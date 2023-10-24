About Cookies on This Site

48AN960H0LD

AN960H-Reihe

Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild

4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV mit Pro:Centric Hotel Management-Lösungen

Ein Fernsehgerät steht gerahmt auf dem Wandregal in einem Hotel und der Fernsehbildschirm zeigt Kunstwerke.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

LG OLED – selbstleuchtend

Der LG Gastgewerbe-TV ist dank seiner selbstleuchtenden Technologie einzigartig. Millionen von OLED-Pixeln bringen Fernsehen auf ein ganz neues Niveau. Genießen Sie das tiefe Schwarz, die satten Farben und die lebendige Bildqualität.

Das Universum mit satten Farben und einer lebendigen Bildqualität.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud verbessert die Benutzerfreundlichkeit der CMS-Lösung des Unternehmens und die Cloudification des Systems und unterstützt den Service von Drittanbieterlösungen. Es bietet auch verschiedene Designvorlagen und verbessert die Datenerfassungs- und Analyseplattform mit einem auffälligen Dashboard.

Eine Frau arbeitet mit Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct.

Die Content-Management-Lösung für Hotels Pro:Centric Direct bietet leicht bedienbare Bearbeitungstools, die es einfach machen, eine service- und IP-netzwerkbasierte Fernverwaltung mit einem einzigen Klick durchzuführen. Die Pro:Centric-Direct-Lösung ermöglicht es Benutzern, ihre Benutzeroberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie eine benutzerdefinierte Benutzeroberfläche bereitstellt und alle Fernseher im Zimmer effizient verwaltet. Die neueste PCD-Version bietet eine IoT-basierte Steuerung in den Zimmern, die Ihr Ausgangspunkt sein wird für die Vorbereitung der Suiten der nächsten Generation durch künstliche Intelligenz.

Ein Mann verwaltet die Inhalte und Einstellungen eines Fernsehers in einem Hotel mithilfe der Pro:Centric-Direct-Lösung über einen Server.

*Je nach PCD-Version werden einige Funktionen möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Innovativeres LG webOS22

Lernen Sie die neueste webOS22 der LG-Smart-TV-Funktionen kennen und entdecken Sie Fernseher mit innovativen Technologien, bemerkenswert klarer Wiedergabe und lebensechten Farben. Neu hinzugefügte Funktionen wie „Display mit Daueranzeige“ und „Game Optimizer“ sorgen für eine neue visuelle Stimmung.

Ein Fernseher zeigt ein Kunstwerk im Gallery Mode, basierend auf webOS22.

Der Fernsehbildschirm zeigt diverse Bilder wie Uhren und Kunstwerke.

Display mit Daueranzeige

Black Monster TV verwandelt sich in Live-Bildschirme mit Uhr, Kunstwerken, Sie können sogar Ihre eigenen Bilder anzeigen.

Vater und Tochter spielen Videospiele und der auf dem Fernsehbildschirm angezeigte Spielhintergrund wird realistisch dargestellt.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer hält Sie durch eine Auswahl von Spielmodi, Bildanpassung und so weiter in der Aktion fest.

SoftAP

Ein Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP/softwarefähiger Zugangspunkt) ist eine „virtuelle“ WLAN-Funktion, die den Fernseher nutzt, um einen drahtlosen Hotspot zu erstellen, und es Gästen ermöglicht, ihre eigenen Geräte mit dem SoftAP zu verbinden. Er unterstützt den Bridge-Modus, sodass Administratoren Soft-AP-Informationen im Zimmer wie Signalpegel, Soft-AP-Passwörter usw. verwalten können.

Verbinden Sie andere Geräte wie mobile Telefone, Laptops und Tablets dank der SoftAP-Funktion des Fernsehers.

*Soft AP sollte nach dem Einschalten des Fernsehers im Installationsmenü eingestellt werden.
*Screen Share darf nicht gleichzeitig betrieben werden.

Pro: Idiom

Digital Right Management (DRM - digitale Rechteverwaltung) ermöglicht den Zugang zu Premium-Inhalten, wodurch eine schnelle und umfassende Bereitstellung von HDTV- und anderen hochwertigen digitalen Inhalten sichergestellt werden kann.

