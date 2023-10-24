About Cookies on This Site

Smart-TV mit 4K UHD
86UQ801C0LB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

Smart-TV mit 4K UHD

86UQ801C0LB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
86UQ801C0LB

Smart-TV mit 4K UHD

(2)
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild

Smart-TV mit 4K UHD

In einem schlicht eingerichteten Schlafzimmer mit Meerblick steht ein Fernseher auf einem Wandregal. Das blaue Meer erscheint klar und deutlich auf dem Bildschirm.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Herausragende Bildqualität dank 4K UHD

Der LG UHD TV übertrifft alle Erwartungen. Erleben Sie lebensechte Bilder und brillante Farben mit einer viermal höheren Pixelgenauigkeit als Full HD.

Der Ausblick auf dem TV-Bildschirm wirkt so realistisch als wäre man live vor Ort.

Sie denken, Sie kennen schon alle smarten Möglichkeiten? Denken Sie noch weiter.

Erleben Sie LG ThinQ, das Ihr TV-Erlebnis maximiert. Wählen Sie Ihren bevorzugten Sprachassistenten und steuern Sie Ihren Fernseher per Sprachbefehl. Der überarbeitete Startbildschirm bietet darüber hinaus mehr Komfort und Kontrolle.

Ein Fernseher zeigt einen Startbildschirm mit verschiedenen Inhalten an.

*Die Abbildung kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*Die Verfügbarkeit von Funktionen kann je nach Land variieren.

Für ein stilvolles Ambiente

Schmücken Sie Ihre Zimmer mit UHD. Das schlanke Display und der schmale Rahmen setzen ästhetische Akzente in jedem Raum.

In einem Wohnzimmer steht ein Fernseher mit schmalem Rahmen. Der lebhafte Bildschirminhalt fügt sich ausgezeichnet in die Einrichtung ein.

Tauchen Sie ins Spielgeschehen ein!

Die im Gerät implementierten Empfehlungen der HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) sorgen dafür, dass HDR-Inhalte in der höchsten Qualität wiedergegeben werden – für ein herausragendes Spielerlebnis.

Eine Spielszene wird zweigeteilt auf einem UHD-TV angezeigt. Links ist die konventionelle Wiedergabe zu sehen, auf der rechten Seite wurden die HGiG-Empfehlungen umgesetzt.

Fesselnde Sportevents

Als wären Sie live im Stadion dabei. Mit Bluetooth Surround Ready, damit Sie das Spiel erleben können, als stünden Sie direkt am Spielfeldrand. Und dank Sportalarm verpassen Sie kein Spiel Ihrer Lieblingsmannschaft.

Die auf dem Bildschirm gezeigte Fußballszene erscheint so real, als würde der Ball auf einen zuschießen.

Großes Kino für zu Hause.

Active HDR sorgt für lebendige Farben und lässt Sie kleinste Details erkennen – ein Fernseherlebnis zum Eintauchen. Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingsfilme in verschiedenen HDR-Formaten wie HDR10 und HLG in Originalqualität.

Ein Film wird in leuchtenden Farben und in jedes Detail sichtbar machender Bildqualität wiedergegeben.

Video-Miniaturansicht zur Installation des TV-Standfußes.

Sehen Sie sich das Video zurInstallation Ihres LG TV-Standfußes an

Mit diesen einfachen Schritten können Sie den TV-Standfuß mühelos installieren.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ANSCHLÜSSE

Bluetooth-Unterstützung

Ja (v 5.0)

CI-Slot

1

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

1

LAN (Ethernet)

1

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (auf HDMI 3)

HDMI-Eingang

4

Tuner-Anschluss (Antenne/Kabel)

2

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

USB-Anschlüsse

2 (USB 2.0)

WLAN

Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

Wechselstrom, 100~240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

Direct LED

Brightness (Set Typ.)

300 nit

Display-Auflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Display-Typ

4K UHD

Bildwiederholfrequenz

100 Hz (nativ)

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

AI Brightness Control

Ja

AI Genre-Auswahl

Ja (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Voreingestellte Bildmodi

9 Modi (Lebhaft, Standard, Eco, Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (Heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (Dunkler Raum)

Prozessor

α7 4K AI-Prozessor Gen5

GAMING

Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ja

FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

Ja

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

Unterstützt HGIG

Ja

Unterstützt VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ja

SMART TV

Amazon Alexa

Ja (integriert)

Art Gallery

Ja

Familien-Einstellungen

Ja

Internet Browser

Ja

Freifeld-Spracherkennnung (Hands-Free Voice Control)

Ja

Home Hub

Ja

Intelligente Spracherkennung

Ja

Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

im Lieferumfang enthalten

Multi View-Funktion

Ja

Betriebssystem (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert-Funktion

Ja

ThinQ

Ja

Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

Ja

Who.Where.What?

Ja

Apple Airplay2

Ja

Apple Home

Ja

AUDIO

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ja

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtueller 5.1 Up-Mix)

Audio Codecs

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

Leistung

20 Watt

Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

Ja

Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit

Ja

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Simultane Audioausgabe

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Abstrahlrichtung

Nach unten abstrahlend

Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

2.0

WiSA-kompatibel

Ja (bis zu 2.1 Kanal)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

Graustufen

Ja

Hoher Kontrast

Ja

Farben umkehren

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT mm)

2115 x 1215 x 228 mm

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

58.4 kg

Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

1927 x 1104 x 59.9 mm

Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

1927 x 1167 x 362 mm

Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT mm)

1532 x 362 mm

Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß (kg)

45.2 kg

Gewicht TV mit Standfuß (kg)

45.9 kg

Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH mm)

600 x 400 mm

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

Stromkabel

Ja (fest am TV angebracht)

Fernbedienung

Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

Batterien für Fernbedienung

Ja (2x AA)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(86UQ801C0LB)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(86UQ801C0LB)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (86UQ801C0LB)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.