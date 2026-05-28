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SET - LG QNED evo AI 43QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2025 + 5.1 kanálový LG Soundbar se zadními reproduktory S60TR

43QNED8EA6B EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
TV
43QNED8EA6B EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
TV

SET - LG QNED evo AI 43QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2025 + 5.1 kanálový LG Soundbar se zadními reproduktory S60TR

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Úvodní video QNED80 USP.
Čelní pohled na SET - LG QNED evo AI 43QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2025 + 5.1 kanálový LG Soundbar se zadními reproduktory S60TR 43QNED8E.S60TR
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Čelní pohled na SET - LG QNED evo AI 43QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2025 + 5.1 kanálový LG Soundbar se zadními reproduktory S60TR 43QNED8E.S60TR
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Hlavní funkce

  • TV: Široký barevný gamut s technologií Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • TV: Kvalita obrazu 4K, vylepšený obraz a prostorový zvuk díky procesoru alpha 7 4K AI Gen8
  • TV: Lepší čistota obrazu a výjimečný kontrast díky technologii Mini LED
  • TV: Cenami ověnčený webOS přináší pokročilé funkce umělé inteligence
  • SB: Snadné ovládání soundbaru v TV pomocí rozhraní WOW Interface
  • SB: Pohlcující 5.1kanálový prostorový zvuk
Další
Produkty v tomto balíčku: 2
Pohled na televizor LG QNED8E TV zepředu, logo LG QNED Al v horním rohu. LG QNED TV zobrazuje barevné kreslené textury, které se spojují.

43QNED8EA6B

43" LG QNED AI QNED8E 4K Smart TV 2025
43QNED8EA6B EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku
Pohled zepředu na soundbar v tenkém a obdélníkovém tvaru s bezdrátovým subwooferem, 2x zadní reproduktory, vše v černé barvě

S60TR

5.1 kanálový soundbar LG pro domácí kino s prostorovým zvukem a zadními reproduktory S60TR

Obrázky použité v níže uvedeném přehledu produktů jsou ilustrativní. Přesné zobrazení naleznete v galerii obrázků v horní části stránky.

Znak CES Innovation Awards se zmínkou 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Kyberbezpečnost

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice pro LG webOS 24 jako Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„Systém webOS 24 i nadále nabízí elegantní, rychlé a snadno použitelné inteligentní prostředí, které je zároveň svěží a nepřeplácané.“

* Ocenění CES Innovation Awards se udělují na základě popisných materiálů předložených porotcům. Společnost CTA neověřovala správnost žádného příspěvku ani žádných tvrzení a netestovala položku, které byla cena udělena.

LG QNED TV na barevném tmavém pozadí. Na obrazovce je jasné a barevné umělecké dílo, které předvádí barevnou technologii QNED a schopnost zobrazit široké spektrum odstínů s výborným kontrastem. Je zobrazeno logo LG QNED AI. Text titulku: Všechny barvy nově definované pomocí Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED TV na barevném tmavém pozadí. Na obrazovce je jasné a barevné umělecké dílo, které předvádí barevnou technologii QNED a schopnost zobrazit široké spektrum odstínů s výborným kontrastem. Je zobrazeno logo LG QNED AI. Text titulku: Všechny barvy nově definované pomocí Dynamic QNED Color.

Všechny barvy nově definované pomocí technologie Dynamic QNED Color

* QNED a QNED evo využívají různá barevná řešení s nejnovější a jedinečnou technologii LG pro široký barevný gamut, která nahrazuje kvantové tečky.

Kvalita obrazuwebOS pro AILG Gallery+DesignKvalita zvukuZábava

Zcela nové dynamické QNED barvy

Nejnovější a jedinečná technologie širokého barevného gamutu od LG, která nahrazuje technologii Quantum Dot a zajišťuje vyšší míru reprodukce barev.

Na podlaze se objevují různobarevné cákance barvy.

Certifikace Intertrek pro 100% barevný objem podle DCI-P3.

Certifikace Intertrek pro 100% barevný objem podle DCI-P3.

Certifikovaný 100% barevný objem s technologií LG QNED

* Objem barevného gamutu (CGV) displeje je stejný nebo vyšší než CGV barevného prostoru DCI-P3, jak bylo nezávisle ověřeno společností Intertek.

Poznejte výkonný a chytrý procesor alpha 7 AI Gen8

Rychlejší zpracování obrazu díky procesoru alpha 7 AI Gen8 s výrazným zlepšením výkonu nyní zajišťuje kvalitu obrazu 4K s mnohem lepší ostrostí a hloubkou než dříve.

