About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LT341H Series
43LT341H9ZA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

LT341H Series

43LT341H9ZA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
43LT341H9ZA

LT341H Series

(1)
43LT341H9ZA
Essential Commercial TV mit Standfuß für den gewerblichen Gebrauch

Essential Commercial TV mit Standfuß für den gewerblichen Gebrauch

Mit den TV-Modellen der Pro:Centric V Serie können Sie Ihr Hotel jetzt einfacher und effizienter verwalten. Alle Fernseher im Gästezimmer können über ein zentrales Verwaltungssystem konfiguriert und/oder aktualisiert werden, und das in
die Fernseher integrierte Schnellmenü bietet einfache, aber wesentliche
Menüs ohne die Notwendigkeit eines Servers.
Mehrere Sprachen
HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric V

Mehrere Sprachen

39 Sprachen, darunter Hebräisch, Arabisch und Farsi, sowie die Sprachanpassung werden unterstützt, um Ihren Gästen den Aufenthalt angenehmer zu machen.
Unkomplizierte, einfache Vorlagen
HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric V

Unkomplizierte, einfache Vorlagen

Die Anwendung Pro:Centric (Pro:Centric Application/PCA) bietet unkomplizierte, einfache Vorlagen. Erstellen Sie insgesamt drei Vorlagen, aus denen Kunden die gewünschte auswählen können.
Anpassbare Vorlagen und Seiten
HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric V

Anpassbare Vorlagen und Seiten

Wählen Sie eine Vorlage mit alternativem Erscheinungsbild nach Ihren Wünschen und bearbeiten Sie mehrere Abschnitte dank 40 Seiten Billboards selbst mit dem webbasierten Tool. (Max. 15 Seiten/Abschnitt verfügbar)
Mehrfach-Infokanal-Spooling
HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric V

Mehrfach-Infokanal-Spooling

Über bis zu 8 Hotel-Infokanäle (mit 22 Unterkanälen) können verschiedene Informationen und Zusatzleistungen angeboten werden.
Schnellmenü
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Schnellmenü

Genießen Sie die einfache Home-Menü-Lösung von LG. LG bietet nun das neue Quick-Menü (Version 3.0) an, das einfacher zu bedienen und benutzerfreundlicher denn je ist.
Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Von der Senderauswahl bis zur Lautstärke können Sie die TV-Einstellungen in den Geschäftsbereichen steuern. Im öffentlichen Anzeigemodus können Sie bei Bedarf auch die Standardeinstellungen der Fernsehgeräte wiederherstellen.
Schwenkbarer Standfuß (gewerblicher Gebrauch)
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Schwenkbarer Standfuß (gewerblicher Gebrauch)

Erweitern Sie den Komfort für Gäste mit einem Standfuß für gewerbliche Zwecke. So können die Gäste aus jedem Betrachtungswinkel fernsehen. Aus Sicherheitsgründen kann der Standfuß auch am Tisch befestigt werden.
Ausgang externe Lautsprecher
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

Verbessern Sie das Unterhaltungserlebnis mit einem zusätzlichen Lautsprecher. Gäste können den Fernsehton von überall aus hören und steuern, sogar von den Toiletten aus.
Sperrmodus
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Sperrmodus

Der Sperrmodus blockiert externe Eingangssignale mit nichtkompatiblen Inhalten. Dies ist eine nützliche Funktion, um den Missbrauch von Fernsehgeräten im öffentlichen Raum zu verhindern.
USB – autom. Abspielen
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

USB – autom. Abspielen

Es ermöglicht LG-Fernsehern, abspielbare Inhalte in externen Speichern zu finden, die an die Fernsehgeräte angeschlossen sind, und diese dann automatisch abzuspielen.
Multi-IR
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Multi-IR

Die Multi-IR-Funktion eliminiert die Signalinterferenzen der Fernbedienung zwischen Fernsehern für mehrere Geräte.

* Nur für LG TV-Modelle verfügbar

begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm

Da die Commercial-Lite-TVs verschiedene Bilder darstellen können, erweitert sich der Spielraum für personalisierte Grußbotschaften, wodurch sich die Gäste in Ihren Hotelzimmern willkommen und umsorgt fühlen.
Klonen von USB-Daten
SCHNELLE UND EFFEKTIVE WARTUNG

Klonen von USB-Daten

Durch das Klonen von USB-Daten wird die Verwaltung mehrerer Displays für einen optimalen Betrieb effizienter. Es ist nicht erforderlich, jedes Display einzeln einzurichten. Die Daten von einem Display können auf einen USB-Stick kopiert und über ein USB-Plug-in auf andere Displays übertragen werden.
Selbstdiagnose über USB
SCHNELLE UND EFFEKTIVE WARTUNG

