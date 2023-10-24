About Cookies on This Site

2023-06-28-LG-Urlaubsgeld_Promo-Categorybanner_Desktop-1600x600px-noCopy

Urlaubsgeld?
Kommt von uns!

Jetzt bis zu 5.300 € Cashback auf ausgewählte
LG Smart TVs und Audio-Produkte sichern**

1.

Kaufe ein ausgewähltes LG Aktionsgerät im Aktionszeitraum 15.07. – 31.08.2023.

2.

Registriere dein Aktionsmodell bis zum 14.09.2023.

Jetzt registrieren!

3.

Erstattung des Cashback-Betrages auf das angegebene Konto.

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung TV

Produktkategorie A Serie Gültige Modelle Modell Code EAN Energiewert Erstattungs-betrag
SDR / HDR
OLED Z3 OLED88Z39LA OLED88Z39LA.AEU 8806087953343 G / G 2.000€
OLED Z3 OLED77Z39LA OLED77Z39LA.AEU 8806087071788 G / G 2.000€
OLED G2 OLED97G29LA OLED97G29LA.AEU 8806091651013 F / G 5.000€
OLED G3 OLED83G39LA OLED83G39LA.AEU 8806087096668 F / G 1000€
OLED G3 OLED77G39LA OLED77G39LA.AEU 8806087954760 F / G 600€
OLED G3 OLED65G39LA OLED65G39LA.AEUD 8806084017642 F / G 500€
OLED G3 OLED65G39LA OLED65G39LA.AEU 8806098761838 F / G 500€
OLED G3 OLED55G39LA OLED55G39LA.AEUD 8806084016386 F / G 300€
OLED G3 OLED55G39LA OLED55G39LA.AEU 8806091776792 F / G 300€
OLED C3 OLED83C39LA OLED83C39LA.AEU 8806087075779 F / G 700€
OLED C3 OLED83C37LA OLED83C37LA.AEU 8806087097382 F / G 700€
OLED C3 OLED77C39LC OLED77C39LC.AEU 8806087954944 F / G 600€
OLED C3 OLED77C38LA OLED77C38LA.AEU 8806084073693 F / G 600€
OLED C3 OLED77C37LA OLED77C37LA.AEUD 8806084020543 F / G 600€
OLED C3 OLED77C37LA OLED77C37LA.AEU 8806087071757 F / G 600€
OLED C3 OLED65C39LC OLED65C39LC.AEU 8806087955125 F / G 400€
OLED C3 OLED65C38LA OLED65C38LA.AEU 8806084072160 F / G 400€
OLED C3 OLED65C37LA OLED65C37LA.AEUD 8806084017178 F / G 400€
OLED C3 OLED65C37LA OLED65C37LA.AEU 8806091777867 F / G 400€
OLED C3 OLED55C39LC OLED55C39LC.AEU 8806087955248 G / G 300€
OLED C3 OLED55C38LA OLED55C38LA.AEU 8806084070388 G / G 300€
OLED C3 OLED55C37LA OLED55C37LA.AEUD 8806084007155 G / G 300€
OLED C3 OLED55C37LA OLED55C37LA.AEU 8806091985514 G / G 300€
OLED C3 OLED48C39LA OLED48C39LA.AEU 8806087955262 G / G 150€
OLED C3 OLED48C38LA OLED48C38LA.AEU 8806084072252 G / G 150€
OLED C3 OLED48C37LA OLED48C37LA.AEUD 8806084005892 G / G 150€
OLED C3 OLED48C37LA OLED48C37LA.AEU 8806087073416 G / G 150€
OLED C3 OLED42C38LA OLED42C38LA.AEU 8806084203953 G / G 150€
OLED C3 OLED42C37LA OLED42C37LA.AEUD 8806084005373 G / G 150€
OLED C3 OLED42C37LA OLED42C37LA.AEU 8806098764525 G / G 150€
OLED ART90 65ART90E9QA 65ART90E9QA.AEU 8806091739261 G / G 500€
OLED Posé 55LX1Q9LA 55LX1Q9LA.AEU 8806091841025 G / G 200€
OLED Posé 48LX1Q9LA 48LX1Q9LA.AEU 8806091841537 G / G 200€
OLED Flex 42LX3Q9LA 42LX3Q9LA.AEU 8806091840967 G / G 300€
OLED Posé 42LX1Q9LA 42LX1Q9LA.AEU 8806091841612 G / G 200€
QNED QNED82 75QNED826RE 75QNED826RE.AEU 8806087086362 D / G 200€
QNED QNED82 65QNED826RE 65QNED826RE.AEU 8806087086133 E / G 150€
QNED QNED82 55QNED826RE 55QNED826RE.AEU 8806087094718 E / G 100€
QNED QNED81 86QNED816RE 86QNED816RE.AEU 8806087086560 E / G 500€
QNED QNED81 75QNED816RE 75QNED816RE.AEU 8806087086225 D / G 200€
QNED QNED81 65QNED816RE 65QNED816RE.AEUD 8806087086638 E / G 150€
QNED QNED81 65QNED816RE 65QNED816RE.AEU 8806087086638 E / G 150€
QNED QNED81 55QNED816RE 55QNED816RE.AEUD 8806087092509 E / G 100€
QNED QNED81 55QNED816RE 55QNED816RE.AEU 8806087092509 E / G 100€

