Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
75" LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025
75UA74006LB EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

75" LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025

75UA74006LB EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

75" LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025

75UA74006LB
Čelní pohled na UHD UA74 TV, logo LG UHD Al v horním rohu. LG UHD TV zobrazuje barevné kreslené textury, které se spojují.
Zadní pohled na LG UHD UA74 TV.
Levý boční pohled na televizor LG UHD UA75 TV
Pohled zepředu a z boku na LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV s rozměry na délku, šířku, výšku a hloubku.
Procesor alpha 7 AI Gen8 se rozsvítí žlutě a vystřelí z něj barevné světelné paprsky. Titulek pojednává o tom, jak procesor poskytuje 4K kvalitu, ohromující barvy a jas.
Srovnání před a po, jak LG 4K Super Upscaling zlepšuje kvalitu obrazu. Dva panely se stejným obrázkem barevného ptáka sedícího na větvi v lese, panel vpravo je vybledlý. Titulek pojednává o tom, jak 4K Super Upscaling zvyšuje rozlišení, jas a čistotu.
Fotografie dívky v červeném svetru rozdělená uprostřed tak, aby levá strana byla zobrazena v režimu SDR a pravá strana v režimu HDR10 Pro. Pravá strana snímku je ve srovnání s levou ostřejší a kontrastnější. Titulek pojednává o tom, jak HDR10 Pro poskytuje vyšší kvalitu obrazu a ostřejší kontrast.
LG TV s působivě velkou obrazovkou umístěný na stěně nad soundbarem LG Soundbar v moderně zařízeném obývacím pokoji.
Obrazovka LG TV s dálkovým ovladačem AI Magic Remote v popředí. Je zvýrazněno tlačítko AI a textová bublina zobrazující text „navrhni mi film, který se mi bude líbit“. Obrazovka zobrazuje uživatelskou ikonu E, demonstrující schopnost AI Voice ID rozpoznat uživatele podle hlasu a nabídnout osobní doporučení.
Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote se zvýrazněným tlačítkem AI. Kolem jsou zobrazeny různé funkce, ke kterým má uživatel přístup pomocí tohoto tlačítka. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Text vysvětluje, žeovladač LG AI Magic Remote doplňuje váš zážitek s umělou inteligencí o speciální tlačítko s umělou inteligencí a lze jej používat jako myš. Stačí ukázat a kliknout.
Detail obrazovky televizoru LG TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. AI vyhledávání reagovalo prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.
Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.
Na obrazovce LG TV se přehrává sci-fi obsah. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele. Text vysvětluje, že Al Chatbot dokáže porozumět záměrům uživatelů a poskytnout řešení problémů.
Čelní pohled na UHD UA74 TV, logo LG UHD Al v horním rohu. LG UHD TV zobrazuje barevné kreslené textury, které se spojují.
Zadní pohled na LG UHD UA74 TV.
Levý boční pohled na televizor LG UHD UA75 TV
Pohled zepředu a z boku na LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV s rozměry na délku, šířku, výšku a hloubku.
Procesor alpha 7 AI Gen8 se rozsvítí žlutě a vystřelí z něj barevné světelné paprsky. Titulek pojednává o tom, jak procesor poskytuje 4K kvalitu, ohromující barvy a jas.
Srovnání před a po, jak LG 4K Super Upscaling zlepšuje kvalitu obrazu. Dva panely se stejným obrázkem barevného ptáka sedícího na větvi v lese, panel vpravo je vybledlý. Titulek pojednává o tom, jak 4K Super Upscaling zvyšuje rozlišení, jas a čistotu.
Fotografie dívky v červeném svetru rozdělená uprostřed tak, aby levá strana byla zobrazena v režimu SDR a pravá strana v režimu HDR10 Pro. Pravá strana snímku je ve srovnání s levou ostřejší a kontrastnější. Titulek pojednává o tom, jak HDR10 Pro poskytuje vyšší kvalitu obrazu a ostřejší kontrast.
LG TV s působivě velkou obrazovkou umístěný na stěně nad soundbarem LG Soundbar v moderně zařízeném obývacím pokoji.
Obrazovka LG TV s dálkovým ovladačem AI Magic Remote v popředí. Je zvýrazněno tlačítko AI a textová bublina zobrazující text „navrhni mi film, který se mi bude líbit“. Obrazovka zobrazuje uživatelskou ikonu E, demonstrující schopnost AI Voice ID rozpoznat uživatele podle hlasu a nabídnout osobní doporučení.
Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote se zvýrazněným tlačítkem AI. Kolem jsou zobrazeny různé funkce, ke kterým má uživatel přístup pomocí tohoto tlačítka. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Text vysvětluje, žeovladač LG AI Magic Remote doplňuje váš zážitek s umělou inteligencí o speciální tlačítko s umělou inteligencí a lze jej používat jako myš. Stačí ukázat a kliknout.
Detail obrazovky televizoru LG TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. AI vyhledávání reagovalo prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.
Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.
Na obrazovce LG TV se přehrává sci-fi obsah. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele. Text vysvětluje, že Al Chatbot dokáže porozumět záměrům uživatelů a poskytnout řešení problémů.