Selbstdiagnose über USB

Hilft Servicetechnikern dabei, technische Probleme in einem TV-Gerät schnell und einfach über einen USB-Stick zu erkennen. Der Fernseher speichert alle auftretenden technischen Probleme ab, sodass sie auf ein USB-Gerät übertragen werden können. Servicetechniker können diese Informationen zur Analyse technischer Probleme fernab des eigentlichen TV-Geräts nutzen.
IR-Ausgang
SCHNELLE UND EFFEKTIVE WARTUNG

IR-Ausgang

Mithilfe der interaktiven Set-Top-Box können alle LG-Fernseher über eine einzige Fernbedienung gesteuert werden.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Kategorie

Pro:Centric V

DESIGN

Farbe Vorderseite

Ceramic BK

Standfuß-Typ

1 Standelement (schwenkbar)

Werkzeugname

LJ55

DISPLAY

Helligkeit (Typ.)

400 nit

Auflösung

Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

Größe (Zoll)

43

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

-

Game Optimizer

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

-

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

-

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

-

AI Sound

-

LG Sound Sync

-

Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

20 Watt

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

JA

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

Sonstiges DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

-

Pro:Centric Direct

-

Pro:Centric Server

JA

Pro:Centric Smart

-

Pro:Centric V

JA

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

-

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

-

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

JA

webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

-

SMART-FUNKTION

AOD

-

Bluetooth

-

Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

-

DIAL

-

Gallery Mode

-

HDMI-ARC

-

Home Office

-

IoT

-

Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

-

Mood Display

-

Multi-View

-

Screen Share

-

Soft AP

-

Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

-

webOS version

NEIN (ohne Smart-Funktionen)

Webbrowser

-

WLAN

-

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

-

Diagnose

JA (Selbstdiagnose(USB))

Energiesparmodus

JA

Enterprise Mode

-

External Power Out

-

External Speaker Out / Line Out

JA (Line-Out)

EzManager

JA

Vollwertiger Touchscreen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

JA

HTNG-CEC (Version)

JA (1.4)

Insert Image

JA

Instant ON

-

IR-Ausgang

JA (RS-232C)

Lock mode

JA (begrenzt)

Mobile Remote

-

Mehrfach-IR-Code

JA

One Channel Map

JA

Port Block

-

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

JA

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

JA (1.4)

SNMP

JA

Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

JA (autom. Wiedergabe über USB)

USB Cloning

JA

V-Lan Tag

-

Wake-on-RF

-

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

JA

Welcome Video

JA

WOL

-

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

-

Pillow Speaker

-

Schutzabdeckung (Glas)

-

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

BEACON

-

CISCO-Zert. Kompatibilität

-

Crestron-zertifiziert Kompatibilität

-

DPM (Digital Power Management)

JA

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

Ausfallsicherung

-

NTP-Servereinstellung

-

NTP-Synch.-Timer

-

Play Via URL

-

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

-

Zeitschaltuhr

JA

Vertikale Einrichtung

-

Video Tag

-

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio Line Out (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

JA

AV-Eingang

JA

CI-Slot

JA (CI+ 1.3)

Komponenteneingang (Y, Pb, Pr – Video)

JA

DC-Adapter-Eingang

-

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

JA

ECI (RJ12-Buchse)

-

Erweiterungssteckplatz (60-polig)

-

External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

-

EXT. IR-Eingang

-

HDMI-Eingänge

JA (2)

Kopfhörer-Ausgang

JA

Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

-

MPI-Anschluss (RJ12-Buchse)

-

PC-Audioeingang

JA

Kissenlautsprecher-Schnittstelle (6-polig)

-

PoC (Power over Coax/Stromversorgung per Koax)

-

Tuner-Anschluss

JA (2)

RGB-Eingang (D-Sub, 15-polig) – PC

JA

RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

1 (SNMP&MHEG)

RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

JA (D-Sub, 9-polig)

TV-Link-Konfiguration (Klinkenstecker)

-

USB (Ver.)

JA (1x USB 2.0)

MECHANISCH

Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Kensington Lock

JA

Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Unterstützter VESA-Standard

200 x 200 mm

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

17.7/17.7/17.7/20.8 mm

Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

1147 x 660 x 175 mm

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

977 x 575 x 71.7(80.8) mm

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

977 x 630 x 303 mm

Transportgewicht

13.9 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

8.0 kg

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

11.2 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

Stromverbrauch (max.)

88.0W

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

62.0W

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,3 Watt

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Weitere

-

Sicherheit

CB, CU TR

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

75

ErP-Klasse

A+

Luminanzverhältnis (%)

65

Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

54W

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR-Klasse

-

HDR-Ein-Modus

-

SDR-Klasse

F

SDR-Ein-Modus

43W

ZUBEHÖR

Stromkabel

YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

Fernbedienungstyp

S-Con

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(43LT341H9ZA)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(43LT341H9ZA)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (43LT341H9ZA)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(43LT341H9ZA)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.