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung Soundbars

Produktkategorie B
 Gültige Modelle Modell Code EAN Erstattungsbetrag
Soundbar DSC9S DSC9S.DDEULLK 8806091940926 150€
Soundbar DS95QR DS95QR.DDEULLK 8806091664709 100€
Soundbar DGX DGX.DDEULLK 8806091791115 100€
Soundbar DS90QY DS90QY.DDEULLK 8806091664716 80€
Soundbar DSP11RA DSP11RA.DDEULLK 8806091277053 70€
Soundbar DG1 DG1.DDEULLK 8806091385659 70€
Soundbar DS80QY DS80QY.DDEULLK 8806091664730 60€
Soundbar DSP9YA DSP9YA.DDEULLK 8806091277077 50€
Soundbar DS75QR DS75QR.DDEULLK 8806091752246 40€
Soundbar DS75Q DS75Q.DDEULLK 8806091664747 30€
Soundbar DSP8YA DSP8YA.DDEULLK 8806091277091 30€
Soundbar DSPD7Y DSPD7Y.DDEULLK 8806091277145 20€
Soundbar DSN5 DSN5.DDEULLK 8806091426024 15€

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung Lautsprecher und Kopfhörer

Produktkategorie C Gültige Modelle Modell Code EAN Erstattungsbetrag
Wireless Kopfhörer DT90Q TONE-DT90Q.CDEULBK 8806091798770 30€
Wireless Kopfhörer DT90Q TONE-DT90Q.CDEULWH 8806091798787 30€
Wireless Kopfhörer DT80Q TONE-DT80Q.CDEULBK 8806091930798 20€
Wireless Kopfhörer DT80Q TONE-DT80Q.CDEULWH 8806091930828 20€
Wireless Kopfhörer DTF7Q TONE-DTF7Q.CDEULBI 8806091804365 10€
Bluetooth speaker DXO3BK DXO3QBK.DDEULLK 8806091810922 30€
Bluetooth speaker DXO3BE DXO3QBE.DDEULLK 8806091810946 30€
Bluetooth speaker DXO3BK DXG9QBK.DDEULLK 8806091810823 40€
Bluetooth speaker XL7s XL7S.DEUSLLK 8806091940582 40€
Bluetooth speaker XL5s XL5S.DEUSLLK 8806091940834 20€

Modell-Kombination Bundle-Erstattung (TV + Soundbar)

