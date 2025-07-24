Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75" LG QNED evo AI QNED87 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025
75QNED87A6B EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Kde koupit

Podpora

75" LG QNED evo AI QNED87 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025

75QNED87A6B
Front view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED evo QNED85 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Rear view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
Left-facing side view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED85 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast. The title talks about how MiniLED and enhances clarity and provides exceptional contrast.
The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.

Hlavní funkce

  • Neuvěřitelně bohatá paleta barev díky zcela nové funkci Dynamic QNED Color
  • Kvalita obrazu 4K, vylepšený obraz a prostorový zvuk díky procesoru alpha 8 AI Gen2
  • Nové tlačítko AI, hlasové ovládání a funkce přetahování na dálkovém ovladači AI Magic Remote
  • Přesné stmívání zajišťuje nejostřejší obraz a odhaluje nejjemnější detaily
  • Vysoké rozlišení na obrovské obrazovce Ultra Big TV s úhlopříčkou až 100 palců
iF Design Award - Winner (QNED85, 100”)

iF Design Award – Vítěz (QNED85, 100”)

Logo iF Design Award Winner.

Znak CES Innovation Awards se zmínkou 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Kyberbezpečnost

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice pro LG webOS 24 jako Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„Systém webOS 24 i nadále nabízí elegantní, rychlé a snadno použitelné inteligentní prostředí, které je zároveň svěží a nepřeplácané.“

* Ocenění CES Innovation Awards se udělují na základě popisných materiálů předložených porotcům. Společnost CTA neověřovala správnost žádného příspěvku ani žádných tvrzení a netestovala položku, které byla cena udělena.

LG QNED TV na barevném tmavém pozadí. Na obrazovce je jasné a barevné umělecké dílo, které předvádí barevnou technologii QNED a schopnost zobrazit široké spektrum odstínů s výborným kontrastem. Zobrazeno nové logo LG QNED evo AI. S titulky vyzdvihujícími MiniLED technologii QNED a nový procesor alpha AI. Nadpis uvádí: Každá barva je redefinována, začíná nový zážitek.

Každá barva je nově definovaná, začíná nový zážitek

* QNED a QNED evo využívají různá barevná řešení s nejnovější a jedinečnou technologii LG pro široký barevný gamut, která zahrnuje nahrazení kvantových teček.

Kvalita obrazu webOS pro AI Design Kvalita zvuku Zábava

Zcela nové dynamické QNED barvy

Nejnovější a jedinečná technologie širokého barevného gamutu od LG, která nahrazuje technologii Quantum Dot a zajišťuje vyšší míru reprodukce barev.

Na podlaze se objevují různobarevné cákance barvy.

Certifikace Intertrek pro 100% barevný objem podle DCI-P3.

Certifikovaný 100% barevný objem s technologií LG QNED evo

* Objem barevného gamutu (CGV) displeje je stejný nebo vyšší než CGV barevného prostoru DCI-P3, jak bylo nezávisle ověřeno společností Intertek.

MiniLED s technologií Advanced Local Dimming

Díky MiniLED a novému procesoru alpha AI nabízí LG QNED evo dokonalý kontrast a realističnost detailů.

Trojrozměrná holografická květina v různých barevných odstínech na černém pozadí. Ostrost a detail květiny předvádí schopnost QNED MiniLED vytvářet obrazy s výjimečnou barevností, jasem a kontrastem.

* Specifikace se mohou lišit v závislosti na velikosti, modelech a regionu.

* Technologie Precision Dimming se vztahuje na 100" QNED85/86/87 a Advanced Local Dimming se vztahuje na modely QNED85/86/87 ve velikosti 86/75/65/55/50".

Inteligentnější a výkonnější NOVÝ alpha AI procesor, výsledek desetiletí inovací

Náš procesor s umělou inteligencí dokáže rozpoznávat obsah podle žánru. Na základě těchto informací poskytuje nejoptimálnější nastavení kvality obrazu, aby byla zajištěna lepší hloubka a detaily.

Procesor alpha 8 AI Gen2 se rozsvítí oranžově a růžově a vystřelují z něj barevné blesky světla. Titulek pojednává o tom, jak procesor poskytuje 4K kvalitu, ohromující barvy a jas. Text obrázku uvádí přibližně 1,7krát větší NPU AI neuronové zpracování a 1,4krát rychlejší provoz CPU.

* Ve srovnání se základním modelem Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 ze stejného roku na základě interního srovnání specifikací.

AI Picture Pro oživí každý snímek

Funkce AI Super Upscaling a Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyzují prvky každého snímku a zvyšují rozlišení, jas, hloubku a čistotu.

