Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43" LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024
Informační list výrobku

43" LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024

Informační list výrobku

43" LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024

43LR60006LA

Hlavní funkce

  • Přirozené a živé barvy díky HD displeji
  • Bohatý, realistický obraz s procesorem α5 AI Gen6
  • Pohlcující filmový zážitek doma díky technologii HDR10 Pro
  • Vylepšený herní zážitek s funkcemi Game Dashboard a Game Optimizer
Další

Obrázky použité v níže uvedeném přehledu produktu slouží pouze jako ilustrace. Pro přesné zobrazení se podívejte do galerie obrázků v horní části stránky.

Ein Kunstwerk aus orangefarbenen, gelben, rosa und blauen Kieselsteinen auf einem LG HD TV.

Ein Kunstwerk aus orangefarbenen, gelben, rosa und blauen Kieselsteinen auf einem LG HD TV.

Ponořte se do zářivých barev a dokonale čistého obrazu

Televizory LG HD přinášejí živý a čistý obraz a bohaté barvy pro veškerý váš oblíbený obsah.

*Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný.

HDR10 Pro

Rozsviťte jemné detaily

Vstupte do světa, kde každá barva září a jas je precizně vyladěn pro dechberoucí podívanou – to vše díky brilantní technologii HDR10 Pro.

Ein geteiltes Bild zeigt das Gesicht eines Mannes in einem violett gefärbten, schattigen Raum in Großaufnahme. Links steht „SDR“ und das Bild ist verschwommen. Rechts steht „HDR10 Pro“ und das Bild ist klar und scharf definiert.

*HDR10 Pro je technologie vyvinutá společností LG Electronics, která vychází ze standardizované kvality obrazu formátu „HDR10“.

Procesor alpha 5 AI Gen6

Prožijte každý okamžik ještě realističtěji

Der alpha 5 KI-Prozessor Gen6 von LG mit orangefarbenem Licht, das von der Unterseite ausgestrahlt wird, und bunten Leiterplattenleitungen, die vom KI-Prozessor abzweigen.

Procesor Alpha 5 AI Gen6 vylepšuje obraz i zvuk pro ještě hlubší zážitek ze sledování.

*Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný.

Virtuální zvuk 5.1k

Ponořte se do prostorové symfonie

Zažijte strhující atmosféru působivého systému virtuálního prostorového zvuku 5.1k a uslyšíte každý zvuk v bohatých detailech.

Ausgehend vom Bildschirm des LG TVs füllen Klangwellen und Blasen den Raum.

*Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný. 

**Musí být aktivováno v nabídce režimu zvuku. 

***Zvuk se může lišit v závislosti na poslechovém prostředí.

webOS 23

Přizpůsobte si televizi podle sebe

Objevte televizi, která se vám dokonale přizpůsobí – díky funkcím Můj profil, Rychlá karta a AI Concierge.

*Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země a mohou se změnit při uvedení na trh. 

**Doporučená klíčová slova se liší podle aplikace a denní doby a jsou dostupná pouze v zemích, které podporují zpracování přirozeného jazyka (NLP) v jejich mateřském jazyce. ***Platí pro modely OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD vyrobené v roce 2023 a později. 

****Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný.

*Lze vytvořit neomezený počet profilů, avšak na domovské obrazovce se zobrazí maximálně 10 profilů. 

**Podporované funkce, nabídky a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země a při uvedení na trh. ***Dostupnost služby se může lišit v závislosti na regionu a modelové řadě. 

****Klíčová slova „Pro vás“ v AI Concierge jsou dostupná pouze v zemích, které podporují zpracování přirozeného jazyka (NLP) ve svém mateřském jazyce. 

*****Doporučená klíčová slova se liší podle aktivní aplikace a denní doby. 

******Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný.

*******Jazykové a hlasové služby jsou k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zamích.

Eine LG Magic Remote mit der mittleren kreisförmigen Taste, während um die Taste herum neonviolettes Licht ausstrahlt, um sie hervorzuheben. Ein sanftes violettes Leuchten umgibt die Fernbedienung auf schwarzem Hintergrund.

Eine LG Magic Remote mit der mittleren kreisförmigen Taste, während um die Taste herum neonviolettes Licht ausstrahlt, um sie hervorzuheben. Ein sanftes violettes Leuchten umgibt die Fernbedienung auf schwarzem Hintergrund.

Magický dálkový ovladač

Magie je
ve vašich rukou

Osvoboďte se od omezení zastaralých tlačítek. LG Magic Remote vám zpřístupní všechny chytré funkce vaší LG televize – stačí kliknout, posunout nebo promluvit.