Hlavní funkce

  • Dechberoucí barvy a detaily s 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Kvalita obrazu 4K, vylepšený obraz a prostorový zvuk díky procesoru alpha 7 4K AI Gen8
  • Nové tlačítko AI, hlasové ovládání a funkce přetahování na dálkovém ovladači AI Magic Remote
  • Užijte si vylepšené rozlišení, jas a čistotu obrazu 4K Super Upscaling
  • Vysoké rozlišení na obrovské obrazovce Ultra Big TV
Další
Logo iF Design Award Winner.

iF Design Award – Vítěz

Znak CES Innovation Awards se zmínkou 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Kyberbezpečnost

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice pro LG webOS 24 jako Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„Systém webOS 24 nabízí elegantní, rychlé a snadno použitelné prostředí, které je zároveň svěží a nepřeplácané.“

* Ocenění CES Innovation Awards se udělují na základě popisných materiálů předložených porotcům. Společnost CTA neověřovala správnost žádného příspěvku ani žádných tvrzení a netestovala položku, které byla cena udělena.

LG UHD TV je mírně nakloněný směrem doleva a zobrazuje barevné kuličky v různých barvách – růžové, modré a fialové. V pravém dolním rohu televizoru je umístěno logo Alpha 7 4K AI Processor. V levém dolním rohu se nachází logo LG UHD AI. Je vidět i text o tom, že zařízení využívá procesor LG alpha AI.

LG UHD TV je mírně nakloněný směrem doleva a zobrazuje barevné kuličky v různých barvách – růžové, modré a fialové. V pravém dolním rohu televizoru je umístěno logo Alpha 7 4K AI Processor. V levém dolním rohu se nachází logo LG UHD AI. Je vidět i text o tom, že zařízení využívá procesor LG alpha AI.

Zřetelně vidíte i nejjemnější detaily

Kvalita obrazuwebOS pro AIKvalita zvukuDesignZábava

Poznejte výkonný a chytrý procesor alpha 7 AI Gen8

Rychlejší zpracování obrazu díky procesoru alpha 7 AI Gen8 s výrazným zlepšením výkonu nyní zajišťuje kvalitu obrazu 4K s mnohem lepší ostrostí a hloubkou obrazu než dříve.

Procesor alpha 7 AI Gen8 se rozsvítí žlutě a vystřelí z něj barevné světelné paprsky.

* Ve srovnání se základním modelem Smart TV s procesorem alpha 5 AI Gen6 ze stejného roku na základě interního srovnání specifikací.

4K Super Upscaling oživí každý snímek

Výkonný procesor LG zvyšuje rozlišení na původní kvalitu. Užijte si vylepšené rozlišení, jas a čistotu obrazu 4K Super Upscaling.

Srovnání před a po, jak LG 4K Super Upscaling zlepšuje kvalitu obrazu. Dva panely se stejným obrázkem barevného ptáka sedícího na větvi v lese, panel vpravo je vybledlý.

* Kvalita obrazu převzorkovaného obsahu se liší v závislosti na rozlišení zdroje.

HDR10 Pro

Živé barvy a jas posouvají rozlišení obrazovky na novou úroveň. Přejděte na vyšší kvalitu obrazu s ostřejším kontrastem.

Fotografie dívky v červeném svetru rozdělená uprostřed tak, aby levá strana byla zobrazena v režimu SDR a pravá strana v režimu HDR10 Pro. Pravá strana snímku je ve srovnání s levou ostřejší a kontrastnější.

*HDR10 Pro je technologie vyvinutá společností LG Electronics na základě standardizované kvality obrazu technologie „HDR10“.

