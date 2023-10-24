About Cookies on This Site

Desktop Thin Client

CQ601N-6N

Desktop Thin Client

+15-Grad-Seitenansicht
Vorteile von Cloud-Geräten

Produktivität und Effizienz

LG bietet zahlreiche Thin Client Form-Faktoren, die Ihre Arbeitsumgebung durch Hohe Leistungsfähigkeit aufwerten können, niedrigere Kosten und ein kompaktes Design.

Der LG Thin Client bietet eine hohe Leistungsfähigkeit und niedrigere Kosten als ein herkömmlicher PC.

Leistungsstarke Sicherheit – Symbol.

Leistungsstarke

Sicherheit

Zugriff von überall und jederzeit – Symbol.

Zugriff von überall und

jederzeit

Effiziente Arbeitsabläufe – Symbol.

Effiziente Arbeitsabläufe

Praktische Zusammenarbeit – Symbol.

Praktische

Zusammenarbeit

Geschäftskontinuität – Symbol.

Geschäftskontinuität

Kosteneinsparungen – Symbol.

Kosteneinsparungen

Quad-Core-Prozessor

Hohe Leistungsfähigkeit

Mit dem Quad-Core-Prozessor und einer leistungsstarken Systemspeicher-Option unterstützt der CQ601N den schnellen Arbeitsvorgang, der Ihre Produktivität fördert.

Mit Quad-Core-Prozessor erledigen Sie Ihre Arbeit schnell und einfach.

CQ601N mit Intel® Pentium N6005 Prozessor.

Prozessor

Intel® Pentium N6005

CQ601N bietet 4GB DDR4.

RAM

DDR4 mit 4 GB
CQ601N bietet eine eMMC mit 16 GB als Speicher.

Speicher

eMMC mit 16 GB

*RAM und Speicherspezifikationen wie oben angegeben können je nach Modell unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Bis zu 3 Monitore werden unterstützt

Schaffen Sie Ihren eigenen produktiven Arbeitsplatz

LG CQ601N unterstützt bis zu drei Bildschirme mit einer Auflösung von bis zu 4K UHD. Dank der Flexibilität durch die Einrichtungsmöglichkeit mehrerer Monitore können Sie in weniger Zeit mehr erledigen.

An den CQ601N können bis zu drei weitere Bildschirme mit einer Auflösung von bis zu UHD 4K angeschlossen werden.

*Zusätzliche Displays können über USB Type-C™ und DisplayPort 1.2 out angeschlossen werden.
*USB Typ-C™, DisplayPort und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht inklusive.

Vielseitige Schnittstelle

Die vielen Anschlüsse von CQ601N können genutzt werden, um die Konnektivität und Produktivität zu verbessern.

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.2 gen1 4) Gigabit-Ethernet 5) USB 2.0
6) Kopfhörer und Mikro kombiniert

Anschlussvielfalt: DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.2 gen1, Gigabit-Ethernet, USB 2.0, Kopfhörer und Mikrofon kombiniert.

*Die angegebenen Eingangsarten sind von links nach rechts und von oben nach unten im Bild nummeriert.
*USB Typ-C™, DisplayPort und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht inklusive.

USB Type-C™

Hochleistungsfähige Verbindung

Der CQ601N mit USB Type-C™ bietet schnelle Datenübertragungsgeschwindigkeiten bei gleichzeitig hohem Stromfluss. Mit einem einzigen USB-Type-C™-Kabel können Sie gleichzeitig Daten sowie Video- und Audiodateien übertragen und den CQ601N betreiben.
Display.

Display

Stromversorgung.

Stromversorgung

Daten.

Daten

USB Type-C™ bietet hochleistungsfähige Verbindung.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Bei der Verwendung in der Praxis kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*USB Type-C™ Kabel ist nicht inklusive.

Das lüfterlose Design trägt zur Schaffung einer angenehmen Büroumgebung und zur Steigerung der Kosteneffizienz bei

Lüfterlose Ausführung

Lautlos und kostengünstig

Die lüfterlose Ausführung erhöht die Lebensdauer des CQ601N und minimiert die Kosten für den Teileaustausch. Die geräuscharme Leistung trägt ebenfalls zu einem angenehmen Arbeitsumfeld bei.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

Farbe

Grau

Netzspannung (Vac)

100 - 240 Vac

Netzfrequenz (Hz)

50 - 60 Hz

Leistungsaufnahme

27 kwH / 1,1 W (Sleep Mode) / 5,1 W (Long Idle, Display Off), 6,2 W (Short Idle, Display On)

Maße ohne Standfuß in mm (B x H x T)

38 x 199,1 x 144,9

Maße inkl. Verpackung in mm (B x H x T)

258 x 100 x 164 mm

Gewicht brutto

1,9 kg

Gewicht ohne Standfuß

0,91 kg

Gewicht mit Standfuß

0,93 kg

ZUBEHÖR

Lieferumfang

Netzteil, Netzkabel, Standfüße und VESA-Halterung

Besonderheiten

Unterstützt bis zu drei Displays, WLAN, LAN (RJ45), Bluetooth 5.1, VXL Management Konsole, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C™, Kensington Lock vorbereitet, Hardware TPM 2.0

HARDWARE

Prozessor

Intel® Pentium N6005 (Quad Core 2,0 GHz, bis zu 3,3 GHz Burst)

Arbeitsspeicher

4 GB DDR4, 3.200 MHz

Grafikkarte

Intel® Integrated Graphics

Festplatte

16GB eMMC

Audio

1 x 1W

Schnittstellen

2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-C (DP 1.4), 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 Type-A

KOMMUNIKATION

Wireless

Intel Wireless-AX201 (Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 2x2, BT 5.1 Combo, Internal Antenna)

LAN

1 x RJ45 (10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit)

Bluetooth

BT 5.1

ARTIKELINFORMATION

EAN

8806091782540

Garantie

36 Monate

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.