*Funkce a vlastnosti dálkového ovladače Magic Remote se mohou lišit v závislosti na regionu a jazyce.

Bohatá nabídka obsahu připravená ke sledování

Es werden sechs Miniaturansichten von Filmen und Fernsehsendungen angezeigt und die Logos von LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ und Apple TV+ werden darunter angezeigt.

Es werden sechs Miniaturansichten von Filmen und Fernsehsendungen angezeigt und die Logos von LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ und Apple TV+ werden darunter angezeigt.

OTT služby

Snadno prozkoumávejte své oblíbené streamovací služby

Ponořte se do nového seriálu co nejjednodušeji díky přístupu k oblíbeným streamovacím službám a aplikacím.

*Obrazovky jsou simulované. 

**Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a regionu. 

***Pro služby Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime a Apple TV+ je vyžadováno samostatné předplatné a související účty. 

****Apple, logo Apple a Apple TV jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc., registrované v USA a dalších zemích. 

*****Amazon, Prime Video a všechna související loga jsou ochranné známky společnosti Amazon.com, Inc. nebo jejích poboček.

Auf dem Bildschirm läuft ein gemütliches Konzert in einem Wohnzimmer. Das Menü vom WOW Interface erscheint als Überlagerung und der Benutzer navigiert zu den Soundbar-Einstellungen.

Seks miniaturebilleder af film og TV-shows vises sammen med logoer for LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ og Apple TV+ nedenunder.

WOW Interface

Jednoduchost na dosah ruky

Získejte přístup k rozhraní WOW Interface na televizorech LG pro snadné ovládání soundbaru – režimy, profily a praktické funkce, a to i během sledování.

*Soundbar lze zakoupit samostatně a ovládání režimu soundbaru se může lišit podle modelu. 

**Použití dálkového ovladače LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce. 

***Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být dostupná v době nákupu. Pro aktualizace je vyžadováno připojení k síti. 

****Rozhraní WOW je kompatibilní s HD rozlišením.

Tauche ein in das ultimative Film- und Spielvergnügen

Heimkino-Erlebnis

Filmzauber in deinen eigenen vier Wänden

Hole dir die Kinoatmosphäre nach Hause. HDR10 Pro sorgt dafür, dass jeder Film in seiner ganzen Pracht dargestellt wird, mit außergewöhnlich präzisen Farben und Kontrasten für noch intensivere Kinoerlebnisse.

Eine Familie sitzt auf dem Boden eines schwach beleuchteten Wohnzimmers an einem kleinen Tisch und blickt zu einem LG TV an der Wand, der die Erde aus dem Weltraum zeigt.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

Kraftvolles Gameplay

Verbessere dein Spielerlebnis mit Funktionen der nächsten Stufe

Immersives HGiG sorgt dafür, dass jeder Spielmoment unglaublich aussieht, während eARC dafür sorgt, dass alles ausgezeichnet klingt.

Ein Autorennspiel auf der Ziellinie, mit der Aufschrift „GEWINNEN!“, während der Spieler den Controller umklammert. Das eARC- und das HGiG-Logo befinden sich in der unteren linken Ecke.

*HGiG ist eine freiwillige Gruppe von Unternehmen aus der Gaming- und TV-Display-Branche, die sich trifft, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

**Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

Bequemer Zugriff auf Steuerelemente

Du musst dein Spiel nicht unterbrechen, um auf den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zuzugreifen.

Ein Spielausschnitt im FPS-Modus, in dem das Game Dashboard am oberen Bildschirmrand erscheint. Eine dunkle Winterlandschaft, über der das Game Optimizer-Menü erscheint.

Ein Spielausschnitt im FPS-Modus, in dem das Game Dashboard am oberen Bildschirmrand erscheint. Eine dunkle Winterlandschaft, über der das Game Optimizer-Menü erscheint.

*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiv, wenn gleichzeitig auch der Game Optimizer aktiviert wurde. 

**Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.

Nachhaltigkeit

Entdecke die Vision von LG HD für die Zukunft

Wir legen Wert auf globale Nachhaltigkeitsstandards und verwenden leichte, biologisch abbaubare Verpackungen. Hilf uns, der Umwelt etwas Gutes zu tun.

Die Verpackung des LG HD vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit abgebildeten Bäumen.

*Unterstützte Partnerschaften können je nach Standort variieren.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

ČÁROVÝ KÓD 

  • Čárový kód

    8806096451663

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

Naše tipy pouze pro vás