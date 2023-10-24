About Cookies on This Site

LG Smart Hotel TV mit effektivem Content Management

55US662H3ZC EU.pdf
LG Smart Hotel TV mit effektivem Content Management

55US662H3ZC

LG Smart Hotel TV mit effektivem Content Management

Frontansicht mit Bildschirm
LG Smart Hotel TV mit effektivem Content Management.

LG Smart Hotel TV mit effektivem Content Management.

Die US662-H-Reihe unterstützt brilliantes UHD und effizientes Content Management mithilfe von Pro:Centric.
Entdecken Sie neue webOS 5.0 Funktionen für maßgeschneiderte Inhalte.
HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric.

Pro:Centric Direct.

Die Content-Management-Lösung für Hotels Pro:Centric Direct bietet leicht bedienbare Bearbeitungstools, die es einfach machen, eine service- und IP-netzwerkbasierte Fernverwaltung mit einem einzigen Klick durchzuführen. Die Pro:Centric-Direct-Lösung ermöglicht es Benutzern, ihre Benutzeroberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie eine benutzerdefinierte Benutzeroberfläche bereitstellt und alle Fernseher im Zimmer effizient verwaltet.

Pro:Centric Direct

*Je nach PCD-Version werden einige Funktionen möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Schnellmenü.

Schnellmenü.

LG stellt das neue Quick-Menü vor (Version 4.0), das einfacher nutzbar und benutzerfreundlicher denn je ist. Die Home-Menü-Lösung wurde durch das neue Tool zur Erstellung von Hotel-Werbevideos erheblich verbessert. Benutzer können die Schnellverwaltung jetzt auch zur einfachen Informationsverteilung im selben Netzwerk ohne Server oder die USB-Cloning-Funktion verwenden, wodurch sich diese Lösung perfekt für eine Stand-alone-Nutzung eignet.
Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0.

Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0.

Lernen Sie die neuesten LG-Smart-TV-Funktionen kennen und entdecken Sie Fernseher mit innovativen Technologien, bemerkenswert klarer Wiedergabe und lebensechten Farben. Die neu hinzugefügten Funktionen Mood Display und Gallery Mode ermöglichen es Ihnen, den Fernseher als benutzerdefinierte Uhr und als Kunstwerk zu nutzen, das mit Ihrem Räumlichkeiten und Ihrem Lebensstil bestens harmoniert.
Spracherkennung.

Spracherkennung.

Von der nahtlosen Interaktion bis hin zu einer durchgängigen Benutzererfahrung geht LG einen Schritt weiter, um Marktführer im Bereich gewerbliche Fernseher zu werden, indem eine Spracherkennung integriert wurde, die es Benutzern ermöglicht, die Fernseher von LG einfach zu steuern. Unsere stabilen und zuverlässigen Lösungen auf Basis von webOS und Pro:Centric Direct erhöhen die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit unserer Produkte und Dienstleistungen deutlich und helfen Ihnen dabei, auch in Zukunft erfolgreich zu sein.

*Native Steuerung des Fernsehers
*Serverbasierte Steuerung
*Eine Magic-Motion-Fernbedienung ist erforderlich (separat erhältlich)
SoftAP.

SoftAP.

Ein Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP/softwarefähiger Zugangspunkt) ist eine „virtuelle“ WLAN-Funktion, die Software nutzt, um einen drahtlosen Hotspot zu erstellen. Die aktuelle Version unterstützt den Bridge-Modus, der es Netzwerkadministratoren ermöglicht, angeschlossene Geräte zu verwalten und nützliche Informationen wie Signalpegel, Soft-AP-Passwörter usw. zusammenzutragen.

*SoftAP sollte nach dem Einschalten des Fernsehers im Installationsmenü eingestellt werden.
*Smart Mirroring darf nicht gleichzeitig betrieben werden.
Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus).

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus).

Von der Senderauswahl bis zur Lautstärke können Sie die TV-Einstellungen aus der Ferne steuern. Im öffentlichen Anzeigemodus können Sie bei Bedarf auch die Standardeinstellungen der Fernsehgeräte wiederherstellen.
begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm.

Begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm.

Da die Commercial-Lite-TVs verschiedene Bilder darstellen können, erweitert sich der Spielraum für personalisierte Grußbotschaften, wodurch sich die Gäste in Ihren Hotelzimmern willkommen und umsorgt fühlen.
USB Cloning.

USB Cloning.

Durch das Klonen von USB-Daten wird die Verwaltung mehrerer Displays für einen optimalen Betrieb effizienter. Es ist nicht erforderlich, jedes Display einzeln einzurichten. Die Daten von einem Display können auf einen USB-Stick kopiert und über ein USB-Plug-in auf andere Displays übertragen werden.
Ferndiagnose.

Ferndiagnose.

