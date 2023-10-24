About Cookies on This Site

Zero Client Box mit teradici TERA 2321 und PCoIP

Überblick

Spezifikationen

Zero Client Box mit teradici TERA 2321 und PCoIP

CBV42-BP

Zero Client Box mit teradici TERA 2321 und PCoIP

CBV42
Effizienz und hohe Sicherheit
Warum Cloud-Computing?

Effizienz und hohe Sicherheit

LG bietet den Zero Client in verschiedenen Formfaktoren an. Die diversen Zero-Client-Produkte von LG verbessern Ihre Arbeitsumgebung, da sie mit einer besseren Leistung und geringeren Kosten als herkömmliche PCs aufwarten.

Leistungsstarkes und sicheres Cloud-Computing
LG Zero Client

Leistungsstarkes und sicheres Cloud-Computing

CBV42-BP mit teradici PCoIP®* führt eine HW-Decodierung durch, sorgt dafür, dass die CPU mehr Aufgaben bewältigt und senkt den Stromverbrauch**. Sobald der CBV42-BP vom Stromnetz getrennt wird, können keine Daten mehr gefunden werden, was Benutzern ein hohes Maß an Sicherheit bietet.

*Prozessor-Chipsatz teradici TERA2321 PCoIP®.
**Der tatsächliche Stromverbrauch kann je nach Netzwerk und Verwendung variieren.

Enorme Erweiterbarkeit

Mehrere Anschlüsse

Enorme Erweiterbarkeit

(1) Mikrofoneingang
(2) Kopfhöreranschluss
(3) USB 2.0
(4) DVI-I
(5) DisplayPort
(6) Gigabit Ethernet

Lautlos und kostengünstig
Lüfterlose Ausführung

Lautlos und kostengünstig

Das lüfterlose Design erhöht die Lebensdauer des CBV42-BP und minimiert die Kosten für den Austausch von Teilen. Die geringe Geräuschentwicklung sorgt für ein angenehmes Ambiente im Büro. Zudem reduziert der geringere Stromverbrauch die Verwaltungskosten.
Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

266 x 199 x 155

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

185 x 144 x 31

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

189 x 144 x 70

Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

1.5

Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

0.65

Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

0.67

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

NEIN

Automatische Helligkeit

NEIN

Black Stabiliser

NEIN

Farbkalibrierung im Werk

NEIN

Farbschwäche

NEIN

Fadenkreuz

NEIN

Dolby Vision™

NEIN

Dynamic Action Sync

NEIN

Flicker Safe

NEIN

HDR 10

NEIN

HW-Kalibrierung

NEIN

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NEIN

Nano IPS™ Technologie

NEIN

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NEIN

Andere (Features)

NEIN

PBP

NEIN

PIP

NEIN

Lese-Modus

NEIN

Smart Energy Saving

NEIN

Super Resolution+

NEIN

VESA DisplayHDR™

NEIN

POWER

AC-Eingang

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

Weniger als 0,5 W

Leistungsaufnahme (Typ.)

6 W

Typ

Externe Stromversorgung (Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

JA

INFO

Produktname

Cloud Device

Jahr

2019

SW-ANWENDUNG

Dual Controller

NEIN

LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

NEIN

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NEIN

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio-Eingang

NEIN

Eingebauter KVM

NEIN

Daisy Chain

NEIN

DisplayPort

JA (Ausgang 1 Stück)

DP Version

1.2

DVI-D

NEIN

DVI (maximale Auflösung bei Hz)

1920 x 1200 bei 60 Hz

D-Sub

NEIN

D-Sub (max. Auflösung bei Hz)

NEIN

HDMI

NEIN

Kopfhörerausgang

3-polig (nur Ton)

Line out

NEIN

Mikrofon-Eingang

JA

Thunderbolt

NEIN

Thunderbolt (Datenübertragung)

NEIN

Thunderbolt (Stromversorgung)

K.A.

USB-C

NEIN

USB-C (Datenübertragung)

NEIN

USB-C (Max. Auflösung bei Hz)

NEIN

USB-C (Stromversorgung)

K.A.

SOUND

Bluetooth-Konnektivität

NEIN

DTS HP:X

NEIN

Maxx Audio

NEIN

Rich Bass

NEIN

Lautsprecher

NEIN

MECHANISCH

Wandmontage möglich [mm]

100 x 100

ZUBEHÖR

DisplayPort

NEIN

DVI-D

NEIN

HDMI

NEIN

Thunderbolt

NEIN

USB-C

NEIN

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(CBV42-BP)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.