Procesor alpha 7 AI Gen8 se rozsvítí žlutě a vystřelí z něj barevné světelné paprsky.

* Ve srovnání se základním modelem Smart TV s procesorem alpha 5 AI Gen6 ze stejného roku na základě interního srovnání specifikací.

4K Super Upscaling oživí každý snímek

Výkonný procesor LG zvyšuje rozlišení na původní kvalitu. Užijte si vylepšené rozlišení, jas a čistotu obrazu díky technologii 4K Super Upscaling.

Srovnání před a po, jak LG 4K Super Upscaling zlepšuje kvalitu obrazu. Dva panely se stejným obrázkem barevného ptáka sedícího na větvi v lese, panel vpravo je vybledlý.

* Kvalita obrazu převzorkovaného obsahu se liší v závislosti na rozlišení zdroje.

Advanced Local Dimming

Technologie Advanced Local Dimming přesně řídí světlo, aby byl každý detail zřetelně viditelný. 

Pohled z vnitřku jeskyně směrem k jejímu vchodu, kde je vidět modrá obloha a horizont. Celá scéna je rozdělena na polovinu, aby demonstrovala schopnosti Advanced Local Dimming technologie QNED. Na jedné polovině jsou barvy a detaily vybledlé a obraz působí zamlženě. Popisek uvádí: Tradiční LED. Druhá strana má skvělou černou, lepší kontrast, jas a barvy. Popisek uvádí: Advanced Local Dimming.

* Srovnávací snímky jsou simulované pouze pro ilustrační účely. 

Nová generace LG AI TV

Další informace

Ovladač AI Magic Remote doplňuje AI zkušenost

Ovládejte TV snadno pomocí ovladače AI Magic Remote – nepotřebujete žádné další zařízení! Díky pohybovému senzoru a skrolovacímu kolečku ho můžete používat jako myš typu air mouse nebo jednoduše zadávat hlasové příkazy.

* Design, dostupnost a funkce dálkového ovladače AI Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle regionu a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.

* Některé funkce mohou vyžadovat připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Voice recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

Obrazovka uživatele, který prochází procesem personalizace průvodce AI Picture Wizard. Zobrazí se série obrázků se zvýrazněnými volbami uživatele. Zobrazí se ikona načítání a obrázek na šířku, který se zvětšuje zleva doprava.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Pokročilé algoritmy se naučí vaše preference procházením 1,6 miliardy možností obrázků. Na základě vašich voleb vytvoří televizor obraz na míru právě vám.

Obrazovka uživatele, který prochází procesem personalizace průvodce AI Sound Wizard. Vybírá se řada ikon zvukových klipů. Zobrazuje se jazzový zpěvák a saxofonista, zvukové vlny představují personalizovaný zvuk animovaný přes vizuál.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Sound Wizard

Vyberte si z nabídky audioklipů ten, který se vám líbí. Ze 40 milionů parametrů vytvoří umělá inteligence zvukový profil na míru vašim preferencím.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Aktualizace po dobu 5 let s programem webOS Re:New

Kompletní aktualizace a výhody nejnovějších funkcí a softwaru. Jako držitel ocenění CES Innovation Award v kategorii kyberbezpečnosti vám systém webOS zajišťuje bezpečí vašeho soukromí a dat.

webOS Re:New Program se vztahuje na televizory 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD.

* Program webOS Re:New podporuje celkem čtyři upgrady během pěti let, přičemž hraniční hodnotou je předinstalovaná verze systému webOS a harmonogram upgradů se liší od konce měsíce do začátku roku.

* Aktualizace a harmonogram některých funkcí, aplikací a služeb se mohou lišit podle modelu a oblasti.

* Upgrady jsou k dispozici pro modely 2022 OLED a 2023 UHD a vyšší.

Vyzkoušejte, co pro vás může LG AI TV udělat!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot a AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Upravte si prostor podle svého vkusu s LG Gallery+

Proměňte svou obrazovku v živé plátno se stovkou uměleckých děl, působivými scenériemi a videi na pozadí. Pravidelné aktualizace knihovny obohatí váš prostor, i když zrovna nesledujete televizi.

* Dostupný obsah se může lišit podle země.

* Poskytnutý obsah se může změnit.