* Funkce AI Super Upscaling a Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro se týká modelů QNED93, QNED9M a QNED85/86/87.

* AI Picture Pro nebude fungovat s žádným obsahem chráněným autorskými právy ve službách OTT.

* Kvalita obrazu převzorkovaného obsahu se liší v závislosti na rozlišení zdroje.

Nová generace LG AI TV

Další informace

Ovladač AI Magic Remote doplňuje AI zkušenost

Ovládejte TV snadno pomocí ovladače AI Magic Remote – nepotřebujete žádné další zařízení! Díky pohybovému senzoru a skrolovacímu kolečku ho můžete používat jako myš typu air mouse nebo jednoduše zadávat hlasové příkazy.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote se zvýrazněným tlačítkem AI. Je zde grafické znázornění uživatelského rozhraní s ikonami, jak tlačítko AI umožňuje uživatelům přístup k různým funkcím AI. Mezi tyto služby patří AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard a AI Sound Wizard. Funkce jsou pak předvedeny tak, že se kurzor objeví nad rozhraním a ukáže, jak lze dálkový ovladač používat jako myš typu air mouse, kdy stačí jen ukázat a kliknout.

* Design, dostupnost a funkce dálkového ovladače AI Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle regionu a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.

* Některé funkce mohou vyžadovat připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Voice recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID rozpoznává jedinečný hlasový projev každého uživatele a nabízí personalizovaná doporučení v okamžiku, kdy promluvíte.

* V závislosti na regionu a síťovém připojení se může zobrazovat redukovaný nebo omezený obsah.

* Funkce Voice ID je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024.

* Funguje pouze s aplikacemi, které podporují účet Voice ID.

* Hlasové ovládání je k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zemích.

Detail obrazovky televizoru LG QNED TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. AI vyhledávání reagovalo prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Zeptejte se televize na cokoli. Umělá inteligence rozpozná váš hlas a nabídne personalizovaná doporučení. Pomocí nástroje Microsoft Copilot můžete také získat další výsledky a řešení.

* Funkce AI Search je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024.

* USA a Korea využívají model LLM.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

Na obrazovce LG QNED TV se přehrává sci-fi obsah. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele.

AI Chatbot

Komunikujte s AI Chatbotem prostřednictvím ovladače AI Magic Remote a vyřešte vše od konfigurace nastavení až po odstraňování problémů. Umělá inteligence rozumí záměrům uživatele a poskytne řešení.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Chatbot je k dispozici pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

* AI Chatbota je možné propojit se zákaznickým servisem.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.

AI Concierge

Jedním krátkým stiskem tlačítka AI na ovladači aktivujete AI Concierge, který nabízí personalizovaná klíčová slova a doporučení podle vaší historie vyhledávání a sledování.

* Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Zobrazené nabídky se mohou při vydání lišit.

* Doporučení klíčových slov se liší podle aplikace a denní doby.

AI Picture Wizard

Pokročilé algoritmy se naučí vaše preference procházením 1,6 miliardy možností obrázků. Na základě vašich voleb vytvoří televizor obraz na míru právě vám.

AI Sound Wizard

Vyberte si z nabídky audioklipů ten, který se vám líbí. Ze 40 milionů parametrů vytvoří umělá inteligence zvukový profil na míru vašim preferencím.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Aktualizace po dobu 5 let s programem webOS Re:New

Kompletní aktualizace a výhody nejnovějších funkcí a softwaru. Jako držitel ocenění CES Innovation Award v kategorii kyberbezpečnosti vám systém webOS zajišťuje bezpečí vašeho soukromí a dat.

webOS Re:New Program se vztahuje na televizory 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD.

* Program webOS Re:New podporuje celkem čtyři upgrady během pěti let, přičemž hraniční hodnotou je předinstalovaná verze systému webOS a harmonogram upgradů se liší od konce měsíce do začátku roku.

* Aktualizace a harmonogram některých funkcí, aplikací a služeb se mohou lišit podle modelu a oblasti.

* Upgrady jsou k dispozici pro modely 2022 OLED a 2023 UHD a vyšší.

Vyzkoušejte, co pro vás může LG AI TV udělat!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot a AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Spravujte jednoduše různé domácí spotřebiče LG spolu se zařízeními Google Home a dalšími zařízeními. Zažijte maximální pohodlí při ovládání celé domácnosti z jediného intuitivního ovládacího panelu.

Home Hub, komplexní platforma pro vaši chytrou domácnost

* LG podporuje zařízení Wi-Fi standardu „Matter“. Podporované služby a funkce „Matter“ se mohou lišit v závislosti na připojených zařízeních. Prvotní připojení zařízení ThinQ a Matter by mělo proběhnout prostřednictvím mobilní aplikace ThinQ.

