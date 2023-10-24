About Cookies on This Site

Klarna 0%-Finanzierung

01.08.2023 - 31.08.2023

Klarna 0%-Finanzierung auf LG.com

0% Finanzierungauf LG.com!

Vom 01.08.2023 bis 31.08.2023 hast du die
Möglichkeit deine Lieblingsmodelle von LG mit
einer 0% Finanzierung von Klarna auf LG.com
zu erwerben.

0%-Finanzierung jetzt auf LG.com

Wir haben uns mit Klarna zusammengetan, um dir bis zum 30. April an der Kasse flexible Zahlungsmöglichkeiten anbieten zu können.

Du willst nicht alles auf einmal bezahlen? Kein Problem.
Wähle den Klarna Ratenkauf, um dir deine Wünsche jetzt zu erfüllen und über einen längeren Zeitraum zu bezahlen.

Profitiere vom 10. März 2022 bis zum 30. April 2022 von einer 0% Finanzierung und einem Ratenkauf von 12 Monaten*.

Aktionszeitraum

Kauf eines LG Produkts
per Klarna auf LG.com:

10.03.2022 – 30.04.2022

*Klarna Ratenkauf ist bis zu einem Einkaufswert von 5.000 € möglich

Entdecke viele Highlight Artikel aus den ProduktkategorienIT und Haushaltsgeräte.

gram

Monitore

Beamer

Audio

TVs

Haushaltsgeräte

Kühlschränke / Gefrierschränke

Waschmaschinen

Waschtrockner

Trockner

Mikrowellen

Styler Dampfschrank

Staubsauger

