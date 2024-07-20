We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Überblick
Galerie
Spezifikationen
Bewertungen
Händler
Support
-
Gutscheincode Summerdeals30 kopieren und 30€ Rabatt im Warenkorb sichern!
Cinebeam Q | Kompakter 4K UHD Projektor + LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker
Cinebeam Q | Kompakter 4K UHD Projektor + LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker
-
Cinebeam Q | Kleiner Beamer mit 4K UHD
-
LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker
Alle Spezifikationen
ZUBEHÖR
-
Kurzbedienungsanleitung (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Ja
-
Fernbedienung - Normal
-
Ja
HELLIGKEIT (ANSI-LUMEN)
-
Helligkeit (ANSI-Lumen)
-
500
KONTRASTVERHÄLTNIS
-
Kontrastverhältnis
-
450.000 : 1
DESIGN
-
Farbe des Gehäuses
-
Silber
-
Deckenbefestigungsloch (für Halterung)
-
Nein
-
Kensington Lock
-
Ja
-
Fußständer
-
Ja
-
Stativloch (für Stativ, Deckenmontage)
-
Nein
EINGANGS-/AUSGANGS-TERMINALS
-
HDMI
-
Ja
LICHTQUELLE
-
Typ
-
Laser
STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
-
Leistungsaufnahme (max.)
-
65 W
PROJEKTION BILD
-
Projektionsfläche
-
50" - 120"
-
Throw Ratio
-
1,2
PROJEKTIONSLINSE
-
Fokus (Auto / Manuell)
-
Automatisch
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
GRÖSSE
-
Nettogröße (mm) (W x D x H)
-
135 x 135 x 80 mm
FEATURES
-
HDMI ARC (Audio-Rückkanal)
-
Ja
-
Plattform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 6.0
-
FILMMAKER Modus
-
Ja
-
Automatische Trapezkorrektur
-
Ja
GEWICHT
-
Nettogewicht (kg oder g)
-
1,49 kg
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINES
-
Anzahl der Kanäle
-
1ch (2Way)
-
Ausgangsleistung
-
20W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Ja
-
Standard
-
Ja
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Ja
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Ja
-
AAC
-
Ja
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
STROMVERSORGUNG
-
USB Typ C
-
Ja
AKKU
-
Akkuladezeit
-
4
-
Akkulaufzeit
-
15
ENERGIEVERBRAUCH
-
Eingeschalteter Zustand
-
10W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
BEDIENUNG
-
Multipoint
-
Ja
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Ja
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Ja
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Ja
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Ja
-
Spritzwasserfest
-
IP55
-
Akku Anzeige
-
Ja
-
Security lock
-
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)
-
Lausprecher
-
119 x 209 x 119
-
Verpackung
-
165 x 282 x 165
LAUSPRECHER
-
Tieftöner Unit
-
3" x 1
-
Hochtöner Unit Größe
-
1" x 1
-
Hochtöner Unit Typ
-
Cone
GEWICHT
-
Gewicht
-
0,9 kg
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung
-
1,5 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Garantiekarte
-
Ja
-
USB Typ C Kabel
-
Ja
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096067727
Bewertungen
Vor Ort finden
Empfehlungen für dich
-
Handbücher und Software
Lade Benutzerhandbücher und Software für deine Produkte herunter.
-
Fehler-behebung
Finde hilfreiche Anleitungsvideos für dein Produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfe hier die Informationen zu deiner Produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecke Zubehör für dein Produkt.
-
Produkt Registrieren
Wenn du dein Produkt registrierst, können wir dich schneller unterstützen
-
Produkt-support
Finde hilfreiche Informationen zu deinem LG Produkt. Anleitungen, Garantie und Tipps zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Reparatur-status
Verfolge den Status deiner Reparatur oder finde FAQs
-
Reparatur-anfrage
Reparaturanfrage online stellen.
Kontaktiere uns
-
Chatte mit uns
Erhalte Antworten von unserem virtuellen Assitenten oder einem unserer Mitarbeiter
-
Kontaktiere unseren Kundenservice über WhatsApp
-
Sende uns eine Nachricht. Ein LG-Mitarbeiter wird dir so bald wie möglich antworten
-
Anrufen
Direkt mit einem unserer Supportmitarbeiter sprechen
-
Gutscheincode Summerdeals30 kopieren und 30€ Rabatt im Warenkorb sichern!