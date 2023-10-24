About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

LG gram view

Ihre Anzeige vergrößern

Profitieren Sie überall von einer erweiterten Anzeige mit +view für LG gram.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern; Laptop wird separat angeboten.
*Bei diesem Produkt handelt es sich um einen tragbaren Monitor, der über einen angeschlossenen Laptop-Akku mit Strom versorgt wird. Der integrierte Akku wird nicht unterstützt.
*Wenn der Akku des verbundenen Laptops schwach ist, können Sie ein USB-C™-Ladegerät (wird getrennt verkauft) verwenden.
*Dieses Produkt ist nur für Laptops. Jedes an den Monitor angeschlossene Gerät muss den DisplayPort-Alternativmodus (DP Alt Mode) und eine Ausgangsleistung (USB PD) von über 7,5 W (5 V/1,5 A) unterstützen.

  • 32:10 Dual Display
    32:10 Dual Display
  • Schlankes Design
    Schlankes Design
  • Multitasking
    Multitasking
  • Blendfreies Display
    Blendfreies Display
  • Auto Rotate***
    Auto Rotate***
  • Screen Share
    Screen Share
  • Neues Cover
    Neues Cover

**Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern; Laptop wird separat angeboten.
**Anschluss von gram 16 Laptop (16-Zoll-16:10-Bildschirm) für 32:10-Bildschirm erforderlich
***Die Funktion Auto Rotate kann nur verwendet werden, wenn OnScreen Control installiert ist.

Erweitern und verbessern Sie Ihr LG gram Notebook

+view für LG gram ist ein tragbarer Monitor, der eine breitere Sicht mit einem nahezu nahtlosen Übergang mit LG gram bieten kann. Steigern Sie Ihre Produktivität in dieser idealen Umgebung.

16:10-Großbildschirm

16:10 großes Display

Das 16:10-Display ist für Ihre Produktivität konzipiert und bietet praktisch ein 32:10-Display mit LG gram 16.

WQXGA (2.560 x 1.600) – hohe Auflösung

WQXGA (2.560 x 1.600) – hohe Auflösung

Das WQXGA-Display (2560x1600) liefert ein klares und scharfes Bild und bietet fast doppelt so viel Pixel wie die Full HD-Auflösung.

99 % DCI-P3 (Typ.) Großer Farbraum*

99 % DCI-P3 (Typ.) Großer Farbraum*

Es stellt Ihre kreativen Ideen und die von Ihnen beabsichtigten Farben dank DCI-P3 99 % (Typ.) präzise dar.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern; Laptop wird separat angeboten.
**DCI-P3 – typisch: 99 %, Minimum: 95 %

Es wird nur ein Kabel benötigt

Der Anschluss erfolgt ganz leicht mit nur einem USB Typ-C™-Kabel. Noch besser: Die USB Typ-C™-Anschlüsse befinden sich auf beiden Seiten des LG gram +view.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern; Laptop wird separat angeboten.

Schalten Sie view an und laden Sie gleichzeitig den verbundenen Laptop (bis zu 45W).

Stromversorgung mit bis zu 45 W

Mit einem USB-C™-Ladegerät können Sie das LG gram +view betreieben, während Sie das verbundene Notebook laden (bis zu 45 W).

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Notebook und USB-C™-Ladegerät separat erhältlich.
*USB-C™-Ladegerät (separat erhältlich) muss eine Eingangsleistung von 65 W und eine Ausgangsleistung von 45 W unterstützen.

Portabilität mit leichtem Gehäuse.

Portabilität dank ultraleichtem Gewicht

Wo immer Sie hingehen, können Sie dank des leichten Gewichts des LG gram +view einen optimalen Arbeitsplatz einrichten. Beide Geräte sind zusammen so leicht, dass Sie diese einfach zusammen transportieren können.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern; Laptop wird separat angeboten.

Mehr Komfort

Dank der neuen LG gram +view Covers können Sie das +view sowohl horizontal als auch vertikal aufstellen und zusätzlich zwischen Aufstellwinkel von 105° und 120° wählen.

Effiziente Steigerung Ihrer Arbeit

Erweitern Sie Ihre eigene Arbeitsumgebung, wo immer Sie auch gerade sind.

Auto Rotate-Modus

Der Auto-Rotate-Modus** kann sowohl entweder eine horizontale als auch vertikale Darstellung bieten, um Ihre Produktivität zu steigern.

entfernen

entfernen

Multitasking

Zeigen Sie Ihren Kollegen etwas auf dem Zusatzdisplay, um gemeinsam effizienter arbeiten zu können.
Auto Rotate-Modus
Screen Share
Multitasking-Modus
Auto Rotate-Modus
Screen Share
Multitasking-Modus
Auto Rotate-Modus

Auto Rotate-Modus

Der Auto-Rotate-Modus** kann sowohl entweder eine horizontale als auch vertikale Darstellung bieten, um Ihre Produktivität zu steigern.
Screen Share

entfernen

entfernen
Multitasking-Modus

Multitasking

Zeigen Sie Ihren Kollegen etwas auf dem Zusatzdisplay, um gemeinsam effizienter arbeiten zu können.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern; Laptop wird separat angeboten.
**Die Funktion Auto Rotate kann nur verwendet werden, wenn die LG OnScreen Control App installiert ist.

OnScreen Control

Einfaches Verwalten und Steuern des Displays

Sie können den Arbeitsbereich anpassen, indem Sie die Anzeige teilen oder die grundlegenden Monitoreinstellungen mein Videomodus und verschiedene Funktionen mit OnScreen Control einstellen.
ZUM DOWNLOAD GEHEN

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern; Laptop wird separat angeboten.
*Die App LG Switch können Sie auf lg.com herunterladen.
*Die Produktbilder und die LG Switch App im Video dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt und der tatsächlichen LG Switch App abweichen.

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.