Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen

LG THERMA V, eine erneuerbare Heizungslösung für Ihr Heim.
Wechseln Sie zu LG THERMA V, um Energiekosten zu sparen und die Umweltbelastung zu reduzieren.

"Die LG Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe THERMA V, ein schwarzes Außengerät, wird an der Außenwand des Hauses angebracht.

Ersetzen Sie Ihren alten Boiler durch LG THERMA V

Erleben Sie ganzjährigen Komfort mit LG THERMA V.

Eine Investition, die sich auszahlt.

Ersetzen Sie Ihren alten Boiler durch LG THERMA V Kaufanfrage

Familienmitglieder versammeln sich auf einem gemütlichen Wohnzimmerteppich und malen Bilder in einem warmen Haus.

#CareForWhereYouLive

Entdecken Sie nachhaltiges Heizen mit LG THERMA V.

Klicken Sie hier und sehen Sie sich die ganze Geschichte unserer Kampagne an.

Gesamtes Äußeres eines Hauses mit warmem Licht an einem kalten Winterabend. Vor dem Haus sehen wir die neue schwarze Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe THERMA V von LG.

Ein Durchbruch in Sachen Heizen

Keine Sorgen mehr im Winter.

Die innovative Heizlösung von LG THERMA V für Ihr neues Zuhause.

*Das abgebildete Produkt kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Wärmepumpe Vorteile Produkte Mehr entdecken
Wärmepumpe
Was ist eine Wärmepumpe?

Die Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe LG THERMA V ist eine nachhaltige, CO2-arme Heizlösung für Ihr Zuhause. Während die meisten traditionellen Heizsysteme mit fossilen Brennstoffen heizen, nutzt LG erneuerbare Energiequellen zur Wärmeerzeugung – eine Kombination aus 20 % Strom und 80 % Außenluft. Dies macht THERMA V zu einer umweltfreundlichen Alternative zu Ihrem alten Heizkessel.*

Vorteile von Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen

Die LG THERMA V bietet nachhaltige, CO2-effiziente und günstigere Heizergebnisse für Ihr Zuhause.

 

Ein Vater und seine kleine Tochter spülen zusammen mit heißem Wasser in der Küche Geschirr.

LG THERMA V steht neben einer Haussäule mit Blick auf den angrenzenden Fluss.

Kosteneinsparung und Effizienz

LG THERMA V kann Ihre Energiekosten senken, indem es bis zu fünfmal so viel Wärmeenergie produziert, wie für den Betrieb benötigt wird.* Das Haus wird effizient geheizt und das ganze Jahr über mit Warmwasser versorgt.
Auch über die Anschaffungskosten müssen Sie sich keine Gedanken machen. Finden Sie heraus, wie Ihre Regierung mit Zuschüssen helfen kann, Ihr Zuhause für die Zukunft zu rüsten.

*Das Effizienzverhältnis dient dem allgemeinen Verständnis und basiert auf dem saisonalen Leistungskoeffizienten (SCOP), der höher als 5 ist, von THERMA V R290 Monobloc bei niedrigen Temperaturen und durchschnittlichem Klima. Die tatsächliche Effizienz kann je nach Wasser- und Außentemperatur variieren.
*Der Rahmen der staatlichen Zuschüsse kann je nach Land variieren.

Ein Ingenieur steht neben der neuen schwarzen THERMA V und spricht mit einem jungen Paar, während er die Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe von LG installiert.

Einfache Installation,Geringer Wartungsaufwand

Die Installation der LG THERMA V-Wärmepumpe erfordert keinen Austausch des bestehenden Heizsystems und auch nur wenig Wartung, was THERMA V zu einer praktischen Möglichkeit macht, Ihr Zuhause das ganze Jahr über zu heizen.

Eine Frau und ein Mann sitzen auf einer Couch im Haus und unterhalten sich lächelnd. Neben dem Bild ist ein Quiet Mark-Zertifizierungslogo zu sehen.