Přizpůsobte si svůj prostor bezpočtem způsobů

Přizpůsobte si svou domovskou galerii výběrem hudby, obrazů a dalších prvků. Vyberte si, co chcete na televizoru zobrazit, podle momentálních preferencí.

Přizpůsobte hudbu a obrazy aktuálním pocitům

Spojte hudbu na pozadí s obrazy a nastolte náladu podle svých představ. Vyberte si z přednastavené hudby nebo dokonce připojte mobilní zařízení přes Bluetooth a přehrávejte vlastní skladby.

Návod, jak lze televizor LG nastavit tak, aby přehrával náladovou hudbu sladěnou s obrazy.
Televizor LG připevněný na zdi s mobilním telefonem v popředí. Je zobrazen proces nastavení služby Fotky Google v televizoru LG.

Televizor LG připevněný na zdi s mobilním telefonem v popředí. Je zobrazen proces nastavení služby Fotky Google v televizoru LG.

Snadný přístup k Fotkám Google a vystavení vzpomínek

Snadno připojte k televizoru svůj účet Fotky Google jen pomocí telefonu. Bez námahy si přizpůsobte prostor pomocí obsahu z vaší vlastní knihovny fotografií.

* Funkce funguje, pokud jste přihlášeni ke svému účtu Fotky Google a máte v aplikaci alespoň 10 fotografií. 

Informační panel je zobrazen na televizoru LG připevněném na zdi. Zobrazují se na něm různé funkce od aktuálních informací o počasí, upozornění na sportovní události, plánování televizního programu, Home Hub až po kalendář Google.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Kunstwerke aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Zůstaňte v obraze díky personalizovanému ovládacímu panelu

Důležité informace na jednom místě. Získejte aktuální informace o počasí a upozornění na sportovní události, zobrazte si Kalendář Google, nastavte si upozornění Home Hub, rezervace sledování a další.

* Přístup ke Kalendáři Google vyžaduje účet Google.

Inteligentní nastavení se přizpůsobí změnám prostředí

Always Ready

Vybranými uměleckými díly nebo obrázky se můžete díky službě Gallery+ kochat i když šetříte energií, protože vypnutý televizor můžete proměnit v digitální plátno.

AI Brightness Control

Vestavěné senzory televizoru detekují světlo a podle toho upravují jas obrazovky, aby bylo zajištěno optimální sledování za jakýchkoli světelných podmínek.

Senzor pohybu

Díky detekci pohybu může váš televizor inteligentně reagovat a přepínat režimy podle toho, zda se nacházíte v jeho blízkosti.

* Senzory jasu se mohou lišit podle modelu.

* Senzory pohybu jsou k dispozici pouze u modelů M5 a G5. 

Ovladač před obrazovkou LG TV s Home Hub. Jsou zobrazeny všechny funkce a možnosti ovládání ostatních zařízení.

Home Hub, platforma pro vaši chytrou domácnost

Spravujte jednoduše různé spotřebiče LG spolu se zařízeními Google Home a dalšími zařízeními. Zažijte maximální pohodlí při ovládání celé domácnosti z jediného intuitivního ovládacího panelu. 

* LG podporuje zařízení Wi-Fi standardu „Matter“. Podporované služby a funkce „Matter“ se mohou lišit v závislosti na připojených zařízeních. Prvotní připojení zařízení ThinQ a Matter by mělo proběhnout prostřednictvím mobilní aplikace ThinQ.

* Použití hlasové funkce hands-free bez dálkového ovládání je možné pouze s procesorem alpha 9 AI a alpha 11 AI. Může se lišit v závislosti na produktech a oblastech.

Ultra velký televizor

Sledujte všechny své oblíbené filmy, sportovní přenosy a hry na ultra velkém televizoru LG. Ponořte se do vysokého rozlišení na mimořádně velké obrazovce.

Rodina sedí na pohovce naproti LG QNED TV připevněnému na stěně a malá dívka ukazuje na obrazovku, na které jsou vyobrazeni dva delfíni.

* QNED8E se dodává s maximální úhlopříčkou 86″ a úhlopříčka se může lišit v závislosti na regionu.

Super tenký design

Štíhlý design vnese do vašeho prostoru rafinovaný nádech. 

AI Sound Pro s virtuálními kanály 9.1.2

* Funkci AI Clear Sound je třeba aktivovat v nabídce Sound Mode.

* Zvuk se může lišit podle poslechového prostředí. 

Obohaťte svůj zvuk s produkty LG TV a LG Soundbar

* Soundbar lze zakoupit samostatně. 

