizoru,
bez nutnosti jakéhokoli dalšího vybavení.

Působivá domácí zábava

Připojte svá multimediální zařízení a užívejte si rozmanitý obsah, například hry a filmy, prostřednictvím svého televizoru.

Promyšleno do posledního detailu

Stylové kovové rámečky přispívají k modernějšímu a působivějšímu vzhledu.

* „Tradiční je v tomto kontextu založeno na předchozím modelu LG.

