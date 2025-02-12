Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Nejzajímavější informace Co je systém webOS? Domovská obrazovka a aplikace LG Channels Hry a životní styl Propagační akce

Streamování různých kanálů. Zdarma.

LG Channels, exkluzivní streamovací služba společnosti LG, vám zdarma nabídne široký výběr kanálů živého vysílání i kanálů na vyžádání.

*Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

**Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

***Některé služby a funkce jsou k dispozici pouze v podporovaných zemích.

Ikona ruky držící kreditní kartu je přeškrtnutá a pod ní je text „Žádné platby“. Ikona předplatného na televizoru je přeškrtnutá a pod ní je text „Žádné předplatné“. Ikona set-top boxu je přeškrtnutá a pod ní je text „Žádný set-top box“.

Předplatné zdarma

Žádné poplatky. Žádná smlouva. Žádné kabely.

Stačí jen naladit a začít sledovat, aniž byste se museli starat o skryté náklady nebo instalaci set-top boxu.

Televizor LG má nad aktuálně přehrávaným televizním pořadem zobrazen televizní program.

Kanály živého vysílání

Snadné vyhledávání dalšího pořadu bez nutnosti přerušení

Prozkoumejte rozsáhlou nabídku živě vysílaných pořadů na LG Channels a pomocí uživatelsky přívětivého rozhraní najděte další pořad, který budete sledovat, bez nutnosti zastavit nebo přepnout kanál.

*Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

**Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

***Některé služby a funkce jsou k dispozici pouze v podporovaných zemích.

Plakáty exkluzivních televizních pořadů jsou zobrazeny v šikmé mřížce.

Seznam kanálů

Objevte řadu kanálů pouze pro Velkou Británii

LG Channels vám nabízí nepřeberné množství pořadů exkluzivních pro Velkou Británii, od sportu přes zprávy až po zábavu pro děti a životní styl.

*Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

**Některé služby a funkce jsou k dispozici pouze v podporovaných zemích.

Vaše oblíbené televizní pořady na vás čekají

Nejzajímavější streamovací služby a televizní aplikace na televizoru LG.

Další informace

Aplikace pro všechny oblasti života

Vyzkoušejte si hraní her, vzdělávání, fitness a nakupování přímo na televizoru LG.

Další informace