* Ovládání zvukového režimu se může lišit podle modelu.

* Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Aktualizace vyžadují připojení k síti.  

* Modely soundbarů kompatibilní s televizorem se mohou lišit podle regionu a země.

* Používání dálkového ovladače televizoru LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

Držák Synergy Bracket

Držák Synergy Bracket umožňuje dokonale polohovat LG Soundbar a zajišťuje optimální zvuk v dokonalém stylu.

* Soundbar lze zakoupit samostatně.

* Držák Synergy Bracket se dodává s jednotyčovým či dvoutyčovým stojanem, které se mohou lišit podle země/produktu.

Najděte nejlepší dvojici soundbaru LG a LG TV

* Funkce se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. Podrobné specifikace naleznete na stránkách jednotlivých produktů.

Osoba v obývacím pokoji držící telefon. Na telefonu je ikona vysílání, která ukazuje, že obrazovka telefonu je zrcadlena na televizor. Na televizoru je basketbalový zápas a po straně zrcadlená obrazovka se statistikami hráčů.

 Více zábavy na několika obrazovkách s Multi View

Využijte televizor naplno díky funkci Multi View. Zrcadlete svá zařízení přes Google Cast a AirPlay. Rozdělte obrazovku na dvě samostatná zobrazení a užijte si zábavu na více obrazovkách.

* Nastavení obrazu a zvuku jsou na obou obrazovkách stejná. 

* Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay a HomeKit jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

* Podpora AirPlay 2, HomeKit, a Google Cast se může lišit podle regionu a jazyka.

* Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti. 

Tři různé ikony, které ukazují, že kanály LG Channels lze používat bez předplatného, placení či nastavování periferních zařízení.

Bez nákladů. Bez smlouvy. Bez kabelu.

Stačí jen naladit a začít sledovat, aniž byste se museli starat o skryté náklady nebo instalaci set-top boxu. 

Herní portál promění vaši TV v dokonalé herní centrum

Hrajte tisíce her přímo na LG TV s přístupem k GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid a nyní i Xbox! Vychutnejte si širokou škálu herních zážitků – od AAA titulů s gamepadem až po nenáročné hry hratelné pomocí dálkového ovladače.

Domovská obrazovka herního portálu. Kurzor se posouvá, klikáním zobrazuje mnoho oblíbených herních titulů a předvádí funkci výběru her podle typu ovladače, ať už jde o gamepad, nebo dálkové ovládání.

* Podpora herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Podpora cloudových herních služeb a her v rámci herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Některé herní služby mohou vyžadovat předplatné a gamepad.

Výkonné hraní

Zažijte špičkové hraní s VRR. Zahrajte si hru, aniž by váš výkon omezovalo zpoždění. 

Ruce držící herní ovladač před obrazovkou zobrazující videohru se závodními vozy. V levém horním rohu je logo VRR a vidět jsou i certifikáty.

* Funguje s hrami nebo PC vstupy, které podporují obnovovací frekvenci až 60 Hz. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Užijte si kino podle představ režiséra díky režimu FILMMAKER MODE s funkcí kompenzace okolního světla, která udržuje obraz co nejblíže jeho původní podobě.

Režisér před ovládacím panelem při střihu filmu „Zabijáci rozkvetlého měsíce“ na LG QNED TV. V levé dolní části snímku je logo FILMMAKER MODE™. Pod obrázkem jsou loga služeb Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV a LG Channels.

* Ambient FILMMAKER MODE je ochranná známka společnosti UHD Alliance, Inc. 

* Režim Ambient FILMMAKER MODE se automaticky spustí na AppleTV+ a v aplikaci Amazon Prime video.

Certifikační značka Intertek pro efektivní využívání zdrojů.

Certifikační značka Intertek pro efektivní využívání zdrojů.

Vyrobeno s ohledem na životní prostředí

Důvěryhodné globální instituce ocenily šetrnost LG TV k životnímu prostředí. Nyní certifikováno společností Intertek pro efektivní využívání zdrojů.

* Certifikace Intertek pro efektivní využívání zdrojů se vztahuje na následující modely: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 a QNED9M, QNED85/86/87, QNED82 a QNED80.

* Více informací se dozvíte na https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home.

* Výše uvedené snímky na této stránce s podrobnostmi o produktu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům. Přesnější znázornění naleznete na snímcích v galerii.

* Všechny výše uvedené snímky jsou simulované.