Produktkategorie A OLED TV EAN Energie-wert DSC9S.DDEULLK
8806091940926 		DS95QR.DDEULLK
8806091664709 		DGX.DDEULLK
8806091791115 		DS90QY.DDEULLK
8806091664716 		DSP11RA.DDEULLK
8806091277053 		DG1.DDEULLK
8806091385659 		DS80QY.DDEULLK
8806091664730 		DSP9YA.DDEULLK
8806091277077 		DS75QR.DDEULLK
8806091752246 		DS75Q.DDEULLK
8806091664747 		DSP8YA.DDEULLK
8806091277091 		DSPD7Y.DDEULLK
8806091277145 		DSN5.DDEULLK
8806091426024
SDR / HDR
OLED88Z39LA.AEU 8806087953343 G / G 2,300 € 2,200 € 2,200 € 2,160 € 2,140 € 2,140 € 2,120 € 2,100 € 2,080 € 2,060 € 2,060 € 2,040 € 2,030 €
OLED77Z39LA.AEU 8806087071788 G / G 2,300 € 2,200 € 2,200 € 2,160 € 2,140 € 2,140 € 2,120 € 2,100 € 2,080 € 2,060 € 2,060 € 2,040 € 2,030 €
OLED97G29LA.AEU 8806091651013 F / G 5,300 € 5,200 € 5,200 € 5,160 € 5,140 € 5,140 € 5,120 € 5,100 € 5,080 € 5,060 € 5,060 € 5,040 € 5,030 €
OLED83G39LA.AEU 8806087096668 F / G 1,300 € 1,200 € 1,200 € 1,160 € 1,140 € 1,140 € 1,120 € 1,100 € 1,080 € 1,060 € 1,060 € 1,040 € 1,030 €
OLED77G39LA.AEU 8806087954760 F / G 900 € 800 € 800 € 760 € 740 € 740 € 720 € 700 € 680 € 660 € 660 € 640 € 630 €
OLED65G39LA.AEUD 8806084017642 F / G 800 € 700 € 700 € 660 € 640 € 640 € 620 € 600 € 580 € 560 € 560 € 540 € 530 €
OLED65G39LA.AEU 8806098761838 F / G 800 € 700 € 700 € 660 € 640 € 640 € 620 € 600 € 580 € 560 € 560 € 540 € 530 €
OLED55G39LA.AEUD 8806084016386 F / G 600 € 500 € 500 € 460 € 440 € 440 € 420 € 400 € 380 € 360 € 360 € 340 € 330 €
OLED55G39LA.AEU 8806091776792 F / G 600 € 500 € 500 € 460 € 440 € 440 € 420 € 400 € 380 € 360 € 360 € 340 € 330 €
OLED83C39LA.AEU 8806087075779 F / G 1,000 € 900 € 900 € 860 € 840 € 840 € 820 € 800 € 780 € 760 € 760 € 740 € 730 €
OLED83C37LA.AEU 8806087097382 F / G 1,000 € 900 € 900 € 860 € 840 € 840 € 820 € 800 € 780 € 760 € 760 € 740 € 730 €
OLED77C39LC.AEU 8806087954944 F / G 900 € 800 € 800 € 760 € 740 € 740 € 720 € 700 € 680 € 660 € 660 € 640 € 630 €
OLED77C38LA.AEU 8806084073693 F / G 900 € 800 € 800 € 760 € 740 € 740 € 720 € 700 € 680 € 660 € 660 € 640 € 630 €
OLED77C37LA.AEUD 8806084020543 F / G 900 € 800 € 800 € 760 € 740 € 740 € 720 € 700 € 680 € 660 € 660 € 640 € 630 €
OLED77C37LA.AEU 8806087071757 F / G 900 € 800 € 800 € 760 € 740 € 740 € 720 € 700 € 680 € 660 € 660 € 640 € 630 €
OLED65C39LC.AEU 8806087955125 F / G 700 € 600 € 600 € 560 € 540 € 540 € 520 € 500 € 480 € 460 € 460 € 440 € 430 €
OLED65C38LA.AEU 8806084072160 F / G 700 € 600 € 600 € 560 € 540 € 540 € 520 € 500 € 480 € 460 € 460 € 440 € 430 €
OLED65C37LA.AEUD 8806084017178 F / G 700 € 600 € 600 € 560 € 540 € 540 € 520 € 500 € 480 € 460 € 460 € 440 € 430 €
OLED65C37LA.AEU 8806091777867 F / G 700 € 600 € 600 € 560 € 540 € 540 € 520 € 500 € 480 € 460 € 460 € 440 € 430 €
OLED55C39LC.AEU 8806087955248 G / G 600 € 500 € 500 € 460 € 440 € 440 € 420 € 400 € 380 € 360 € 360 € 340 € 330 €
OLED55C38LA.AEU 8806084070388 G / G 600 € 500 € 500 € 460 € 440 € 440 € 420 € 400 € 380 € 360 € 360 € 340 € 330 €
