27BQ65UB-B

27-inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

27" UHD 4K IPS-Display

Details gemeistert

Das 27" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS-Display reproduziert detaillierte Bilder und genaue Farben mit DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) bei weiten Winkeln. Und sein HDR10 liefert ein dramatisches, dynamisches und immersives visuelles Erlebnis.

27" UHD 4K IPS-Display.

Immersives Seherlebnis

27" UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Effizientes Arbeiten

USB Typ-C™

Mehrere Ports

Komfortable Workstation

Ergonomischer Ständer

Lesemodus und Flimmern sicher

Entwickelt für verschiedene Arbeiten, bei denen es auf Details ankommt

Dieser vielseitige Monitor eignet sich für verschiedene Arbeiten, einschließlich visueller Arbeiten, bei denen es auf Details ankommt, und sorgt mit seinen leistungsstarken Funktionen für ein intensives Seherlebnis.

Szene eines Architekten mit 27BQ65UB.
Szene eines Designers mit 27BQ65UB.
Szene eines Arbeiters mit 27BQ65UB.
Szene eines Architekten mit 27BQ65UB.
Szene eines Designers mit 27BQ65UB.
Szene eines Arbeiters mit 27BQ65UB.

IPS mit DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) : Präzise Farben und weite Sicht.

IPS mit DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Präzise Farben und weite Sicht

Das IPS-Display, das einen weiten Betrachtungswinkel unterstützt, liefert präzise Farben, indem es 95 % des DCI-P3-Spektrums abdeckt, so dass Sie das Bild mit leuchtenden Farben sehen können.

HDR, das bestimmte Farb- und Helligkeitsstufen unterstützt, im Vergleich zu SDR mit dramatischen Farben des Inhalts.

HDR10

Detaillierte Kontraste

Die HDR-Technologie wird jetzt auf verschiedene Inhalte angewendet. Dieser Monitor ist mit HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) kompatibel und unterstützt bestimmte Farb- und Helligkeitsstufen, die es den Zuschauern ermöglichen, die dramatischen Farben der Inhalte zu genießen.

Eingebaute Lautsprecher mit MaxxAudio®

Unauffällige Aufstellung auf dem Schreibtisch

Dieser Monitor unterstützt einen integrierten Stereolautsprecher mit MaxxAudio®, der Ihnen hilft, Platz auf dem Schreibtisch zu sparen, und eine hervorragende Klangqualität liefert.

Dieser Monitor unterstützt integrierte Lautsprecher mit MaxxAudio®.

USB Typ-C™

Einfache Steuerung und Konnektivität

Die USB Type-C™-Anschlüsse unterstützen ein 4K-Display und verschiedene Geräte. Es kann mit einem einzigen Kabel mit anderen Geräten verbunden werden und diese gleichzeitig aufladen (bis zu 90 W). Außerdem kann die schnelle Übertragungsgeschwindigkeit für Audio-, Video- und Datendateien die Arbeitseffizienz steigern.

Piktogramm anzeigen.

Anzeige

Piktogramm Daten.

Daten

Piktogramm "Stromversorgung".

Stromzufuhr

USB Type-C™ für einfache Steuerung und Konnektivität.

Dieser Monitor bietet USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (Upstream 3.0 x1/Downstream 2.0 x2, 3.0 x2) und einen Kopfhörerausgang.

Mehrere Ports

Eine Vielzahl von Schnittstellen

Dieser Monitor bietet USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet) und USB (Upstream 3.0 x1/Downstream 2.0 x2, 3.0 x2), die mit vorhandenen Geräten kompatibel sind, für eine reibungslose Anzeige und der Kopfhörerausgang unterstützt Hardware-Konnektivität.

OnScreen Control bietet eine einfachere Benutzeroberfläche.

OnScreen-Steuerung

Steuerung mit ein paar Klicks

Sie können den Arbeitsbereich anpassen, indem Sie die Anzeige teilen oder grundlegende Monitoroptionen mit nur wenigen Mausklicks einstellen.

Steuerung mit ein paar Klicks DOWNLOAD

Ergonomisches Design

Komfortabler Arbeitsplatz

Richten Sie sich mit diesem ergonomischen Monitor, der höhenverstellbar, neigbar, schwenkbar und drehbar ist, einen komfortablen Arbeitsplatz ein, der für Sie optimiert ist. Außerdem können Sie sich dank des 3-seitigen, nahezu randlosen Designs ganz auf Ihre Arbeit konzentrieren.

Monitor mit randlosem Design.

Randloses Design

3-seitig randlos

Neigbarer und höhenverstellbarer Monitor.

Neigung/Höhe

'-5~25°/ 150㎜

Schwenkbarer Monitor.

Schwenkbar

±45º

Schwenkbarer Monitor.

Pivot

Bidirektional

Der Monitor im ergonomischen Design unterstützt die Optionen Neigen, Schwenken, Drehen und Höhenverstellung.

Im Lesemodus werden Farbtemperatur und Leuchtdichte wie beim Lesen eines Buches eingestellt.

Lesemodus

Im Lesemodus werden Farbtemperatur und Leuchtdichte wie beim Lesen eines Buches eingestellt, um die Ermüdung der Augen zu verringern und den Augenkomfort zu erhöhen.

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flackern des Bildschirms.

Flimmern sicher

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flackern des Bildschirms und hilft so, die Augen zu entlasten. Es sorgt für eine angenehme Arbeitsumgebung für eine lange Zeit.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Auflösung

3840x2160

Bildformat

16:9

Reaktionszeit

5 ms

Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

60 Hz

FEATURES

Automatische Helligkeit

Nein

Smart Energy Saving

Ja

POWER

Leistungsaufnahme (Typ.)

45 W

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(27BQ65UB-B)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(27BQ65UB-B)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (27BQ65UB-B)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(27BQ65UB-B)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.