* Informace o zařízení zobrazené na obrázku se mohou lišit.

* Dostupnost služby se liší podle regionu a země.

* Personalizované služby se mohou lišit v závislosti na zásadách aplikace třetí strany.

* Ovladač AI Magic Remote může být nutné zakoupit zvlášť podle velikosti televizoru, modelu a regionu.

LG Soundbar na černém pozadí zvýrazněném bodovým světlem.

LG Soundbar na černém pozadí zvýrazněném bodovým světlem.

Ideální společník pro váš televizor LG

Doplňte zážitek z LG TV o Soundbar, který skvěle doplňuje její design a zvukový výkon.

Obklopí vás úžasné zvukové scenérie

LG Remote směřuje k LG TV se soundbarem LG Soundbar pod ním. Na LG TV se zobrazuje nabídka rozhraní WOW Interface. LG Soundbar, LG TV, zadní reproduktory a subwoofer v obývacím pokoji zobrazují obraz na obrazovce a přehrávají hudební představení. Tři větve bílých zvukových vln tvořených kapkami se promítají ze soundbaru a subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. LG Soundbar se třemi různými TV obrazovkami nad sebou. Na jedné se promítá film, na druhé koncert a na třetí zpravodajství. Pod soundbarem jsou tři ikony pro zobrazení jednotlivých žánrů.

LG Remote směřuje k LG TV se soundbarem LG Soundbar pod ním. Na LG TV se zobrazuje nabídka rozhraní WOW Interface. LG Soundbar, LG TV, zadní reproduktory a subwoofer v obývacím pokoji zobrazují obraz na obrazovce a přehrávají hudební představení. Tři větve bílých zvukových vln tvořených kapkami se promítají ze soundbaru a subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. LG Soundbar se třemi různými TV obrazovkami nad sebou. Na jedné se promítá film, na druhé koncert a na třetí zpravodajství. Pod soundbarem jsou tři ikony pro zobrazení jednotlivých žánrů.

* Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované. 

Uživatelské rozhraní WOW

Jednoduchost na dosah ruky

Přístup k rozhraní WOW Interface prostřednictvím LG TV umožňuje přehledné a jednoduché ovládání Soundbaru, například změnu zvukových režimů, profilů a přístup k dalším praktickým funkcím. 

* Snímky obrazovky jsou simulované.

** Použití dálkového ovladače LG TV Remote je omezeno pouze na určité funkce. 

*** TV kompatibilní s WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. TV kompatibilní s rozlišením FHD 63 se mohou lišit podle roku vydání.

**** WOW Interface se může lišit v závislosti na modelu soundbaru.

***** Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Pro aktualizace je nutné síťové připojení.

LG Soundbar má nad sebou tři různé televizní obrazovky. Na obrazovce přímo nad ním se přehrává hudební koncert se zpěvem ženy. TV napravo ukazuje moderátora zpráv, který natáčí zpravodajství před zdobenou budovou. TV na levé straně ukazuje záběr z akčního filmu s mužem ve stínu. Mezi TV a soundbarem je fialový diagram zvukové vlny.

LG Soundbar má nad sebou tři různé televizní obrazovky. Na obrazovce přímo nad ním se přehrává hudební koncert se zpěvem ženy. TV napravo ukazuje moderátora zpráv, který natáčí zpravodajství před zdobenou budovou. TV na levé straně ukazuje záběr z akčního filmu s mužem ve stínu. Mezi TV a soundbarem je fialový diagram zvukové vlny.

AI Sound Pro

Každá nálada a žánr zní správně

Funkce AI Sound Pro dokáže roztřídit různé zvuky na efekty, hudbu a hlasy a následně použít ideální nastavení pro vytvoření optimálního zvukového zážitku.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ) - Typ displeje

4K QNED

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ) - Obnovovací frekvence panelu

60Hz nativně

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ) - Rozšířený rozsah barev

Dynamické barvy QNED Color

OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ) - Procesor

Procesor α7 AI 4K Gen8

OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

ZVUK - Hudební výkon

20W

ZVUK - Systém reproduktorů

2.0 kanál

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI - Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

968 x 565 x 29,7

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI - Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

9,3

Všechny specifikace

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ)

Typ displeje

4K QNED

Rozlišení

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Typ podsvícení

Edge

Obnovovací frekvence panelu

60Hz nativně

Rozšířený rozsah barev

Dynamické barvy QNED Color

OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ)

