Nachhaltigkeit zu attraktiven Preisen

Nachhaltigkeit zu attraktiven Preisen

Schenke neuwertigen Produkten ein zweites Leben!

Neuwertige Produkte zu attraktiven Preisen

Bei unseren LG Warehouse Deals findest du großartige Angebote und schenkst Produkten ein zweites Leben. Jedes Modell hat eine individuelle Vergangenheit z.B. Kundenretouren / Transport und kann dadurch äußerliche Verpackungsmängel oder kleine Schönheitsfehler aufweisen. Überzeuge dich selbst ohne Risiko, denn du kannst auch unsere Warehouse Deals innerhalb von 14 Tagen ohne Angaben von Gründen kostenlos an uns zurückschicken.

Häufig gestellte Fragen zu den LG Warehouse Deals

Q.

Was versteht man unter LG Warehouse Deals ?

A.

Bei diesen Deals handelt es sich um Modelle, die z.B. durch Kundenretouren/Transport äußerliche Verpackungsmängel oder kleine Schönheitsfehler aufweisen können. Die Produktqualität ist dadurch nicht beeinflusst und falls du trotzdem mit dem Produkt nicht zufrieden sein solltest, kannst du es kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen zurückgeben.

Q.

Wie kann ich mein Produkt zurückgeben, wenn ich nicht zufrieden bin?

A.

Der Kauf eines LG Warehouse Deals Artikels wird durch die Rückgabebedingungen von LG gedeckt.
Produkte können innerhalb von 14 Tagen zurückgegeben werden, jedoch können wir für diese speziellen Modelle leider keinen Austausch oder Ersatzlieferungen anbieten.

Q.

Wie lange beträgt die Garantie?

A.

Die Garantie beträgt auch bei den LG Warehouse Deals 2 Jahre.

Q.

Ist die Verfügbarkeit der Warehouse Deals Produkte garantiert ?

A.

Da wir uns hierbei auf Artikel mit beschädigter Verpackung spezialisieren, können wir die zukünftige Verfügbarkeit eines bestimmten Artikels leider nicht vorhersagen. Schaue daher häufig vorbei und entdecke unsere Auswahl!