Sparen Sie mithilfe von Remote Diagnostics durch die Verwaltung von gewerblichen Fernsehern signifikant Kosten ein. Die Echtzeit-Ferndiagnose meldet und erkennt Fehler frühzeitig im Voraus, um Fehlfunktionen des Fernsehgeräts zu vermeiden.
IR-Ausgang.

IR-Ausgang.

Mit der interaktiven Set-Top-Box können alle LG-Fernseher mit einer einzigen Fernbedienung gesteuert werden.
Ausgang externe Lautsprecher.

Ausgang externe Lautsprecher.

Verbessern Sie das Unterhaltungserlebnis mit einem zusätzlichen Lautsprecher. Gäste können den Fernsehton von überall aus hören und steuern, sogar von den Toiletten aus.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Kategorie

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Farbe Vorderseite

Ceramic Black

Standfuß-Typ

Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 1 Standelement) * 32~55": schwenkbar/Alle anderen: fest installiert

Werkzeugname

UM73

DISPLAY

Helligkeit (Typ.)

400 nit

Auflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Größe (Zoll)

55

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

-

Game Optimizer

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

JA

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

JA (betriebsbereit, MMR erforderlich)

AI Sound

JA

LG Sound Sync

JA

Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

20 Watt

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

JA

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

Sonstiges DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

-

Pro:Centric Direct

JA

Pro:Centric Server

JA

Pro:Centric Smart

JA

Pro:Centric V

JA

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

JA

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

JA

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

JA

webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

JA

SMART-FUNKTION

AOD

-

Bluetooth

JA

Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

JA

DIAL

JA

Gallery Mode

JA

HDMI-ARC

-

Home Office

-

IoT

JA

Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

JA (betriebsbereit)

Mood Display

JA

Multi-View

-

Screen Share

JA

Soft AP

JA

Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

JA

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Webbrowser

JA

WLAN

JA

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

-

Diagnose

JA (IP-Fernbedienung)

Energiesparmodus

JA

Enterprise Mode

-

External Power Out

JA

External Speaker Out / Line Out

JA (Line-Out)

EzManager

JA

Vollwertiger Touchscreen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

JA

HTNG-CEC (Version)

JA (1.4)

Insert Image

JA

Instant ON

JA

IR-Ausgang

JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

JA (begrenzt)

Mobile Remote

-

Mehrfach-IR-Code

JA

One Channel Map

JA

Port Block

JA

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

JA

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

JA (1.4)

SNMP

JA

Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

-

USB Cloning

JA

V-Lan Tag

JA

Wake-on-RF

JA

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

JA

Welcome Video

JA

WOL

JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

JA

Pillow Speaker

-

Schutzabdeckung (Glas)

-

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

BEACON

JA

CISCO-Zert. Kompatibilität

-

Crestron-zertifiziert Kompatibilität

-

DPM (Digital Power Management)

-

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

Ausfallsicherung

-

NTP-Servereinstellung

-

NTP-Synch.-Timer

JA

Play Via URL

-

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

JA

Zeitschaltuhr

-

Vertikale Einrichtung

-

Video Tag

JA (2 Videos)

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio Line Out (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

JA

AV-Eingang

-

CI-Slot

JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Komponenteneingang (Y, Pb, Pr – Video)

-

DC-Adapter-Eingang

-

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

JA

ECI (RJ12-Buchse)

-

Erweiterungssteckplatz (60-polig)

-

External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

-

EXT. IR-Eingang

-

HDMI-Eingänge

JA (3)

Kopfhörer-Ausgang

JA

Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

-

MPI-Anschluss (RJ12-Buchse)

-

PC-Audioeingang

-

Kissenlautsprecher-Schnittstelle (6-polig)

-

PoC (Power over Coax/Stromversorgung per Koax)

-

Tuner-Anschluss

JA (2)

RGB-Eingang (D-Sub, 15-polig) – PC

-

RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

JA (D-Sub, 9-polig)

TV-Link-Konfiguration (Klinkenstecker)

-

USB (Ver.)

JA (2x USB 2.0)

MECHANISCH

Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Kensington Lock

JA

Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Unterstützter VESA-Standard

300 x 300 mm

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

1360 x 835 x 175 mm

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

-

Transportgewicht

19.3 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

14.3 kg

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

-

LEISTUNGSDATEN

Stromverbrauch (max.)

162W

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

133W

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Weitere

-

Sicherheit

CB, CU TR

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

83.55

ErP-Klasse

A++

Luminanzverhältnis (%)

65

Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

57W

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR-Klasse

G

HDR-Ein-Modus

121W

SDR-Klasse

G

SDR-Ein-Modus

102W

ZUBEHÖR

Stromkabel

YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

Fernbedienungstyp

S-Con/MMR (optional)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(55US662H3ZC)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(55US662H3ZC)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (55US662H3ZC)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(55US662H3ZC)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.