Procesor

Procesor α7 AI 4K Gen8

Vylepšení rozlišení obrazu (AI Upscaling)

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ano

AI kontrola jasu

Ano

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ano

Technologie lokálního stmívání

Local Dimming

Režim obrazu

10 režimů

Automatická kalibrace

Ano

HRANÍ

HGIG Mód

Ano

Game Optimizer

Ano (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ano

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ano (až 60 Hz)

PŘÍSTUPNOST

Vysoký kontrast

Ano

Stupnice šedé

Ano

Invertované barvy

Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI

Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

968 x 565 x 29,7

Rozměry - TV včetně stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

968 x 633 x 257

Rozměry - balení TV (Š x V x H mm)

1 055 x 660 x 142

Rozměry - TV stojan (Š x H mm)

845 x 257

Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

9,3

Hmotnost TV - se stojanem (kg)

9,7

Hmotnost TV - balení (kg)

11,7

Držák na stěnu / VESA (mm)

200 x 200

ČÁROVÝ KÓD 

Čárový kód

8806096408964

ZVUK

AI zvuk

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtuální prostorový zvuk 9.1.2 )

Clear Voice Pro

Ano (Automatické vyrovnávání hlasitosti)

LG Sound Sync

Ano

Sound Mode Share

Ano

Simultánní výstup zvuku

Ano

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ano (2 Way Playback)

Hudební výkon

20W

AI akustické ladění

Ano

Audio kodek

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (viz návod)

Směr reproduktoru

Dolů

Systém reproduktorů

2.0 kanál

WOW Orchestra

Ano

KONEKTIVITA

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Ano (v 5.1)

Ethernet

1x

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ano

SPDIF (Optický digitální audio výstup)

1x

CI Slot

1ea (kromě Spojeného království, Irska)

HDMI výstup

3x (podporuje eARC, ALLM)

RF vstup (Anténa/Kabel)

2x

USB vstup

2x (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ano (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Podporuje Apple Airplay2

Ano

Operační systém (OS)

WebOS 25

Kompatibilní s USB kamerou

Ano

Chatbot s umělou inteligencí

Ano

Webový prohlížeč

Ano

Google Cast

Ano

Google Home / Hub

Ano

Domácí Hub

Ano

Inteligentní rozpoznávání hlasu

Ano

LG Channels

Ano

Ovládání Magickým ovladačem

Ano

Multi View

Ano

Aplikace pro smartphone

Ano (LG ThinQ)

Hlasová identifikace

Ano

Podporuje Apple Home

Ano

SPOTŘEBA ELEKTRICKÉ ENERGIE

Napájení (napětí, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Pohotovostní režim

Menší než 0.5W

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ V BALENÍ

Dálkový ovladač

Magický dálkový ovladač MR25GB

Napájecí kabel

Ano (odnímatelný)

VYSÍLÁNÍ

Analogový TV příjem

Ano

Digitální TV příjem

DVB-T2/T (pozemní), DVB-C (kabelové), DVB-S2/S (satelitní)

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
Dismantling information(43QNED8EA6B)
přípona:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43QNED8EA6B)
přípona:pdf
Product information sheet (43QNED8EA6B)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(43QNED8EA6B)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
Tisk

Všechny specifikace

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

Optický kabel

Ano

Dálkové ovládání

Ano

Nástěnný držák

Ano

Záruční list

Ano

AUDIO FORMÁT

AAC

Ano

Dolby Digital

Ano

DTS Digital Surround

Ano

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

Čárový kód

8806091967145

KONEKTIVITA

Bluetooth kodeky - SBC/AAC

Ano

HDMI výstup

1

Optický

1

USB

1

Připraveno pro bezdrátové zadní reproduktory

Ano

POHODLÍ

Aplikace pro dálkové ovládání - iOS / Android OS

Ano

Ovládání režimu Soundbar

Ano

TV Sound Mode Share

Ano

WOW Interface

Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

Hlavní

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Zadní reproduktor

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

PODPORA HDMI

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ano

CEC (Simplink)

Ano

ZVUKOVÉ EFEKTY

AI Sound Pro

Ano

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Ano

Kino

Ano

Clear Voice Pro

Ano

Hra

Ano

Hudba

Ano

Sport

Ano

Standard

Ano

HMOTNOST

Celková hmotnost

12,56 kg

Hlavní

2,5 kg

Zadní reproduktor (2x)

2,1 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(S60TR)
přípona:pdf
WEB INFO(S60TR)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

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