* Použití hlasové funkce hands-free bez dálkového ovládání je možné pouze s procesorem alpha 9 AI a alpha 11 AI. Může se lišit v závislosti na produktech a oblastech.

Ultra velký televizor s úhlopříčkou až 100″

Sledujte všechny své oblíbené filmy, sportovní přenosy a hry na ultra velkém televizoru LG. Ponořte se do vysokého rozlišení na mimořádně velké obrazovce.

Dívka a pes sedí před televizorem LG QNED TV umístěným na stěně, který zobrazuje tři slony kráčející směrem ven nad soundbarem LG Soundbar.

*QNED86 se dodává v maximální velikosti 100 palců, přičemž délka palců se může lišit v závislosti na regionu.

Super tenký design

Štíhlý design vnese do vašeho prostoru rafinovaný nádech.

Mírně nakloněný pohled na LG QNED TV upevněnou na zdi nad soundbarem LG Soundbar v moderním obývacím pokoji. Televizor LG QNED TV zobrazuje abstraktní pozadí v zelené, bílé, červené a oranžové barvě.

LG QNED TV namontovaný na stěně nad LG Soundbarem v moderním obývacím pokoji. Televizor LG QNED TV zobrazuje abstraktní pozadí v zelené, červené a oranžové barvě.

* Super Slim Design se vztahuje na modely QNED85/86/87 s úhlopříčkou 86/75/65/55/50″.

AI Sound Pro vylaďuje zvuk pro větší působivost

Muž hraje na kytaru, žena zpívá do mikrofonu a muž hraje na klavír. Zvukové vlny, které z nich vycházejí, ukazují vyzařování zvuku a to, jak se kvalita zvuku zvyšuje pomocí technologie Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Přesná korekce tónů zvyšuje čistotu zvuku pro výjimečný zvukový zážitek.

LG QNED TV zobrazuje muže na motocyklu, z jehož kola vycházejí fialové abstraktní kruhy, které vizualizují vyzařování zvuku.

Dynamic Sound Booster využívající výkon AI procesoru

Zpracování s umělou inteligencí vylepšuje zvuk televizoru a přináší silnější zvukový zážitek.

Obývací pokoj s televizorem LG TV připevněným na stěně. Zvukové vlny jsou graficky znázorněny tak, že vyplňují prostor a ukazují, jak virtuální 9.1.2 kanály vytvářejí pro uživatele prostorový zvukový zážitek.

Komplexní prostorový zvuk se systémem virtuálních 9.1.2 kanálů

Užijte si prostorový zvuk jen pomocí LG TV. Díky algoritmům hlubokého učení vytváří AI iluzi zvuku přicházejícího z 9.1.2 kanálů ve vašem okolí.

* Funkci AI Clear Sound je třeba aktivovat v nabídce Sound Mode.

* Zvuk se může lišit podle poslechového prostředí.

Posuňte své audio prostředí na vyšší úroveň s produkty LG TV a LG Soundbar

Obývací pokoj s LG QNED TV a LG Soundbar s grafikou znázorňující, jak obě zařízení naplňují místnost prostorovým zvukem.

WOW Orchestra, pohlcující zvuk díky dokonalé synergii

Televizory LG QNED TV a LG Soundbary se dokonale doplňují a harmonicky spolupracují při vytváření prostorového ozvučení.

LG Soundbar je umístěn pod televizorem LG QNED TV. Na obrazovce televizoru je uživatelské rozhraní pro ovládání soundbaru a hlasitosti televizoru.

WOW Interface zjednodušuje ovládání zvuku z vaší TV

Nastavení soundbaru můžete pohodlně ovládat z televizoru.

* Soundbar lze zakoupit samostatně. 

* Režim Soundbar Mode Control se může lišit podle modelu.

* Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Aktualizace vyžadují připojení k síti.  

* Modely soundbarů kompatibilní s televizorem se mohou lišit podle regionu a země.

* Používání dálkového ovladače televizoru LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

Držák Synergy Bracket

Držák Synergy Bracket umožňuje dokonale polohovat LG Soundbar a zajišťuje optimální zvuk v dokonalém stylu.

* Synergy Bracket lze používat s televizory QNED85/86/87 s úhlopříčkou 86/75/65/55/50″.

* Soundbar lze zakoupit samostatně.

* Držák Synergy Bracket se dodává s jednotyčovým či dvoutyčovým stojanem, které se mohou lišit podle země/produktu.

