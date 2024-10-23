Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Apple Music zdarma na 3 měsíce

Získejte Apple Music
na 3 měsíce zdarma

Vychutnejte si více než 100 milionů skladeb bez reklam

a vychutnejte si prostorový zvuk s technologií Dolby Atmos 

pro pohlcující zvukový zážitek.

 

 

Snadné uplatnění

 

Otevřete aplikaci Apple Music v televizoru LG a využijte nabídku.

*Nabídka je platná do 30. 4. 2025

Apple Music

Více než 100 milionů skladeb zdarma.

Apple Music zdarma na 3 měsíce

Díky technologii Dolby Atmos

si můžete vychutnat i prostorový zvuk.

Apple Music zdarma na 3 měsíce

Užívejte si Apple Music na zařízeních LG

 

Nabídka platí pro aplikaci Apple Music na vybraných modelech LG 4K a 8K Smart TV z let 2018-2024. Modely televizorů StanbyME a StanbyME Go a modely chytrých monitorů LG MyView™ z let 2022-2020.

Apple Music zdarma na 3 měsíce