49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen
MEZ68859074(REV00)_49VL5G_NEW EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
49VL5G-M

49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen

Frontansicht mit eingefügtem Bild

Unglaubliches Eintauchen mit
ultraschmalem Rahmen

Ein Mann schaut auf einen großen Bildschirm, der am Schaufenster eines Sportgeschäfts angebracht ist.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Die Bildschirme mit ultraschmalem Rahmen werden in Form von Kacheln an der Wand befestigt und zeigen große und dynamische Inhalte an.

Nahtlose Großbildschirme mit ultraschmalem Rahmen

Der ultraschmale Rahmen schafft eine visuell beeindruckende digitale Wand, um dynamische Inhalte effektiv bereitzustellen und die Zuschauer ins Bild eintauchen zu lassen. Der daraus entstandene Großbildschirm gewinnt die Aufmerksamkeit der Passanten.

Die VL5G-M-Serie hat eine geringere Bildlücke zwischen gekachelten Bildschirmen im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen LG-Produkten, sodass der Inhalt gut zu sehen ist, ohne durch die Lücke gestört zu werden.

Reduzierte Stegbreite

Die VL5G-M-Reihe enthält einen Bildoptimierungsalgorithmus, der bei der Wiedergabe von Videos Bildunterschiede zwischen gekachelten Displays reduziert. Dargestelltes, das sich an den Rahmenübergängen befindet, wird für eine nahtlose Anzeige angepasst.

*„Herkömmliche LG-Produkte“ bezieht sich auf Displays, die keinen Algorithmus zur Bildverbesserung enthalten.

Eine Frau blickt auf ein im Obergeschoss angebrachtes Display.

Vertikal größerer Betrachtungswinkel

Große Bildschirme sind in der Regel höher als das menschliche Auge positioniert, sodass eine einheitliche Bildqualität für Videowände unerlässlich ist. Der Betrachtungswinkel der VL5G-M-Reihe ist so groß, dass lebendige Farben ohne Verzerrung auf dem gesamten Bildschirm angezeigt werden.

*Ergebnisse basierend auf internen Tests. Die tatsächlichen Testergebnisse können je nach Umgebung und Messgerät unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Eine Reihe von Displays an beiden Seiten und an der Stirnwand sorgt für eine lebendigere und breitere Ansicht.

Großer Betrachtungswinkel

Es ist bekannt, dass die IPS-Panel-Technologie von LG eine bessere Steuerung der Flüssigkristalle ermöglicht, wodurch der Bildschirm aus nahezu jedem Winkel betrachtet werden kann. Daher fesselt die VL5G-M-Reihe die Aufmerksamkeit der Betrachter und begeistert sie mit lebensechten Farben, völlig unabhängig von der Betrachtungsposition.

Die VL5G-M-Serie kann die Farbtemperatur von 3.200 K bis 13.000 K in Schritten von 100 K einstellen.

Einfache Farbanpassung

Je nach Inhalt kann die Farbtemperatur des Displays mit einer Fernbedienung in Schritten von 100 K leicht eingestellt werden.

Die VL5G-M-Serie kann den Weißabgleich genauer einstellen.

Anpassung des Weißabgleichs

Bei herkömmlichen Videowänden war der Weißabgleich nur im „Vollweiß“ -Modus einstellbar. Mit der VL5G-M-Reihe können Sie jeden Wert der Grauskala ändern, um eine detailliertere und genauere Einstellung des Weißabgleichs zu erzielen.

Mit der intuitiven GUI können mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig erledigt werden.

Benutzerfreundliche Menüstruktur

Die Menüstruktur wurde für den kommerziellen Einsatz optimiert. Dies vereinfacht Abläufe und gruppiert ähnliche Funktionen, wobei eine intuitivere, einfach bedienbare Benutzeroberfläche verwendet wird. Auf diese Weise vermeiden Benutzer, dass sie beim Testen der gewünschten Funktionen und beim Verwalten der Anzeigen auf das Prinzip „Versuch und Irrtum“ angewiesen sind.

Ein Display lässt sich einfach über eine benutzerfreundliche GUI und eine Fernbedienung steuern.

Intuitive Benutzeroberfläche

Die grafische Benutzeroberfläche (GUI/Graphic User Interface) wurde mit einer 4-Wege-Navigationsfernbedienung ausgestattet, mit der Benutzer einfach zu anderen Einstellungen wechseln können. Außerdem wird für eine bessere Sichtbarkeit eine größere Schriftart verwendet, die erforderlich ist, wenn Benutzer Displays aus relativ großen Entfernungen bedienen möchten.
Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Bildseitenverhältnis

16:9

Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Direkt

Helligkeit

500nit (Typ.)

Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

1,07 Mrd. Farben

Farbraum

NTSC 72%

Kontrastverhältnis

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Lebensdauer

60.000 Stunden (typ.)

Native Auflösung

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

24/7

Panel-Technologie

IPS

Hoch-/Querformat

JA/JA

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

k. A.

Wiederholrate

60 Hz

Reaktionszeit

8ms (G to G)

Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

49

Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

Haze 3%

Transparenz

k. A.

Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

178º x 178º

ANSCHLÜSSE

Audioeingang

JA

Audioausgang

JA

Daisy Chain

Eingang: HDMI, DP, DVI-D/Ausgang: DP

DP-Eingang

JA (HDCP 1.3)

DP-Ausgang

JA

DVI-D-Eingang

JA (HDCP 1.4)

Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

NEIN

HDMI-Eingang

JA (2 E/A)

HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

1.4

HDMI-Ausgang

NEIN

IR-Eingang

JA

IR-Ausgang

NEIN

RGB-Eingang

NEIN

RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

JA (1 E/A)

RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

NEIN

RS232C-Eingang

JA

RS232C-Ausgang

JA

Touch-USB

NEIN

USB-Anschluss

USB 2.0, Typ A (1 E/A)

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

Rahmenfarbe

Black

Rahmenbreite

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

1214 x 778 x 263mm

Griff

JA

Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

k. A.

Packgewicht

21.9Kg

VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

600 x 400 mm

Gewicht (nur Monitor)

16.9Kg

Gewicht (Display und Standfuß)

k. A.

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

NEIN

Autom. Helligkeitssensor

NEIN

BLU-Sensor

NEIN

Stromsensor

NEIN

Ventilation (integriert)

NEIN

Feuchtigkeitssensor

NEIN

Interner Speicher (eMMC)

NEIN

Lokale Tastenbedienung

NEIN

Pixelsensor

NEIN

Leistungsanzeige

NEIN

Näherungssensor

NEIN

Temperatursensor

JA

WLAN/BT (integriert)

NEIN

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

ID automatisch einstellen

JA

Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

NEIN

Beacon

NEIN

Booten des Logo-Bildes

JA

Helligkeitskorrektur

NEIN

Cisco-Zertifizierung

NEIN

Control Manager

NEIN

Crestron Connected

JA

Externe Eingangsrotation

NEIN

Ausfallsicherung

JA

Nahtlose Wiedergabe

NEIN

Gruppenleiter

NEIN

HDMI-CEC

JA

ISM-Methode

JA

Lokale Inhaltsplanung

JA

Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

NEIN

Netzwerkfähig

NEIN

Kein Signalbild

JA

Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

Ohne webOS

PBP

NEIN

PiP

NEIN

Wiedergabe über URL

NEIN

PM-Modus

JA

Pro:Idiom

NEIN

RS232C-Synch.

JA

Scan-Inversion

JA

Bildschirmausrichtung

JA

Screen Share

NEIN

Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

JA

SI-Server-Einstellung

NEIN

Intelligente Energieersparnis

JA

SNMP

JA

Status-Mailing

NEIN

Einstellungen Kachelmodus

JA

Plug & Play über USB

JA

Video Tag

NEIN

Wake-on-LAN

JA

webRTC

NEIN

S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

JA

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

Betriebsluftfeuchte

10 % to 80 %

Betriebstemperatur

0 °C to 40 °C

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Energieversorgung

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Leistungstyp

Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.:

120W

Ausschalten

0.5W

Solide Energieersparnis (70 %)

60W

Typ.

100W

SOUND

Eingebaute Lautsprecher

NEIN

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (nur USA)

NEIN

ErP/Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

Sicherheit

CB / NRTL

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

OPS-Leistung integriert

NEIN

OPS-kompatibel

NEIN

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

Connected Care

NEIN

Mobile CMS

NEIN

Promota

NEIN

SuperSign Cloud

NEIN

SuperSign CMS

JA

SuperSign Control+

JA

SuperSign WB

JA

SPRACHE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ZUBEHÖR

Basisausstattung

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

NEIN

SONDERFUNKTION

Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

JA

Direktes Sonnenlicht

k. A.

IP-Schutzart

IP5X tested

Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

k. A.

Stromschutz

k. A.

Intelligente Kalibrierung

k. A.

Neigen (nach unten)

k. A.

Neigen (nach oben)

k. A.

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(49VL5G-M)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(49VL5G-M)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (49VL5G-M)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.