Najděte nejlepší dvojici soundbaru LG a LG TV

*Funkce se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. Podrobné specifikace naleznete na stránkách jednotlivých produktů.

Osoba v obývacím pokoji držící telefon. Na telefonu je ikona vysílání, která ukazuje, že obrazovka telefonu je zrcadlena na televizor. Na televizoru je basketbalový zápas a po straně zrcadlená obrazovka se statistikami hráčů.

Více zábavy díky sledování několika obrazovek s Multi View

Využijte televizor naplno díky funkci Multi View. Zrcadlete svá zařízení přes Google Cast a AirPlay. Rozdělte obrazovku na dvě samostatná zobrazení a užijte si zábavu na více obrazovkách.

* Nastavení obrazu a zvuku jsou na obou obrazovkách stejná. 

* Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay a HomeKit jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

* Podpora AirPlay 2, HomeKit, a Google Cast se může lišit podle regionu a jazyka.

Streamujte nejrůznější obsah. Zdarma.

LG Channels, exkluzivní streamovací služba společnosti LG, vám zdarma nabídne široký výběr kanálů živého vysílání i kanálů na vyžádání. 

* Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

Tři různé ikony, které ukazují, že kanály LG Channels lze používat bez nutnosti předplatného, placení nebo nastavení jakéhokoli periferního zařízení.

Bez nákladů. Bez smlouvy. Bez kabelu.

Stačí jen naladit a začít sledovat, aniž byste se museli starat o skryté náklady nebo instalaci set-top boxu.

Herní portál promění váš televizor v dokonalé herní centrum

Hrajte tisíce her přímo na LG TV s přístupem k GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut a Boosteroid! Vychutnejte si širokou škálu herních zážitků – od AAA titulů s gamepadem až po nenáročné hry hratelné pomocí dálkového ovladače.

* Podpora herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Podpora cloudových herních služeb a her v rámci herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Některé herní služby mohou vyžadovat předplatné a gamepad.

Pokročilé hraní

Zažijte špičkové hraní se 144Hz VRR a AMD FreeSync Premium. Hrajte bez zpoždění nebo rozmazání pohybu, které by vám bránilo ve výkonu.

Dva snímky vozu ve videohře vedle sebe. Na jednom z nich je hodně rozmazaný pohyb. Druhý je ostrý a zaostřený a ukazuje vysokou snímkovou frekvenci LG QNED TV. V pravém horním rohu je logo VRR a logo 144 Hz.

* Modely QNED85/86/87 s úhlopříčkou 100/86/75/65″ podporují frekvenci až 144 Hz, modely QNED85/86/87 s úhlopříčkou 55/50″ podporují frekvenci až 120 Hz.

* Funguje s hrami nebo PC vstupy, které podporují frekvenci až 144 Hz. 

* HGiG je dobrovolné sdružení společností z oboru herního průmyslu a výroby televizních displejů, jehož cílem je stanovit parametry a zásady ke zlepšení herních zážitků zákazníků v rozlišení HDR.

* Podpora HGiG se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Dolby Vision a režim Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

 

Užijte si kino podle představ režiséra díky Dolby Vision a režimu FILMMAKER MODE s funkcí kompenzace okolního světla, která udržuje obraz co nejblíže jeho původní podobě.

 

Režisér před ovládacím panelem při střihu filmu „Zabijáci rozkvetlého měsíce“ na LG QNED TV. Vlevo dole je logo Dolby Vision a logo FILMMAKER MODE™. Pod obrázkem jsou loga služeb Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV a LG Channels.

* Ambient FILMMAKER MODE je ochranná známka společnosti UHD Alliance, Inc. 

* Je podporován režim Ambient FILMMAKER MODE s Dolby Vision.

* Ambientní režim FILMMAKER se automaticky spustí na AppleTV+ a v aplikaci Amazon Prime video.

Certifikační značka Intertek pro efektivní využívání zdrojů.

Vyrobeno s ohledem na životní prostředí

Důvěryhodné globální instituce ocenily šetrnost LG TV k životnímu prostředí. Nyní certifikováno společností Intertek pro efektivní využívání zdrojů.

* Certifikace Intertek pro efektivní využívání zdrojů se vztahuje na následující modely: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 a QNED9M, QNED85/86/87, QNED82 a QNED80.

* Více informací se dozvíte na https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home.

Obrazovky LG TV zobrazují barevná umělecká díla, která vyzdvihují novou technologii LG QNED pro živou a výraznou reprodukci barev. Součástí je také logo ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI.

Poznejte zcela novou řadu QNED evo

* Výše uvedené snímky na této stránce s podrobnostmi o produktu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům. Přesnější znázornění naleznete na snímcích v galerii.

