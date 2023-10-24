About Cookies on This Site

Informieren Sie sich über ESS (Energiespeichersysteme) auf unserer LG Website. Erfahren Sie hier alle Funktionen, Vorteile und mehr über effiziente, smarte und umweltfreundliche Energiespeicherung mit LG.

ESS_Industries_Hero_1461290205541_1477469608086

Industrie

LG Electronics bietet eine vielzahl an Lösungen für Wohn-, Gewerbe- und Industriegebiete.

ESS_Industries_01_1461290291184_1477469822800

Wohnlösungen

Wir sichern Ihnen die "Heimenergie-Managementsystem" Lösungen für eine smarte Heimumsetzung.

PVEigenbedarf aufbessern / Backup

TOU Reaktion

ESS_Industries_03_1461290324880_1477469887954

Gewerbelösungen

Wir implementieren "Smarte Energiegebäude" mit einer, durch ESS und Gebäudemanagement, optimierten Energieffizienz.

PEAK-CUT / PEAK-SHIFT

ESS_Industries_05_1461290376646_1477469952681

Unternehmenslösungen

Wir unterstützen die Netzstabilität mit ESS für Frequenzreduzierung / Erneuerbare Integration.

Erneuerbare Integration

Frequenzregulierung

KEPCO Shingyeryong Substation

Operation : 12/2015

PCS Power : 24MW(1MW x 24)

Battery Capacity : 6MWh

Use : Frequency Regulation

Electricity Savings/Year : $ 5,120,000

Masan University

Operation : 12/2015

PCS Power : 1MW(250kW x 4)

Battery Capacity : 2MWh

Use : Peak Shift

Electricity Savings/Year : $ 67,000

Jeonju Daelim Industrial

Operation : 04/2015

PCS Power : 1MW(250kWx4)

Use : Peak Shift

Electricity Savings/Year : $80,000

Paju LG Display Factory

Operation : 07/2014

PCS Power : 3MW(1MW X 3)

Battery Capacity : 22.7MWh(7.57MWh X 3)

Use : Peak Shift

Electricity Savings/Year : $440,400

LG Chem Iksan Factory

Operation : 11/2014

PCS Power : 500kW

Battery Capacity : 1MWh

Use : Peak Shift

LG Hausys Oksan Factory

Operation : 04/2014

PCS Power : 7MW(1MWx4, 750kWx4)

Use : PV PCS

Electricity Savings/Year : $11,900