Nová generace LG AI TV

Ovladač AI Magic Remote doplňuje AI zkušenost

Ovládejte TV snadno pomocí ovladače AI Magic Remote – nepotřebujete žádné další zařízení! Díky pohybovému senzoru a skrolovacímu kolečku ho můžete používat jako myš typu air mouse nebo jednoduše zadávat hlasové příkazy.

*Design, dostupnost a funkce dálkového ovladače AI Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle regionu a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.

*Některé funkce mohou vyžadovat připojení k internetu.

*Funkce AI Voice recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

Čtyřčlenná rodina u televizoru LG AI TV. Kolem osoby, která drží dálkový ovladač, se zobrazí kruh s jejím jménem. To ilustruje, jak AI Voice ID rozpoznává hlasový projev každého uživatele. Rozhraní systému webOS pak ukazuje, jak umělá inteligence automaticky přepne účet a doporučí personalizovaný obsah.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID rozpoznává jedinečný hlasový projev každého uživatele a nabízí personalizovaná doporučení v okamžiku, kdy promluvíte.

* V závislosti na regionu a síťovém připojení se může zobrazovat redukovaný nebo omezený obsah.

* Funkce Voice ID je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024.

* Funguje pouze s aplikacemi, které podporují účet Voice ID.

* Hlasové funkce jsou k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zemích.

Detail obrazovky televizoru LG QNED TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. AI vyhledávání reagovalo prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.

Detail obrazovky televizoru LG QNED TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. AI vyhledávání reagovalo prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Zeptejte se televize na cokoli. Umělá inteligence rozpozná váš hlas a nabídne personalizovaná doporučení. Pomocí nástroje Microsoft Copilot můžete také získat další výsledky a řešení.

* Funkce AI Search je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024. 

* USA a Korea využívají model LLM.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu. 

Na obrazovce LG QNED TV se přehrává sci-fi obsah. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele.

Na obrazovce LG QNED TV se přehrává sci-fi obsah. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele.

AI Chatbot

Komunikujte s AI Chatbotem prostřednictvím ovladače AI Magic Remote a vyřešte vše od konfigurace nastavení až po odstraňování problémů. Umělá inteligence rozumí záměrům uživatele a poskytne řešení.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Chatbot je k dispozici pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

* AI Chatbota je možné propojit se zákaznickým servisem.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.

AI Concierge

Jedním krátkým stiskem tlačítka AI na ovladači aktivujete AI Concierge, který nabízí personalizovaná klíčová slova a doporučení podle vaší historie vyhledávání a sledování. 

* Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Zobrazené nabídky se mohou při vydání lišit.

* Doporučení klíčových slov se liší podle aplikace a denní doby.

 

Obrazovka uživatele, který prochází procesem personalizace průvodce AI Picture Wizard. Zobrazí se série obrázků se zvýrazněnými volbami uživatele. Zobrazí se ikona načítání a obrázek na šířku, který se zvětšuje zleva doprava.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Picture Wizard

Pokročilé algoritmy se naučí vaše preference procházením 1,6 miliardy možností nastavení obrazu. Na základě vašich voleb vytvoří televizor obraz na míru právě vám.

Obrazovka uživatele, který prochází procesem personalizace průvodce AI Sound Wizard. Vybírá se řada ikon zvukových klipů. Zobrazuje se jazzový zpěvák a saxofonista, zvukové vlny představují personalizovaný zvuk animovaný přes vizuál.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Sound Wizard

Vyberte si z nabídky audioklipů ten, který se vám líbí. Ze 40 milionů parametrů vytvoří umělá inteligence zvukový profil na míru vašim preferencím.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Aktualizace po dobu 5 let s programem webOS Re:New

Kompletní aktualizace a výhody nejnovějších funkcí a softwaru. Jako držitel ocenění CES Innovation Award v kategorii kyberbezpečnosti vám systém webOS zajišťuje bezpečí vašeho soukromí a dat.

webOS Re:New Program se vztahuje na televizory 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD.

* Program webOS Re:New podporuje celkem čtyři upgrady během pěti let, přičemž hraniční hodnotou je předinstalovaná verze systému webOS a harmonogram upgradů se liší od konce měsíce do začátku roku.

* Aktualizace a harmonogram některých funkcí, aplikací a služeb se mohou lišit podle modelu a oblasti.

* Upgrady jsou k dispozici pro modely 2022 OLED a 2023 UHD a vyšší.

