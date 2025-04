55″ LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2025

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.