* Všechny výše uvedené snímky jsou simulované.

* Dostupnost služby se liší podle regionu a země.

* Personalizované služby se mohou lišit v závislosti na zásadách aplikace třetí strany. 

* Ovladač AI Magic Remote může být nutné zakoupit zvlášť podle velikosti televizoru, modelu a regionu.

* Hlasové ovládání je k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zemích.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Typ displeje

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    Nativní 120 Hz (VRR 144 Hz)

  • Rozšířený rozsah barev

    Dynamické barvy QNED Color

  • Procesor

    Procesor α8 AI 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync kompatibilní (AMD)

    Ano

  • Hudební výkon

    20W

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.0 kanál

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 677 x 965 x 30,9

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    33,3

Všechny specifikace

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ)

  • Typ displeje

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Rozlišení

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Typ podsvícení

    Mini LED

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    Nativní 120 Hz (VRR 144 Hz)

  • Rozšířený rozsah barev

    Dynamické barvy QNED Color

OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ)

  • Procesor

    Procesor α8 AI 4K Gen2

  • Vylepšení rozlišení obrazu (AI Upscaling)

    α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ano (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Výběr žánru

    Ano (SDR/HDR)

  • AI kontrola jasu

    Ano

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ano

  • Technologie lokálního stmívání

    Local Dimming

  • Pohyb

    Motion Pro

  • Režim obrazu

    10 režimů

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ano

  • Automatická kalibrace

    Ano

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ano

HRANÍ

  • FreeSync kompatibilní (AMD)

    Ano

  • HGIG Mód

    Ano

  • Game Optimizer

    Ano (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ano

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ano (až do frekvence 144 Hz)

  • Dolby Vision pro hry (4K 120Hz)

    Ano

PŘÍSTUPNOST

  • Vysoký kontrast

    Ano

  • Stupnice šedé

    Ano

  • Invertované barvy

    Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 677 x 965 x 30,9

  • Rozměry - TV včetně stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 677 x 1 042/994 x 370

  • Rozměry - balení TV (Š x V x H mm)

    1 820 x 1 205 x 228

  • Rozměry - TV stojan (Š x H mm)

    380 x 370

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    33,3

  • Hmotnost TV - se stojanem (kg)

    41,5

  • Hmotnost TV - balení (kg)

    52,4

  • Držák na stěnu / VESA (mm)

    400 x 300

ČÁROVÝ KÓD 

  • Čárový kód

    8806096360736

ZVUK

  • AI zvuk

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtuální 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano (Automatické vyrovnávání hlasitosti)

  • WiSA připraveno

    Ano (až 2.1 kanál)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ano

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • Simultánní výstup zvuku

    Ano

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ano (2 Way Playback)

  • Hudební výkon

    20W

  • AI akustické ladění

    Ano

  • Audio kodek

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Viz manuál)

  • Směr reproduktoru

    Dolů

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.0 kanál

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

KONEKTIVITA

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth

    Ano (verze 5.3)

  • Ethernet

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ano

  • SPDIF (Optický digitální audio výstup)

    1x

  • CI Slot

    1ea (kromě Spojeného království, Irska)

  • HDMI výstup

    4x (podporuje 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 porty))

  • RF vstup (Anténa/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB vstup

    2x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ano (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Podporuje Apple Airplay2

    Ano

  • Operační systém (OS)

    WebOS 25

  • Kompatibilní s USB kamerou

    Ano

  • Chatbot s umělou inteligencí

    Ano

  • Vždy připraven

    Ano

  • Webový prohlížeč

    Ano

  • Google Cast

    Ano

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ano

  • Domácí Hub

    Ano

  • Inteligentní rozpoznávání hlasu

    Ano

  • LG Channels

    Ano

  • Ovládání Magickým ovladačem

    Ano

  • Multi View

    Ano

  • Aplikace pro smartphone

    Ano (LG ThinQ)

  • Hlasová identifikace

    Ano

  • Podporuje Apple Home

    Ano

SPOTŘEBA ELEKTRICKÉ ENERGIE

  • Napájení (napětí, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Pohotovostní režim

    Menší než 0.5W

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ V BALENÍ

  • Dálkový ovladač

    Magický dálkový ovladač MR25GA / MR25GB (Velká Británie, Itálie)

  • Napájecí kabel

    Ano (odnímatelný)

VYSÍLÁNÍ

  • Analogový TV příjem

    Ano

  • Digitální TV příjem

    DVB-T2/T (pozemní), DVB-C (kabelové), DVB-S2/S (satelitní)

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