Ultimativer Komfort

Erleben Sie ultimativen Komfort mit LG THERMA V R32 Monobloc S. Diese effiziente und diskrete Heizlösung für Ihr Heim verfügt über eine Technologie zur Geräuschminimierung, sodass Sie Rücksicht auf Ihre Nachbarn nehmen können. Mit der ThinQ™–Mobil-App können Sie Ihre Wärmepumpe sogar von überall und jederzeit vollständig steuern.

Quiet Mark-zertifizierte Produkte*: HM051MR U44 / HM071MR U44 / HM091MR U44 / HM093MR U44 / HM121MR U34 / HM123MR U34
*Diese Zertifizierung gilt nur für Gebiete im Vereinigten Königreich und in der EU.
*Die Verfügbarkeit der Thinq-App-Funktionen kann je nach Land variieren.

Ein Junge spielt mit einem Hund im Garten eines Hauses und vor der Hauswand ist eine neue schwarzer LG THERMA V installiert.

Weniger CO2, Umweltschonend

Die fortschrittliche Wärmepumpentechnologie von LG THERMA V kann dazu beitragen, Ihren CO2-Fußabdruck zu verringern und bietet gleichzeitig eine Reihe von Energieeinsparungen und wirtschaftlichen Vorteilen. Werden Sie Teil der Bewegung für grüne Energie; Heizen Sie Ihr Zuhause und kühlen Sie gleichzeitig die Erde.
Durch die Kombination Ihrer Wärmepumpe mit Solarmodulen und einem Energiespeichersystem lassen sich noch größere Energieeinsparungen erzielen.

THERMA V-Reihe 

Die Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpenreihe LG THERMA V umfasst verschiedene Modelle, die sich in Installationsart, Kapazität und weiteren Faktoren unterscheiden.

Product images of LG THERMA V Split type.

Split

Product images of LG THERMA V Hydrosplit type.

Hydrosplit

Product images of LG THERMA V Monobloc type.

Monoblock

Entdecken Sie mehr über Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen

Lesen Sie unsere Artikel und Neuigkeiten im Blog, um weitere nützliche Informationen für Ihr Zuhause zu erhalten.

Welcher Wärmepumpentyp ist der richtige für mich?

LG bietet verschiedene Arten von Luft-Wärmepumpenlösungen an, und wir möchten Ihnen bei der Auswahl der richtigen Lösung helfen. Sehen wir uns an, was eine Wärmepumpe ist, wo Wärmepumpen installiert werden sollten und welche Vorteile die verschiedenen Arten von Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen bieten.

MEHR ÜBER DEN WÄRMEPUMPENTYP LESEN

Leitfaden für die Installation von Wärmepumpen

Wir haben alles, was Sie über Wärmepumpen, ihre Installation und Wartung wissen müssen, in einem kurzen Artikel zusammengefasst, um Ihnen dabei zu helfen.

MEHR ÜBER DEN LEITFADEN LESEN

Kosten und Einsparungen durch Wärmepumpenkauf

Anhand des britischen Marktes untersuchen wir die Gesamtkosten, die mit der Investition in eine Wärmepumpe verbunden sind, und warum jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt für den Kauf ist.

MEHR ÜBER WÄRMEPUMPENKOSTEN LESEN

Aspekte bei der Installation einer Luft-Wärmepumpe

Wenn Sie sich für eine Wärmepumpe entscheiden, gibt es einige wichtige Faktoren zu berücksichtigen, darunter den Platz für die Installation, die Kosten, die Art des Gebäudes und die Region, in der Sie leben.

MEHR ÜBER DIE ASPEKTE BEIM KAUF

Was ist eine Luft-Wärmepumpe?

In diesem Artikel erfahren Sie, was eine Wärmepumpe ist, wie effizient sie arbeitet, wie sie besser für die Umwelt ist und wie viel Sie sparen können, wenn Sie sich für eine Wärmepumpenlösung entscheiden

MEHR ÜBER LUFT-WÄRMEPUMPEN LESEN