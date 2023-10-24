About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
US762H-Serie
49US762H0ZC ERP_NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

US762H-Serie

49US762H0ZC ERP_NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
49US762H0ZC

US762H-Serie

Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
NanoCell-Display und Pro:Centric Direct

4K-UHD Hospitality-TV

Der US762H mit NanoCell-Display verfügt über eine UHD-Auflösung, die lebendige Details und ein nahezu makelloses Bild erzeugt. Und er verfügt über die Pro:Centric-Technologien für die einfache Verwaltung, Konfiguration und Aktualisierung von Fernsehern in Gästezimmern über ein zentrales Verwaltungssystem.

4K-UHD Hospitality-TV mit NanoCell-Display und Pro:Centric Direct

*65 Zoll
**Alle Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Real 4K dank reinster Farben

Der NanoCell Fernseher bietet ein breites Farbspektrum und lebensechte Präzision – neben der fortschrittlichen NanoCell-Technologie, welche die LG Hotel TVs so makellos macht. Entdecken Sie dank Real 4K das brillante und klare visuelle Erlebnis, das ein NanoCell TV bietet.

Real 4K dank reinster Farben

Der Nano Bezel sorgt für zusätzliche Raffinesse

Dank des schmalen Nano Bezel fügt sich der NanoCell Fernseher in jedes Interieur ein und bietet ein beeindruckendes Betrachtungserlebnis zum Eintauchen.

Der Nano Bezel sorgt für zusätzliche Raffinesse

Pro:Centric Direct

Die Content-Management-Lösung für Hotels Pro:Centric Direct bietet leicht bedienbare Bearbeitungstools, die es einfach machen, eine service- und IP-netzwerkbasierte Fernverwaltung durchzuführen. Pro:Centric Direct ermöglicht es Benutzern, ihre Benutzeroberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie ein benutzerdefiniertes Interface bereitstellt und eine effiziente Verwaltung der Fernseher in den Zimmern bietet. Die aktuelle PCD-Version bietet eine IoT-basierte Steuerung in den Zimmern sowie eine Sprachsteuerungsfunktion durch LG Natural Language Processing (NLP/natürliche Sprachverarbeitung). Diese IoT- und sprachbezogenen Funktionen werden Ihr Ausgangspunkt sein, um sich durch künstliche Intelligenz auf die Hotelzimmer der nächsten Generation vorzubereiten.

Pro:Centric Direct

*Einige Geräte haben möglicherweise eine eingeschränkte Kompatibilität mit der IoT-Funktion.

Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0

Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0

Entdecken Sie die neuesten Funktionen des LG Smart TV. Die neu hinzugefügten Funktionen Mood Display und Gallery Mode ermöglichen es Ihnen, den Fernseher als benutzerdefinierte Uhr und als Kunstwerk zu nutzen, das mit Ihren Räumlichkeiten und Ihrem Lebensstil bestens harmoniert.

Soft AP

Soft AP

Ein Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP/softwarefähiger Zugangspunkt) ist eine „virtuelle“ WLAN-Funktion, die den Fernseher nutzt, um einen drahtlosen Hotspot zu erstellen, und es Gästen ermöglicht, ihre eigenen Geräte mit dem SoftAP zu verbinden. Es unterstützt den Bridge-Modus, sodass Administratoren Soft-AP-Informationen im Zimmer wie Signalpegel, Soft-AP-Passwörter usw. verwalten können.

*Soft AP sollte nach dem Einschalten des Fernsehers im Installationsmenü eingestellt werden.
*Smart Mirroring darf nicht gleichzeitig betrieben werden.

Begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm

Begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm

Da der LG Commercial TV verschiedene Bilder darstellen kann, erweitert sich der Spielraum für personalisierte Grußbotschaften, wodurch sich die Gäste in Ihren Hotelzimmern willkommen und umsorgt fühlen.

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Von der Senderauswahl bis zur Lautstärke können Sie die TV-Einstellungen in den Geschäftsbereichen steuern. Außerdem können Sie die Standardeinstellungen der Fernsehgeräte nach Bedarf wiederherstellen.

USB Cloning

USB Cloning

Das Klonen von USB-Daten macht die Einrichtung mehrerer Displays für einen optimalen Betrieb effizienter. Es ist nicht erforderlich, jedes Display einzeln einzurichten. Die Daten von einem Display können auf einen USB-Stick kopiert und über ein USB-Plug-in auf andere Displays übertragen werden.

