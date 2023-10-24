About Cookies on This Site

Nachhaltigkeit durch Langlebigkeit

Nachhaltigkeit Durch Langlebigkeit

LG schenkt Ihnen vom 15.02 – 28.02.2023 zusätzlich zur Herstellergarantie 3 Jahre Garantie auf ausgewählte Haushaltsgeräte.

5 Jahre Garantie Sichern

Tragen auch Sie zur Erhaltung der Umwelt & Schonung der Ressourcen bei und profitieren Sie von der kostenfreien Garantieverlängerung von LG.
Sie erhalten vom 15.02 bis 28.02.2023 3 Jahre Garantie zusätzlich zur Herstellergarantie auf ausgewählte Kühlschränke,Waschmaschinen, Trockner und Waschtrockner. Entdecken Sie gleich unsere große Auswahl an Produkten.

Wie erhalte ich die kostenfreie Garantieverlängerung?

1. Erstellen Sie sich bitte zuerst einen LG Account.
2. Registrieren Sie das Modell nach dem Kauf, bis zum 31.03.2023 direkt auf LG.com. Sie erhalten nach erfolgreicher. Garantiebuchung eine automatische E-Mail an die hinterlegte E-Mailadresse. Bitte beachten Sie, dass dies nach Ablauf der Registrierungsfrist bis zu 14 Tagen dauern kann.

LG PRODUKT JETZT REGISTRIEREN

3. Bitte bewahren Sie diese E-Mail sehr gut auf, da dies als Nachweis im Falle eines Garantieanspruchs benötigt wird.

Die Garantie buchen wir für Sie über unseren Partner Aqilo. Für Fragen Rund um die Garantie oder im Falle eines Garantieanspruches wenden Sie sich bitte direkt an unsere Hotline unter 0800 45 444 45

LGDAGBGP20230102.pdf (service-lg.com)

Impressum:

FIRMA: AQILO Business Consulting GmbH

RECHTSFORM: Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
FIRMENBUCH: Wien, Nummer: FN 170057i
ANSCHRIFT: Heiligenstädter Lände 29/2. OG, A-1190 Wien, Österreich
UID: ATU44866604.
GLN: 9110015999594.
TELEFON Östereich: +43 1 36 640.
TELEFON Deutschland: +49 30 318 74 876.
EMAIL: kontakt@aqilo.com.

GESCHÄFTSFÜHRER: Andreas Renner.
GEWERBEBERECHTIGUNG: Versicherungsvermittlung in der Form Versicherungsagent,
eingeschränkt auf Annex-Versicherungen.
GISA-ZAHL: 31730822.
HAFTPFLICHTABSICHERUNG: gemäß § 137c Abs. 1 GewO liegt vor.

*Dieses Angebot ist nur für ausgewählte Modelle der Kategorien Kühl-Gefrierschränke, Waschmaschinen und Trockner gültig. LG behält sich in Ausnahmesituationen vor, das Angebot zu verändern oder frühzeitig zu beenden.