Vyzkoušejte, co pro vás dokáže LG AI TV!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot a AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Dálkový ovladač televizoru před obrazovkou LG TV s platformou Home Hub. Jsou zobrazeny všechny funkce a možnosti ovládání ostatních chytrých zařízení.

Home Hub, komplexní platforma pro vaši chytrou domácnost

Spravujte jednoduše různé domácí spotřebiče LG spolu se zařízeními Google Home a dalšími zařízeními. Zažijte maximální pohodlí při ovládání celé domácnosti z jediného intuitivního ovládacího panelu. 

* LG podporuje zařízení Wi-Fi standardu „Matter“. Podporované služby a funkce „Matter“ se mohou lišit v závislosti na připojených zařízeních. Prvotní připojení zařízení ThinQ a Matter by mělo proběhnout prostřednictvím mobilní aplikace ThinQ.

* Použití hlasové funkce hands-free bez dálkového ovládání je možné pouze s procesorem alpha 9 AI a alpha 11 AI. Může se lišit v závislosti na produktech a oblastech.

AI Sound Pro vylaďuje zvuk pro větší působivost

* Funkci AI Clear Sound je třeba aktivovat v nabídce Sound Mode.

* Zvuk se může lišit podle poslechového prostředí. 

Cerchi una soundbar per il tuo TV? Eccola!

Obohaťte svůj zvuk s produkty LG TV a LG Soundbar

* Soundbar lze zakoupit samostatně. 

* Režim Soundbar Mode Control se může lišit podle modelu.

* Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Aktualizace vyžadují připojení k síti. 

* Modely soundbarů kompatibilní s televizorem se mohou lišit podle regionu a země.

* Používání dálkového ovladače televizoru LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

Najděte nejlepší dvojici LG TV a LG Soundbaru

* Funkce se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. Podrobné specifikace naleznete na stránkách jednotlivých produktů.

Ultra velký televizor

Sledujte všechny své oblíbené filmy, sportovní přenosy a hry na ultra velkém televizoru LG. Ponořte se do vysokého rozlišení na mimořádně velké obrazovce.

LG TV s působivě velkou obrazovkou umístěný na stěně nad LG Soundbarem v moderně zařízeném obývacím pokoji.

* UA74 se dodává s maximální úhlopříčkou 86″ a úhlopříčka se může lišit v závislosti na regionu.

Tenký design

Vneste do svého prostoru moderní prvek s uhlazeným designem, který se do něj harmonicky začlení.

LG UHD TV namontovaný na stěně nad soundbarem LG Soundbar v moderním obývacím pokoji. LG UHD TV zobrazuje barevné pozadí.

* Slim Design platí pro 65/55/50/43″ modely UA75.

Osoba v obývacím pokoji držící telefon. Na telefonu je ikona vysílání, která ukazuje, že obrazovka telefonu je zrcadlena na televizor. Na televizoru je basketbalový zápas a po straně zrcadlená obrazovka se statistikami hráčů.

Více zábavy na několika obrazovkách s Multi View

Využijte televizor naplno díky funkci Multi View. Zrcadlete svá zařízení přes Google Cast a AirPlay. Rozdělte obrazovku na dvě samostatná zobrazení a užijte si zábavu na více obrazovkách.

* Nastavení obrazu a zvuku jsou na obou obrazovkách stejná. 

* Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay a HomeKit jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

* Podpora AirPlay 2, HomeKit, a Google Cast se může lišit podle regionu a jazyka.

Domovská obrazovka kanálů LG Channels zobrazující rozmanitý obsah dostupný na LG TV.

Streamujte nejrůznější obsah. Zdarma.

LG Channels, exkluzivní streamovací služba společnosti LG, vám zdarma nabídne široký výběr kanálů živého vysílání i kanálů na vyžádání. 

* Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti. 

Tři různé ikony, které ukazují, že kanály LG Channels lze používat bez nutnosti předplatného, placení nebo nastavení jakéhokoli periferního zařízení.

Bez nákladů. Bez smlouvy. Bez kabelu.

Stačí jen naladit a začít sledovat, aniž byste se museli starat o skryté náklady nebo instalaci set-top boxu. 

Herní portál promění váš televizor v dokonalé herní centrum

Hrajte tisíce her přímo na LG TV s přístupem k GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut a Boosteroid! Vychutnejte si širokou škálu herních zážitků – od AAA titulů s gamepadem až po nenáročné hry hratelné pomocí dálkového ovladače.