OLED55C37LA.AEUD 8806084007155 G / G 600 € 500 € 500 € 460 € 440 € 440 € 420 € 400 € 380 € 360 € 360 € 340 € 330 €
OLED55C37LA.AEU 8806091985514 G / G 600 € 500 € 500 € 460 € 440 € 440 € 420 € 400 € 380 € 360 € 360 € 340 € 330 €
OLED48C39LA.AEU 8806087955262 G / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
OLED48C38LA.AEU 8806084072252 G / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
OLED48C37LA.AEUD 8806084005892 G / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
OLED48C37LA.AEU 8806087073416 G / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
OLED42C38LA.AEU 8806084203953 G / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
OLED42C37LA.AEUD 8806084005373 G / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
OLED42C37LA.AEU 8806098764525 G / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
75QNED826RE.AEU 8806087086362 D / G 500 € 400 € 400 € 360 € 340 € 340 € 320 € 300 € 280 € 260 € 260 € 240 € 230 €
65QNED826RE.AEU 8806087086133 E / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
55QNED826RE.AEU 8806087094718 E / G 400 € 300 € 300 € 260 € 240 € 240 € 220 € 200 € 180 € 160 € 160 € 140 € 130 €
86QNED816RE.AEU 8806087086560 E / G 800 € 700 € 700 € 660 € 640 € 640 € 620 € 600 € 580 € 560 € 560 € 540 € 530 €
75QNED816RE.AEU 8806087086225 D / G 500 € 400 € 400 € 360 € 340 € 340 € 320 € 300 € 280 € 260 € 260 € 240 € 230 €
65QNED816RE.AEUD 8806084618658 E / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
65QNED816RE.AEU 8806087086638 E / G 450 € 350 € 350 € 310 € 290 € 290 € 270 € 250 € 230 € 210 € 210 € 190 € 180 €
55QNED816RE.AEUD 8806084618672 E / G 400 € 300 € 300 € 260 € 240 € 240 € 220 € 200 € 180 € 160 € 160 € 140 € 130 €
55QNED816RE.AEU 8806087092509 E / G 400 € 300 € 300 € 260 € 240 € 240 € 220 € 200 € 180 € 160 € 160 € 140 € 130 €
65ART90E9QA.AEU 8806091739261 G / G 800 € 700 € 700 € 660 € 640 € 640 € 620 € 600 € 580 € 560 € 560 € 540 € 530 €
42LX3Q9LA.AEU 8806091840967 G / G 600 € 500 € 500 € 460 € 440 € 440 € 420 € 400 € 380 € 360 € 360 € 340 € 330 €
55LX1Q9LA.AEU 8806091841025 G / G 500 € 400 € 400 € 360 € 340 € 340 € 320 € 300 € 280 € 260 € 260 € 240 € 230 €
48LX1Q9LA.AEU 8806091841537 G / G 500 € 400 € 400 € 360 € 340 € 340 € 320 € 300 € 280 € 260 € 260 € 240 € 230 €
42LX1Q9LA.AEU 8806091841612 G / G 500 € 400 € 400 € 360 € 340 € 340 € 320 € 300 € 280 € 260 € 260 € 240 € 230 €

Du hast bereits einen Aktions-TV oder ein Audio-Produkt gekauft und möchtest diese jetzt für die Cashback-Erstattung registrieren? Dann klicke bitte oben auf "Produktregistrierung"
oder hier:

Produktregistrierung

Du möchtest einen Blick in die Teilnahmebedingungen werfen? Aber gerne doch.
Klicke dafür entweder oben auf "Teilnahmebedingungen" oder einfach hier:

Teilnahmebedingungen

Du möchtest deinen neuen LG Smart TV oder dein Audio-Produkt bewerten?
Das würde uns sehr freuen.
Klicke einfach hier:

Produktbewertung