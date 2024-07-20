Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Cinebeam Q | Kompakter 4K UHD Projektor + LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker

HU710PB.DXO2TBK

Cinebeam Q | Kompakter 4K UHD Projektor + LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker

2 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar
-45 degree side view

HU710PB

Cinebeam Q | Kleiner Beamer mit 4K UHD
Front

DXO2TBK

LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker
Alle Spezifikationen

ZUBEHÖR

Kurzbedienungsanleitung (Quick Set-up Guide)

Ja

Fernbedienung - Normal

Ja

HELLIGKEIT (ANSI-LUMEN)

Helligkeit (ANSI-Lumen)

500

KONTRASTVERHÄLTNIS

Kontrastverhältnis

450.000 : 1

DESIGN

Farbe des Gehäuses

Silber

Deckenbefestigungsloch (für Halterung)

Nein

Kensington Lock

Ja

Fußständer

Ja

Stativloch (für Stativ, Deckenmontage)

Nein

EINGANGS-/AUSGANGS-TERMINALS

HDMI

Ja

LICHTQUELLE

Typ

Laser

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Leistungsaufnahme (max.)

65 W

PROJEKTION BILD

Projektionsfläche

50" - 120"

Throw Ratio

1,2

PROJEKTIONSLINSE

Fokus (Auto / Manuell)

Automatisch

Zoom

Fixed

GRÖSSE

Nettogröße (mm) (W x D x H)

135 x 135 x 80 mm

FEATURES

HDMI ARC (Audio-Rückkanal)

Ja

Plattform (OS, UI)

webOS 6.0

FILMMAKER Modus

Ja

Automatische Trapezkorrektur

Ja

GEWICHT

Nettogewicht (kg oder g)

1,49 kg

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

Anzahl der Kanäle

1ch (2Way)

Ausgangsleistung

20W

EQ

Sound Boost

Ja

Standard

Ja

Custom EQ(App)

Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Ja

AAC

Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Bluetooth Version

5.3

STROMVERSORGUNG

USB Typ C

Ja

AKKU

Akkuladezeit

4

Akkulaufzeit

15

ENERGIEVERBRAUCH

Eingeschalteter Zustand

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

BEDIENUNG

Multipoint

Ja

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Ja

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Ja

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Ja

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Ja

Spritzwasserfest

IP55

Akku Anzeige

Ja

Security lock

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

Lausprecher

119 x 209 x 119

Verpackung

165 x 282 x 165

LAUSPRECHER

Tieftöner Unit

3" x 1

Hochtöner Unit Größe

1" x 1

Hochtöner Unit Typ

Cone

GEWICHT

Gewicht

0,9 kg

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

1,5 kg

ZUBEHÖR

Garantiekarte

Ja

USB Typ C Kabel

Ja

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096067727