IR-Ausgang

IR-Ausgang

Mithilfe der interaktiven Set-Top-Box können alle LG Commercial TVs mit einer einzigen Fernbedienung gesteuert werden.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Kategorie

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Farbe Vorderseite

Ceramic BK

Standfuß-Typ

Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 1 Standelement) * 32~55": schwenkbar/Alle anderen: fest installiert

Werkzeugname

SM85

DISPLAY

Helligkeit (Typ.)

400 nit

Auflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Größe (Zoll)

49

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

-

Game Optimizer

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

JA

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

JA (betriebsbereit, MMR erforderlich)

AI Sound

JA

LG Sound Sync

JA

Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

20 Watt

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

JA

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

Sonstiges DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

-

Pro:Centric Direct

JA

Pro:Centric Server

JA

Pro:Centric Smart

JA

Pro:Centric V

JA

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

JA

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

JA

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

JA

webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

JA

SMART-FUNKTION

AOD

-

Bluetooth

JA

Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

JA

DIAL

JA

Gallery Mode

JA

HDMI-ARC

-

Home Office

-

IoT

JA

Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

JA (betriebsbereit)

Mood Display

JA

Multi-View

-

Screen Share

JA

Soft AP

JA

Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

JA

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Webbrowser

JA

WLAN

JA

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

-

Diagnose

JA (IP-Fernbedienung)

Energiesparmodus

JA

Enterprise Mode

-

External Power Out

JA

External Speaker Out / Line Out

JA (ext. Lautsprecherausgang)

EzManager

JA

Vollwertiger Touchscreen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

JA

HTNG-CEC (Version)

JA (1.4)

Insert Image

JA

Instant ON

JA

IR-Ausgang

JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

JA (begrenzt)

Mobile Remote

-

Mehrfach-IR-Code

JA

One Channel Map

JA

Port Block

JA

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

JA

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

JA (1.4)

SNMP

JA

Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

-

USB Cloning

JA

V-Lan Tag

JA

Wake-on-RF

JA

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

JA

Welcome Video

JA

WOL

JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

JA

Pillow Speaker

-

Schutzabdeckung (Glas)

-

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

BEACON

JA

CISCO-Zert. Kompatibilität

-

Crestron-zertifiziert Kompatibilität

-

DPM (Digital Power Management)

-

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

Ausfallsicherung

-

NTP-Servereinstellung

-

NTP-Synch.-Timer

JA

Play Via URL

-

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

JA

Zeitschaltuhr

-

Vertikale Einrichtung

-

Video Tag

JA (2 Videos)

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio Line Out (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

-

AV-Eingang

-

CI-Slot

JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Komponenteneingang (Y, Pb, Pr – Video)

-

DC-Adapter-Eingang

-

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

JA

ECI (RJ12-Buchse)

-

Erweiterungssteckplatz (60-polig)

-

External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

JA

EXT. IR-Eingang

-

HDMI-Eingänge

JA (3)

Kopfhörer-Ausgang

JA

Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

-

MPI-Anschluss (RJ12-Buchse)

-

PC-Audioeingang

-

Kissenlautsprecher-Schnittstelle (6-polig)

-

PoC (Power over Coax/Stromversorgung per Koax)

-

Tuner-Anschluss

JA (2)

RGB-Eingang (D-Sub, 15-polig) – PC

-

RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

JA (D-Sub, 9-polig)

TV-Link-Konfiguration (Klinkenstecker)

-

USB (Ver.)

JA (2x USB 2.0)

MECHANISCH

Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Kensington Lock

JA

Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Unterstützter VESA-Standard

200 x 200 mm

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8 mm

Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

1192 x 740 x 152 mm

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

1096 x 640 x 63.6 mm

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

1192 x 760 x 190 mm

Transportgewicht

16.9 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

14.0 kg

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

17.2 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

Stromverbrauch (max.)

147W

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

122W

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Weitere

-

Sicherheit

CB, CU TR

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

123

ErP-Klasse

A

Luminanzverhältnis (%)

65

Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

89W

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR-Klasse

G

HDR-Ein-Modus

110W

SDR-Klasse

G

SDR-Ein-Modus

83W

ZUBEHÖR

Stromkabel

YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

Fernbedienungstyp

S-Con/MMR (optional)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(49US762H0ZC)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(49US762H0ZC)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (49US762H0ZC)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(49US762H0ZC)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.