WS960H-Reihe
Energieklasse : EU
WS960H-Reihe

65WS960H2ZD

WS960H-Reihe

Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
4K-OLED-Gastgewerbe-TV im Gallery Design

Umfassendes Designerlebnis

TV-Möbel sind nicht mehr notwendig. WS960H fügt sich mit seinem eleganten und stilvollen Galeriedesign auf natürliche Weise in Ihre Räumlichkeiten ein.

Umfassendes Designerlebnis

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

LG OLED – selbstleuchtend

Der LG Gastgewerbe-TV ist dank seiner selbstleuchtenden Technologie einzigartig. Millionen von OLED-Pixeln bringen Fernsehen auf ein ganz neues Niveau. Genießen Sie das tiefe Schwarz, die satten Farben und die lebendige Bildqualität.

LG OLED – selbstleuchtend

Kunstwerke, die Ihre Wände schmücken

Der WS960H ist ein von der Kunst inspirierter Fernseher mit perfekten Linien, ultradünnem Rahmen und schlankem Design mit einem schmalen Spalt zwischen der Wand und dem Display. Die Gastgewerbe-TVs von LG rücken Ihre Inhalte ins Zentrum der Aufmerksamkeit und werten das Interieur von Hotelzimmern auf, selbst wenn sie ausgeschaltet sind.

Kunstwerke, die Ihre Wände schmücken, eine Halterung zur Wandmontage, zum Organisieren von Kabeln, *65 Zoll, 19,9 mm (65 Zoll), 23,1 mm (55 Zoll)

Pro:Centric Direct.

Die Content-Management-Lösung für Hotels Pro:Centric Direct bietet leicht bedienbare Bearbeitungstools, die es einfach machen, eine service- und IP-netzwerkbasierte Fernverwaltung durchzuführen. Die Pro:Centric-Direct-Lösung ermöglicht es Benutzern, ihre Benutzeroberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie eine benutzerdefinierte Benutzeroberfläche bereitstellt und alle Fernseher im Zimmer effizient verwaltet. Die aktuelle PCD-Version bietet eine IoT-basierte Steuerung in den Zimmern sowie eine Sprachsteuerungsfunktion mittels LG Natural Language Processing (NLP/natürliche Sprachverarbeitung). Diese IoT- und sprachbezogenen Funktionen sind Ihr Ausgangspunkt, um sich mithilfe von künstlicher Intelligenz auf die Hotelzimmer der nächsten Generation vorzubereiten.

Pro:Centric Direct, Kontrollraum, Server, IP oder RF, Hotelzimmer

*Einige Geräte haben möglicherweise eine eingeschränkte Kompatibilität mit der IoT-Funktion.

Spracherkennung

Spracherkennung.

Von der nahtlosen Interaktion bis hin zu einer durchgängigen Benutzererfahrung geht LG einen Schritt weiter, um Marktführer im Bereich gewerbliche Fernseher zu werden, indem eine Spracherkennung integriert wurde, die es Benutzern ermöglicht, die Fernseher von LG einfach zu steuern. Unsere stabilen und zuverlässigen Lösungen auf Basis von webOS und Pro:Centric Direct erhöhen die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit unserer Produkte und Dienstleistungen deutlich und helfen Ihnen dabei, auch in Zukunft erfolgreich zu sein.

*Native Steuerung des Fernsehers
*Serverbasierte Steuerung
*Eine Magic-Motion-Fernbedienung ist erforderlich (separat erhältlich)
Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0

Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0.

Entdecken Sie die neuesten Funktionen des LG Smart TV. Die neu hinzugefügten Funktionen Mood Display und Gallery Mode ermöglichen es Ihnen, den Fernseher als benutzerdefinierte Uhr und als Kunstwerk zu nutzen, das mit Ihren Räumlichkeiten und Ihrem Lebensstil bestens harmoniert.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Kategorie

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Farbe Vorderseite

- (Cinema Screen)

Standfuß-Typ

Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 2 Standelementen)

Werkzeugname

GX

DISPLAY

Helligkeit (Typ.)

