Desktop Thin Client
Kaufanfrage

Desktop Thin Client

Diesen Inhalt teilen.

die Artikel, die dir gefallen, mit

deinen Freunden teilen.

Desktop Thin Client

CQ600N-2P
-15 Grad Seitenansicht
+15 Grad Seitenansicht
Rückansicht
Linke Seitenansicht
Rechte Seitenansicht
Rückansicht im Stehen
perspektivische Ansicht im Stehen
-15 Grad Seitenansicht
+15 Grad Seitenansicht
Rückansicht
Linke Seitenansicht
Rechte Seitenansicht
Rückansicht im Stehen
perspektivische Ansicht im Stehen

Hauptmerkmale

  • Quad-Core-Prozessor
  • DDR4-Arbeitsspeicher mit 8 GB
  • Bis zu 3 Monitore anschließbar
  • USB-Type-C
  • Lüfterlose Ausführung
Mehr
Vorteile von Cloud-Geräten

Produktivität und Effizienz

LG bietet verschiedene Thin Client-Formfaktoren an, die Ihre Arbeitsumgebung mit starker Performance, niedrigeren Kosten und kompaktem Design aufwerten.

lg Thin Client bietet eine starke Leistung und geringere Kosten als ein herkömmliches PC-Gerät.

Leistungsstarkes Sicherheitssymbol.

Leistungsstarke

Sicherheit

Zugriff jederzeit und überall.

Jederzeit und

überall Zugriff

Symbol für effiziente Abläufe.

Effizienter

Betrieb

Symbol für bequeme Zusammenarbeit.

Angenehme

Zusammenarbeit

Symbol für Geschäftskontinuität.

Geschäftskontinuität

Symbol für Kosteneinsparungen.

Kostenersparnis

Quad-Core-Prozessor

Starke Performance

Mit seinem Quad-Core-Prozessor und seinem leistungsstarken Systemspeicher ermöglicht der CQ600N schnelle Abläufe für höchste Produktivität.

Quad-Core-Prozessor, mit dem Sie Ihre Arbeit schnell und einfach erledigen können.

Das CQ600N bietet einen Intel® Celeron N5105-Prozessor.

Prozessor

Intel® Celeron N5105

Das CQ600N bietet 4 GB DDR4.

ARBEITSSPEICHER

8 GB DDR4

Der CQ600N bietet 16 GB eMMC als Speicherplatz.

Speicher

256 GB SSD

*RAM und Speicherspezifikationen wie oben angegeben können je nach Modell variieren.

Bis zu 3 Monitore anschließbar

Schaffe deinen eigenen produktiven Arbeitsplatz

An den LG CQ600N können bis zu drei Displays mit einer Auflösung von bis zu 4K UHD angeschlossen werden. Dank der flexiblen Möglichkeit zum Anschließen mehrerer Monitore kannst du in kürzerer Zeit mehr erledigen.

Der CQ600N ermöglicht den Anschluss von bis zu drei Displays mit 4K-Auflösung.

*Displays können über USB-Type-C und DisplayPort out angeschlossen werden.

*Kabel für USB-Type-C, DisplayPort und HDMI sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Vielseitige Schnittstelle

Die zahlreichen Anschlüsse des CQ600N ergeben eine hohe Konnektivität und steigern damit auch die Produktivität.

1) DisplayPort
2) USB-Type-C
3) USB 3.2 gen1
4) Gigabit Ethernet
5) USB 2.0
6) Kopfhörer- und Mikrofon-Kombination

Verschiedene Schnittstellen: DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.2 gen1, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, Kopfhörer & Mikrofon Combo.

*Die angegebenen Eingangsarten sind von links nach rechts, von oben nach unten im Bild nummeriert.

*Kabel für USB-Type-C, DisplayPort und HDMI sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

USB-Type-C

Hochleistungsfähige Verbindung

Der CQ600N mit USB-Type-C-Anschluss realisiert hohe Datenübertragungsgeschwindigkeiten bei gleichzeitig leistungsstarker Stromversorgung. Mit einem einzigen USB-Type-C-Kabel können gleichzeitig Daten, Video und Audio übertragen und der CQ600N mit Strom versorgt werden.

Bildschirm

Bildschirm

Stromversorgung

Stromversorgung

Daten.

Daten

USB Typ-C™ bietet eine leistungsstarke Verbindung.

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Das Kabel für USB-Type-C ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

lüfterloses Design, das zur Schaffung einer angenehmen Büroumgebung und zur Steigerung der Kosteneffizienz beiträgt.

Lüfterlose Ausführung

Lautlos und kostengünstig

Das lüfterlose Design verlängert die Lebensdauer des CQ600N und senkt zudem die Ersatzteilkosten. Außerdem sorgt der Leisebetrieb für eine angenehme Arbeitsumgebung.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.