Desktop-Thin-Client

-15 Grad Seitenansicht
Vorteile von Cloud-Geräten

Produktivität und Effizienz

LG bietet verschiedene Thin-Client-Formfaktoren an, die Ihre Arbeitsumgebung mit leistungsstarker Performance, niedrigeren Kosten und kompaktem Design aufwerten.

lg Thin Client bietet eine starke Leistung und geringere Kosten als ein herkömmliches PC-Gerät.

Leistungsstarkes Sicherheitssymbol.

Leistungsstarke

Sicherheit

Zugriff jederzeit und überall.

Jederzeit und

überall Zugriff

Symbol für effiziente Abläufe.

Effizienter

Betrieb

Symbol für bequeme Zusammenarbeit.

Angenehme

Zusammenarbeit

Symbol für Geschäftskontinuität.

Geschäftskontinuität

Symbol für Kosteneinsparungen.

Kostenersparnis

Quad-Core-Prozessor

Starke Leistung

Mit seinem Quad-Core-Prozessor und einem leistungsstarken Systemspeicher unterstützt der CQ600N schnelle Arbeitsprozesse, die Ihre Produktivität steigern.

Quad-Core-Prozessor, mit dem Sie Ihre Arbeit schnell und einfach erledigen können.

Das CQ600N bietet einen Intel® Celeron N5105-Prozessor.

Prozessor

Intel® Celeron N5105

Das CQ600N bietet 4 GB DDR4.

ARBEITSSPEICHER

4 GB DDR4

Der CQ600N bietet 16 GB eMMC als Speicherplatz.

Speicher

16 GB eMMC

*Die oben genannten Spezifikationen für RAM und Speicher können je nach Modell abweichen.

Unterstützung von bis zu 3 Bildschirmen

Schaffen Sie sich Ihre eigene produktive Workstation

Der LG CQ600N unterstützt bis zu drei Bildschirme mit 4K UHD-Auflösung. Dank der flexiblen Einrichtungsoptionen für mehrere Monitore können Sie in kürzerer Zeit mehr erledigen.

Der CQ600N ermöglicht den Anschluss von bis zu drei Displays mit 4K-Auflösung.

*Unterstützt angeschlossene Displays über USB Type-C™ und DisplayPort-Ausgang.

*USB Type-C™-, DisplayPort- und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Verschiedene Schnittstellen

Die verschiedenen Anschlüsse des CQ600N können genutzt werden, um die Konnektivität und Produktivität zu verbessern.

Verschiedene Schnittstellen: DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.2 gen1,

Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, Kopfhörer & Mikrofon Combo.

Verschiedene Schnittstellen: DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.2 gen1, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, Kopfhörer & Mikrofon Combo.

*Die angegebenen Eingangstypen sind von links nach rechts, von oben nach unten nummeriert.

*USB Type-C™-, DisplayPort- und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

USB Type-C™

Leistungsstarke Verbindung

Der CQ600N mit USB Type-C™-Anschluss bietet schnelle Datenübertragungsgeschwindigkeiten und einen hohen Stromfluss. Mit einem einzigen USB Type-C™-Kabel können Sie gleichzeitig Daten, Video und Audio übertragen und den CQ600N mit Strom versorgen.

Anzeige.

Anzeige

Stromzufuhr.

Stromzufuhr

Daten.

Daten

USB Typ-C™ bietet eine leistungsstarke Verbindung.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*USB Type-C™-Kabel ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

lüfterloses Design, das zur Schaffung einer angenehmen Büroumgebung und zur Steigerung der Kosteneffizienz beiträgt.

Lüfterloses Design

Geräuscharm und kosteneffizient

Das lüfterlose Design erhöht die Lebensdauer des CQ600N und reduziert die Austauschkosten. Außerdem sorgt die geringe Geräuschentwicklung für eine angenehme Arbeitsumgebung.

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.