500 nit

Auflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Größe (Zoll)

65

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

-

Game Optimizer

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

JA

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

JA

AI Sound

JA

LG Sound Sync

JA

Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

40 Watt

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

JA (nur Teletext)

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

Sonstiges DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

-

Pro:Centric Direct

JA

Pro:Centric Server

JA

Pro:Centric Smart

JA

Pro:Centric V

JA

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

JA

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

JA

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

JA

webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

-

SMART-FUNKTION

AOD

-

Bluetooth

JA

Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

JA

DIAL

JA

Gallery Mode

JA

HDMI-ARC

-

Home Office

-

IoT

JA

Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

JA (integriert)

Mood Display

JA

Multi-View

-

Screen Share

JA

Soft AP

JA

Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

JA

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Webbrowser

JA

WLAN

JA

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

-

Diagnose

JA (IP-Fernbedienung)

Energiesparmodus

JA

Enterprise Mode

-

External Power Out

-

External Speaker Out / Line Out

JA (ext. Lautsprecherausgang)

EzManager

JA

Vollwertiger Touchscreen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

JA

HTNG-CEC (Version)

JA (1.4)

Insert Image

-

Instant ON

JA

IR-Ausgang

JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

JA (begrenzt)

Mobile Remote

-

Mehrfach-IR-Code

JA

One Channel Map

JA

Port Block

JA

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

JA

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

JA (1.4)

SNMP

JA

Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

-

USB Cloning

JA

V-Lan Tag

JA

Wake-on-RF

JA

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

-

Welcome Video

JA

WOL

JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

JA

Pillow Speaker

-

Schutzabdeckung (Glas)

-

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

BEACON

JA

CISCO-Zert. Kompatibilität

-

Crestron-zertifiziert Kompatibilität

-

DPM (Digital Power Management)

-

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

Ausfallsicherung

-

NTP-Servereinstellung

-

NTP-Synch.-Timer

JA

Play Via URL

-

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

-

Zeitschaltuhr

-

Vertikale Einrichtung

-

Video Tag

JA (2 Videos)

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio Line Out (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

-

AV-Eingang

-

CI-Slot

JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Komponenteneingang (Y, Pb, Pr – Video)

-

DC-Adapter-Eingang

-

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

JA

ECI (RJ12-Buchse)

-

Erweiterungssteckplatz (60-polig)

-

External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

JA

EXT. IR-Eingang

-

HDMI-Eingänge

JA (3)

Kopfhörer-Ausgang

JA

Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

-

MPI-Anschluss (RJ12-Buchse)

-

PC-Audioeingang

-

Kissenlautsprecher-Schnittstelle (6-polig)

-

PoC (Power over Coax/Stromversorgung per Koax)

-

Tuner-Anschluss

JA (2)

RGB-Eingang (D-Sub, 15-polig) – PC

-

RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

JA (Klinkenstecker)

TV-Link-Konfiguration (Klinkenstecker)

-

USB (Ver.)

JA (2x USB 2.0)

MECHANISCH

Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

-

Kensington Lock

-

Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

-

Unterstützter VESA-Standard

300 x 300 mm

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

8.9/8.9/8.7/11.6 mm

Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

1600 x 970 x 175 mm

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

1446 x 830 x 19.9 mm

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

1446 x 888 x 284 mm

Transportgewicht

37.6 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

29.0 kg

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

29.8 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

Stromverbrauch (max.)

457W

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

438.1W

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Weitere

-

Sicherheit

CB, CU TR

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

147

ErP-Klasse

A+

Luminanzverhältnis (%)

65

Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

106W

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR-Klasse

G

HDR-Ein-Modus

172W

SDR-Klasse

F

SDR-Ein-Modus

97W

ZUBEHÖR

Stromkabel

N/A (Attached)

Fernbedienungstyp

MMR

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(65WS960H2ZD)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(65WS960H2ZD)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (65WS960H2ZD)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.