webOS UHD Beschilderung
55UL3J-M_NEW EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

55UL3J-M

webOS UHD Beschilderung

(1)

LG webOS UHD Beschilderung

Fünf Personen halten ein Meeting in einem Raum ab, an der Wand ist ein Modell der UL3J-Reihe angebracht. Ein weiteres Modell der UL3J-Reihe ist links vom Fenster in einem an den Besprechungsraum angrenzenden Raum installiert.

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Webseite dienen nur zu Illustrationszwecken.

Präsentation einer lebendigen und brillanten Bildschirmqualität durch Vergrößern des Displayinhalts.

Hervorragende Bildqualität mit Ultra HD-Auflösung

Durch die UHD-Auflösung werden die Farben und Details der Inhalte lebendig und realistisch dargestellt. Darüber hinaus sorgt der weite Betrachtungswinkel für klare Inhalte.

Zu sehen ist die Rahmengröße mit 6,9 mm x 18,4 mm und die geringe Tiefe von 57,5 mm.

Durchdachtes, schlankes Design

Diese Serie hat einen schmalen Rahmen und eine geringe Dicke*, was Platz spart und eine einfache Installation ermöglicht. Darüber hinaus erhöht sie das Erlebnis des Bildschirms und bietet ein anspruchsvolles Design, das die Einrichtung des Raums, in dem das Produkt installiert ist, verbessert.

* Verglichen mit der UL3G-Serie von LG

Eine Reihe von Aufgaben, die gleichzeitig erledigt werden können, werden einfach über die Web-OS-Plattform organisiert.

Leistungsstark mit LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, verbessert in SoC* und Web-Engine, ist auf der UL3J-Serie für eine reibungslose Ausführung von verschiedenen Aufgaben verfügbar. Die LG webOS Smart-Signage-Plattform verbessert den Benutzerkomfort mit einer intuitiven GUI**.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Grafische Benutzeroberfläche

Verschiedene externe Sensoren und die Signage können über ein USB-Plug-in verbunden werden, was auf einfache Art und Weise einen Mehrwert schafft.

Verschiedene Sensoranschlüsse

Die LG webOS Smart-Signage-Plattform ermöglicht die einfache Bereitstellung von Mehrwertlösungen* durch die Unterstützung einfacher Verbindungen mit externen Sensoren** wie GPIO, NFC/RFID, Temperatursensoren usw. über USB-Plug-in.

* z.B. Anzeige spezifischer Werbeinformationen für Ladenbesucher je nach Wetteränderung
** Externe Sensoren müssen separat erworben und auf Kompatibilität mit der webOS-Plattform getestet werden.

LGs drahtlose Lösung zur gemeinsamen Bildschirmnutzung, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share ist eine Lösung zur drahtlosen Bildschirmfreigabe, die über die UL3J-Serie, die USB-Übertragungseinheit und die dazugehörige App verfügbar ist. Sie können Ihren persönlichen PC-Bildschirm einfach über die USB-Dongle-Taste und das eingebettete Wi-Fi* auf das Display übertragen und die Grundeinstellungen (Lautstärke, Bildmodus, automatische Helligkeit usw.) des angeschlossenen Displays ohne Fernbedienung anpassen. Außerdem hilft Ihnen der Office Meeting Mode**, die Tagesordnung und Notizen vor Beginn des Meetings anzuzeigen.

Dies besteht aus Bildern, welche die 3-Schritt-Anleitung zum Installieren des LG One:Quick Share USB-Dongle und zum Teilen des persönlichen Bildschirms anzeigen. Das erste Bild zeigt die Kopplung des USB-Dongle und der LG Signage. Das zweite Bild zeigt eine Person, die den USB-Dongle hält und versucht, ihn an den PC anzuschließen. Das letzte Bild zeigt Personen, die ein Meeting abhalten, indem sie ein USB-Dongle-Gerät an ein Laptop anschließen und dann die Bildschirmanzeige über den UL3J an der Wand teilen.

* Benutzer müssen Soft AP im Netzwerkmenü der Signage einrichten.
** Benutzer können den Office Meeting Modus im EZ Setting Menü der Signage aktivieren.
*** LG One:Quick Share muss separat erworben werden.

die_modelle_der_ul3j-reihe_werden_von_einem_entfernten_standort_aus_über_den_control_manager_auf_mobilgeräten_und/oder Laptops ferngesteuert und überwacht.

Fernüberwachung und -steuerung

Diese webbasierte Überwachungslösung ist benutzerfreundlich und ermöglicht es dem Benutzer, sich wohl zu fühlen. Sie ermöglicht es dem Benutzer, jederzeit und überall von seinem Mobiltelefon und PC in einer netzwerkfähigen Umgebung vollen Zugriff auf aktuelle und vergangene Daten zu haben. Der Benutzer kann das Gerät überwachen, Anpassungen vornehmen und das Gerät in Echtzeit fernbedienen.

Dies gibt es in den Besprechungsräumen, die mit Signage und dem AV-Steuerungssystem ausgestattet sind, was dem Benutzer hilft, die Modelle der UL3J-Reihe zu steuern.

Kompatibel mit AV-Steuerungssystemen

Die UL3J-Serie unterstützt Crestron Connected®* für eine hohe Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, um eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung** zu erreichen und so die Effizienz des Unternehmensmanagements zu steigern.