Using Pro:Idiom kann gesetzwidrigem Kopieren von Inhalten vorbeugen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Kategorie

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Farbe Vorderseite

OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)

Standfuß-Typ

2 Standelemente

Werkzeugname

A2

DISPLAY

Helligkeit (Typ.)

450 nit (APL 25%)

Auflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Größe (Zoll)

48

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

JA

Game Optimizer

JA

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

JA

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

JA

AI Sound

JA

LG Sound Sync

JA

Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

20 Watt

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

JA (nur Teletext)

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

Sonstiges DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

JA

Pro:Centric Direct

JA

Pro:Centric Server

JA

Pro:Centric Smart

JA

Pro:Centric V

JA

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

JA

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

JA

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

JA

webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

-

SMART-FUNKTION

AOD

JA

Bluetooth

JA

Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

JA

DIAL

JA

Gallery Mode

JA

HDMI-ARC

JA (HDMI 2)

Home Office

-

IoT

JA

Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

JA (integriert)

Mood Display

-

Multi-View

JA

Screen Share

JA

Soft AP

JA

Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

JA

webOS version

webOS 22

Webbrowser

JA

WLAN

JA

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

JA

Diagnose

JA (IP-Fernbedienung)

Energiesparmodus

JA

Enterprise Mode

-

External Power Out

-

External Speaker Out / Line Out

JA (Line-Out)

EzManager

JA

Vollwertiger Touchscreen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

JA

HTNG-CEC (Version)

JA (1.4)

Insert Image

-

Instant ON

JA

IR-Ausgang

JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

JA (begrenzt)

Mobile Remote

JA

Mehrfach-IR-Code

JA

One Channel Map

JA

Port Block

JA

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

JA

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

JA (1.4)

SNMP

JA

Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

-

USB Cloning

JA

V-Lan Tag

JA

Wake-on-RF

JA

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

-

Welcome Video

JA

WOL

JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

-

Pillow Speaker

-

Schutzabdeckung (Glas)

-

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

BEACON

JA

CISCO-Zert. Kompatibilität

-

Crestron-zertifiziert Kompatibilität

-

DPM (Digital Power Management)

-

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

Ausfallsicherung

-

NTP-Servereinstellung

-

NTP-Synch.-Timer

JA

Play Via URL

-

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

-

Zeitschaltuhr

-

Vertikale Einrichtung

-

Video Tag

JA (2 Videos)

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio Line Out (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

JA

AV-Eingang

-

CI-Slot

JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Komponenteneingang (Y, Pb, Pr – Video)

-

DC-Adapter-Eingang

-

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

JA

ECI (RJ12-Buchse)

-

Erweiterungssteckplatz (60-polig)

-

External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

-

EXT. IR-Eingang

-

HDMI-Eingänge

JA (3)

Kopfhörer-Ausgang

-

Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

-

MPI-Anschluss (RJ12-Buchse)

-

PC-Audioeingang

-

Kissenlautsprecher-Schnittstelle (6-polig)

-

PoC (Power over Coax/Stromversorgung per Koax)

-

Tuner-Anschluss

JA (2)

RGB-Eingang (D-Sub, 15-polig) – PC

-

RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

JA (Klinkenstecker)

TV-Link-Konfiguration (Klinkenstecker)

-

USB (Ver.)

JA (2x USB 2.0)

MECHANISCH

Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

-

Kensington Lock

-

Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

-

Unterstützter VESA-Standard

300 x 200 mm

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

3.2/3.2/3.2/3.2 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

9.1/9.1/9.1/12.8 mm

Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

1220 x 735 x 152 mm

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

1070 x 620 x 45.9 mm

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

1070 x 684 x 235 mm

Transportgewicht

14.5 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

11.5 kg

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

11.7 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

Stromverbrauch (max.)

204W

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

180W

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Weitere

-

Sicherheit

CB, CU TR

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

104

ErP-Klasse

A

Luminanzverhältnis (%)

65

Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

75W

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR-Klasse

G

HDR-Ein-Modus

98W

SDR-Klasse

G

SDR-Ein-Modus

65W

ZUBEHÖR

Stromkabel

N/A (Attached)

Fernbedienungstyp

MMR

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(48AN960H0LD)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(48AN960H0LD)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (48AN960H0LD)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(48AN960H0LD)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.