Domovská obrazovka herního portálu. Kurzor se posouvá, klikáním zobrazuje mnoho oblíbených herních titulů a předvádí funkci výběru her podle typu ovladače, ať už jde o gamepad, nebo dálkové ovládání.

* Podpora herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Podpora cloudových herních služeb a her v rámci herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Některé herní služby mohou vyžadovat předplatné a gamepad.

Výkonné hraní

Zažijte špičkové hraní s VRR. Zahrajte si hru, aniž by váš výkon omezovalo zpoždění.

Ruce držící herní ovladač před obrazovkou zobrazující videohru se závodními vozy. V levém horním rohu je logo VRR a vidět jsou i certifikáty.

* Funguje pouze s hrami nebo PC vstupy, které podporují 60 Hz. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Užijte si kino podle představ režiséra díky režimu FILMMAKER MODE s funkcí kompenzace okolního světla, která udržuje obraz co nejblíže jeho původní podobě.

Režisér před ovládacím panelem při střihu filmu „Zabijáci rozkvetlého měsíce“ na LG NanoCell TV. V levé dolní části snímku je logo FILMMAKER MODE™.

* Ambient FILMMAKER MODE je ochranná známka společnosti UHD Alliance, Inc. 

* Režim Ambient FILMMAKER MODE se automaticky spustí na AppleTV+ a v aplikaci Amazon Prime video.

* Výše uvedené snímky na této stránce s podrobnostmi o produktu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům. Přesnější znázornění naleznete na snímcích v galerii.

* Všechny výše uvedené snímky jsou simulované.

* Dostupnost služby se liší podle regionu, země a modelu.

* Personalizované služby se mohou lišit v závislosti na zásadách aplikace třetí strany.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Typ displeje

    4K UHD

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    60Hz nativně

  • Procesor

    Procesor α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Hudební výkon

    20W

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.0 kanál

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    31,4

Všechny specifikace

OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ)

  • Vylepšení rozlišení obrazu (AI Upscaling)

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Automatická kalibrace

    Ano (kromě střední Evropy)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ano

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ano

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Režim obrazu

    9 režimů

  • Procesor

    Procesor α7 AI 4K Gen8

SPOTŘEBA ELEKTRICKÉ ENERGIE

  • Pohotovostní režim

    Menší než 0.5W

ZVUK

  • AI zvuk

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtuální prostorový zvuk 9.1.2 )

  • Audio kodek

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (viz návod)

  • Hudební výkon

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ano (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano (Automatické vyrovnávání hlasitosti)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ano

  • Simultánní výstup zvuku

    Ano

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • Směr reproduktoru

    Dolů

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.0 kanál

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

SMART TV

  • Chatbot s umělou inteligencí

    Ano

  • Google Cast

    Ano

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ano

  • Domácí Hub

    Ano

  • LG Channels

    Ano

  • Multi View

    Ano

  • Operační systém (OS)

    WebOS 25

  • Aplikace pro smartphone

    Ano (LG ThinQ)

  • Kompatibilní s USB kamerou

    Ano

  • Spolupracuje s Apple Airplay

    Ano

  • Podporuje Apple Home

    Ano

ČÁROVÝ KÓD 

  • Čárový kód

    8806096531433

PŘÍSTUPNOST

  • Stupnice šedé

    Ano

  • Vysoký kontrast

    Ano

  • Invertované barvy

    Ano

KONEKTIVITA

  • Bluetooth

    Ano (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet

    1x

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI výstup

    3x (podporuje eARC, ALLM)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ano

  • SPDIF (Optický digitální audio výstup)

    1x

  • USB vstup

    2x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ano (Wi-Fi 5)

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ V BALENÍ

  • Napájecí kabel

    Ano (neodnímatelný)

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI

  • Rozměry - balení TV (Š x V x H mm)

    1 820 x 1 115 x 200

  • Hmotnost TV - balení (kg)

    40,7

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Rozměry - TV včetně stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 678 x 1 027 x 361

  • Rozměry - TV stojan (Š x H mm)

    1 344 x 361

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    31,4

  • Hmotnost TV - se stojanem (kg)

    31,8

  • Držák na stěnu / VESA (mm)

    400 x 400

HRANÍ

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ano

  • Game Optimizer

    Ano (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mód

    Ano

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ano (až 60 Hz)

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ)

  • Typ podsvícení

    Direct

  • Rozlišení

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Typ displeje

    4K UHD

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    60Hz nativně

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

Naše tipy pouze pro vás