* Für die Kompatibilität mit Crestron Connected® ist eine Ersteinstellung am Display erforderlich.
** Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung

Eine Videokonferenz wird abgehalten, während ein Teil der Teilnehmer auf an der Wand angebrachten Signage zu sehen ist.

Kompatibel mit Videokonferenzsystem

Für effektive visuelle Meetings unterstützt die UL3J-Serie ihre Kompatibilität mit Cisco-Lösungen, die eine leistungsstarke und integrierte Steuerung* für eine intelligentere Videokonferenz bieten.

* Verwendung einer HDMI-Kabelverbindung (HDMI-Kabel ist optional)

Eine Signage an der Wand hat einen eingebauten Lautsprecher, der satten Ton wiedergibt.

Eingebauter Lautsprecher

Die Inhalte werden mit Soundeffekten aus den eingebauten Lautsprechern angereichert, ohne dass externe Lautsprecher gekauft oder installiert werden müssen.

Bequemes Verbreiten von Inhalten über WLAN.

Einfache Verteilung von Inhalten& SW-Update

Die UL3J-Serie verfügt über integriertes Wi-Fi, das die drahtlose Verteilung von Inhalten und die Aktualisierung der Firmware im selben Netzwerk erleichtert.

Ein Display der UR3J-Reihe hängt an der Wand, und eine Frau nutzt ihren Computer und ihr Mobiltelefon. Das Bild macht deutlich, dass die Signage drahtlos mit dem Computer und dem Mobiltelefon, das sie in der Hand hält, verbunden werden kann.

Drahtloser Zugangspunkt

Die UL3J-Serie arbeitet als virtueller Router, der als drahtloser Zugangspunkt für mobile Geräte dienen kann.

Ein Mitarbeiter von LG überwacht aus der Ferne ein Display der UL3J-Reihe, das an einem anderen Standort installiert ist.

LG ConnectedCare-Echtzeitdienst

Mit dem optionalen LG ConnectedCare* Service, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Service-Lösung, ist die Wartung einfach und schnell. Er verwaltet den Status der Bildschirme an den Arbeitsplätzen der Kunden aus der Ferne für Fehlerdiagnosen und Fernsteuerungsdienste und unterstützt so den stabilen Betrieb der Unternehmen der Kunden.

* Die Verfügbarkeit des "LG ConnectedCare"-Service ist je nach Region unterschiedlich und muss separat erworben werden. Wenden Sie sich daher bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Einzelheiten zu erfahren.

Das zeigt, dass die UL3J-Reihe durch EPEAT verifiziert ist.

Epeat registriert

Das Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) ist eine Methode zur Bewertung der Auswirkungen eines Produkts auf die Umwelt durch verschiedene Kundengruppen. UL3J ist ein EPEAT Bronze-zertifiziertes* Display, was bedeutet, dass es alle erforderlichen Kriterien in der Kategorie Computer und Displays erfüllt.

* Registriert im April 2021

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

    55”

  • Panel-Technologie

    ADS

  • Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    Direct

  • Bildseitenverhältnis

    16 : 9

  • Native Auflösung

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Wiederholrate

    60 Hz

  • Helligkeit

    400 Nits (Typ.)

  • Kontrastverhältnis

    1,200 : 1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000 : 1

  • Farbraum

    DCI 80%

  • Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1.07G (8 bits + FRC)

  • Reaktionszeit

    8 ms (G bis G)

  • Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

    1%

  • Lebensdauer

    30,000 Std. (Min.)

  • Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

    16 / 7

  • Hoch-/Querformat

    Ja / Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI-Eingang

    3

  • HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • RS232C-Eingang

    4 Pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

    RJ45 (LAN)

  • USB-Anschluss

    2.0 (2, Type A)

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

  • Rahmenfarbe

    Ashed Blue

  • Gewicht (nur Monitor)

    14 kg

  • Packgewicht

    18.8 kg

  • Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

    1,235 × 715 × 57.5 mm

  • Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

    1,360 × 810 × 162 mm

  • VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

    300 × 300 mm

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

  • Betriebstemperatur

    0°C bis 40°C (Querformat : 0°C bis 35°C)

  • Betriebsluftfeuchte

    10% bis 80%

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

  • Energieversorgung

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Leistungstyp

    Integriert

STROMVERBRAUCH

  • Typ.

    105 W

  • Max.:

    160 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    358 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr (Max.)

  • Solide Energieersparnis (70 %)

    73.5 W

  • DPM

    0.5 W

  • Ausschalten

    0.5 W

SOUND

  • Eingebaute Lautsprecher

    Ja (10 W × 2)

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

  • Sicherheit

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Klasse “A” / CE

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Ja (NewErP) / Ja

  • ePEAT (nur USA)

    Ja

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • SuperSign CMS

    Ja

  • SuperSign Control+

    Ja

  • SuperSign WB

    Ja

  • Connected Care

    Ja

SPRACHE

  • OSD

    Englisch, Französisch, Deutsch, Spanisch, Italienisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch (vereinfacht), Chinesisch (Original), Portugiesisch (Brasilien), Schwedisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Dänisch, Russisch, Japanisch, Portugiesisch (Europa), Niederländisch, Tschechisch, Griechisch, Türkisch, Arabisch, Polnisch

ZUBEHÖR

  • Basisausstattung

    Fernbedienung, Netzkabel, Bedienungsanleitung, Telefon-zu-D-Sub9-Anschluss, Kabelhalter

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.