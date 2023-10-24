About Cookies on This Site

Desktop Thin Client

CQ601W-BP

Desktop Thin Client

+15-Grad-Seitenansicht
Vorteile von Cloud-Geräten

Produktivität und Effizienz

LG bietet zahlreiche Thin Client Form-Faktoren, die für Ihre Arbeitsumgebung aufwerten durch hohe Leistungsfähigkeit, niedrigere Kosten und ein kompaktes Design.

Der LG Thin Client bietet eine hohe Leistungsfähigkeit und niedrigere Kosten als ein herkömmlicher PC.

Leistungsstarke Sicherheit – Symbol.

Leistungsstarke
Sicherheit

Zugriff von überall und jederzeit – Symbol.

Zugriff von überall und
jederzeit

Effiziente Arbeitsabläufe – Symbol.

Effiziente Arbeitsabläufe

 

Praktische Zusammenarbeit – Symbol.

Praktische
Zusammenarbeit

Geschäftskontinuität – Symbol.

Geschäftskontinuität

Kosteneinsparungen – Symbol.

Kosteneinsparungen

Quad-Core-Prozessor

Hohe Leistungsfähigkeit

Mit dem Quad-Core-Prozessor und einer leistungsstarken Systemspeicher-Option unterstützt CQ601W den schnellen Arbeitsvorgang, der Ihre Produktivität fördert.

Mit Quad-Core-Prozessor erledigen Sie Ihre Arbeit schnell und einfach.

CQ601N mit Intel® Pentium N6005 Prozessor.

Prozessor

Intel® Pentium N6005
CQ601N bietet 4GB DDR4.

RAM und Speicher

DDR4 mit 8 GB/SSD mit 256 GB
CQ601N bietet eine eMMC mit 16 GB als Speicher.

OS

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise

*RAM und Speicherspezifikationen wie oben angegeben können je nach Modell unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Bis zu 3 Monitore werden unterstützt

Schaffen Sie Ihren eigenen produktiven Arbeitsplatz

LG CQ601W unterstützt bis zu drei Bildschirme mit einer Auflösung von bis zu 4K UHD. Dank der Flexibilität durch die Einrichtungsmöglichkeit mehrerer Monitore können Sie in weniger Zeit mehr erledigen.

An den CQ601N können bis zu drei weitere Bildschirme mit einer Auflösung von bis zu UHD 4K angeschlossen werden.

*Zusätzliche Displays können über USB Type-C™ und DisplayPort 1.2 out angeschlossen werden.
*USB Typ-C™, DisplayPort und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht inklusive.

Vielseitige Schnittstelle

Die vielen Anschlüsse von CQ601W können benutzt werden, um die Konnektivität und Produktivität zu verbessern.
1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.2 gen1 4) Gigabit-Ethernet 5) USB 2.0
6) Kopfhörer und Mikro kombiniert
Vielseitige Schnittstelle: DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.2 gen1, Gigabit-Ethernet, USB 2.0, Kopfhörer und Mikrofon kombiniert.

*Die angegebenen Eingangsarten sind von links nach rechts und von oben nach unten im Bild nummeriert.
*USB Typ-C™, DisplayPort und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht inklusive.

USB Type-C™

Hochleistungsfähige Verbindung

Der CQ601W mit USB Type-C™ bietet schnelle Datenübertragungsgeschwindigkeiten bei gleichzeitig hohem Stromfluss. Mit einem einzigen USB-Type-C™-Kabel können Sie gleichzeitig Daten sowie Video- und Audiodateien übertragen und den CQ601W betreiben.

Display.

Display

Stromversorgung.

Stromversorgung

Daten.

Daten

USB Type-C™ bietet hochleistungsfähige Verbindung.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Bei der Verwendung in der Praxis kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*USB Type-C™ Kabel ist nicht inklusive.

Das lüfterlose Design trägt zur Schaffung einer angenehmen Büroumgebung und zur Steigerung der Kosteneffizienz bei

Lüfterlose Ausführung

Lautlos und kostengünstig

Die lüfterlose Ausführung erhöht die Lebensdauer des CQ601W und minimiert die Kosten für den Teileaustausch. Die geräuscharme Leistung trägt ebenfalls zu einem angenehmen Arbeitsumfeld bei.

Das lüfterlose Design trägt zur Schaffung einer angenehmen Büroumgebung und zur Steigerung der Kosteneffizienz bei
LG Cloud Device Manager

Erweitertes Management für Cloud-Geräte

Es handelt sich um die optimierte Software zur Verwaltung von Thin Clients. Bei einer Installation auf LG Thin Clients mit dem Betriebssystem Windows 10 IoT können die Geräte zentral verwaltet und gesteuert werden, was die Sicherheit und Arbeitseffizienz erhöht und die Gesamtbetriebskosten reduziert.

*TCO: Gesamtbetriebskosten

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

256x164x100

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

199.1x144.9x38

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

208.1x144.9x85

Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

1.9

Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

0.91

Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

0.93

FEATURES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NEIN

AMD FreeSync™

NEIN

Automatische Helligkeit

NEIN

Automatischer Eingang

NEIN

Black Stabiliser

NEIN

Farbkalibrierung im Werk

NEIN

Farbschwäche

NEIN

Fadenkreuz

NEIN

Dolby Vision™

NEIN

Dynamic Action Sync

NEIN

Flicker Safe

NEIN

FPS Counter

NEIN

HDR 10

NEIN

HDR Effect

NEIN

HW-Kalibrierung

NEIN

Mini-LED-Technologie

NEIN

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NEIN

Nano IPS™ Technologie

NEIN

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NEIN

OverClocking

NEIN

PBP

NEIN

PIP

NEIN

Lese-Modus

NEIN

RGB-LED-Beleuchtung

NEIN

Smart Energy Saving

NEIN

Super Resolution+

NEIN

Benutzerdefinierte Taste

NEIN

VESA DisplayHDR™

NEIN

VRR

NEIN

POWER

AC-Eingang

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

Less than 0.7W

Stromverbrauch (Energy Star)

27KWh

Stromverbrauch (Ruhemodus)

1.1W

Typ

Externe Stromversorgung (Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

JA

INFO

Produktname

Cloud Device

Jahr

2022

SW-ANWENDUNG

Dual Controller

NEIN

LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

NEIN

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NEIN

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio-Eingang

NEIN

Eingebauter KVM

NEIN

Daisy Chain

NEIN

DisplayPort

JA (Ausgang 2 Stück)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NEIN

D-Sub

NEIN

HDMI

NEIN

Kopfhörerausgang

NEIN

Line out

NEIN

Mikrofon-Eingang

NEIN

Thunderbolt

NEIN

Thunderbolt (Datenübertragung)

NEIN

Thunderbolt (Stromversorgung)

K.A.

USB-C

JA (Ausgang 1 Stück)

USB-C (Datenübertragung)

JA

USB-C (Stromversorgung)

K.A.

SOUND

Bluetooth-Konnektivität

JA

DTS HP:X

NEIN

Maxx Audio

NEIN

Rich Bass

NEIN

Lautsprecher

1.0W x1

MECHANISCH

Einstellungen der Anzeigeposition

NEIN

Wandmontage möglich [mm]

100 x 100

ZUBEHÖR

DisplayPort

NEIN

DVI-D

NEIN

HDMI

NEIN

Thunderbolt

NEIN

USB-C

NEIN

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.