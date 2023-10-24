About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
50UR767H0ZC EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

50UR767H0ZC EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
50UR767H0ZC

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

Front view with infill image

4K-UHD-Gastgewerbe-TV mit Pro:Centric Direct

Ein in einem Hotel an der Wand hängender Fernseher zeigt ein Bild in leuchtenden und lebhaften Farben an.

*65 Zoll
*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Real 4K dank reinster Farben

Der NanoCell TV bietet ein breites Farbspektrum und lebensechte Präzision mit der fortschrittlichen NanoCell-Technologie. Dies macht die Wiedergabe auf den LG Hotel TVs nahezu unvergleichlich. Der NanoCell TV bietet dank Real 4K ein brillantes und klares visuelles Erlebnis.

Vergleich zwischen dem NanoCell TV und einem konventionellen Fernseher von LG anhand der Wiedergabe eines Blatts mit Tau darauf.

Der Nano Bezel sorgt für zusätzliche Raffinesse

Dank des schmalen Nano Bezel fügt sich der NanoCell TV in jedes Interieur ein und bietet ein beeindruckendes Betrachtungserlebnis zum Eintauchen.

Der Rahmen des Fernsehers ist so schmal, dass Bildschirm und Realität ineinander übergehen. Die Zebras auf dem Bildschirm wirken lebensecht.

Pro:Centric Direct.

Die Content-Management-Lösung für Hotels Pro:Centric Direct bietet leicht bedienbare Bearbeitungstools, die es einfach machen, eine service- und IP-netzwerkbasierte Fernverwaltung mit einem einzigen Klick durchzuführen. Die Pro:Centric-Direct-Lösung ermöglicht es Benutzern, ihre Benutzeroberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie eine benutzerdefinierte Benutzeroberfläche bereitstellt und alle Fernseher im Zimmer effizient verwaltet. Die aktuelle PCD-Version bietet eine IoT-basierte Steuerung in den Zimmern sowie eine Sprachsteuerungsfunktion mittels LG Natural Language Processing (NLP/natürliche Sprachverarbeitung). Diese IoT- und sprachbezogenen Funktionen sind Ihr Ausgangspunkt, um sich mithilfe von künstlicher Intelligenz auf die Hotelzimmer der nächsten Generation vorzubereiten.

Ein Mann verwaltet die Inhalte und Einstellungen eines Fernsehers in einem Hotel mithilfe der Pro:Centric-Direct-Lösung über einen Server.

*Je nach PCD-Version werden einige Funktionen möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud verbessert die Benutzerfreundlichkeit der CMS-Lösung des Unternehmens und die Cloudification des Systems und unterstützt den Service von Drittanbieterlösungen. Es bietet auch verschiedene Designvorlagen und verbessert die Datenerfassungs- und Analyseplattform mit einem auffälligen Dashboard.

Eine Frau arbeitet mit Pro:Centric Cloud.

Innovativeres LG webOS 6.0.

Lernen Sie die neuesten LG-Smart-TV-Funktionen kennen und entdecken Sie Fernseher mit innovativen Technologien, bemerkenswert klarer Wiedergabe und lebensechten Farben. Die neu hinzugefügte Funktion Gallery Mode ermöglicht es Ihnen, den Fernseher als benutzerdefinierte Uhr und als Kunstwerk zu nutzen, das mit Ihren Räumlichkeiten und Ihrem Lebensstil bestens harmoniert.

Ein Fernsehgerät zeigt ein Kunstwerk basierend auf webOS an.

SoftAP   

Ein Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP/softwarefähiger Zugangspunkt) ist eine „virtuelle“ WLAN-Funktion, die den Fernseher nutzt, um einen drahtlosen Hotspot zu erstellen, und es Gästen ermöglicht, ihre eigenen Geräte mit dem SoftAP zu verbinden. Er unterstützt den Bridge-Modus, sodass Administratoren Soft-AP-Informationen im Zimmer wie Signalpegel, Soft-AP-Passwörter usw. verwalten können.

Ein Fernsehgerät verfügt über SoftAP, eine „virtuelle“ WLAN-Funktion zum Verbinden anderer Geräte.

*Soft AP sollte nach dem Einschalten des Fernsehers im Installationsmenü eingestellt werden.
*Screen Share darf nicht gleichzeitig betrieben werden.
Die Einstellungsdaten des Displays können auf einem USB-Gerät gespeichert und auf andere Displays übertragen werden.

Begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm.

Da die Commercial-TVs verschiedene Bilder darstellen können, erweitert sich der Spielraum für personalisierte Grußbotschaften, wodurch sich die Gäste in Ihren Hotelzimmern willkommen und umsorgt fühlen.

 

Die Einstellungsdaten des Displays können auf einem USB-Gerät gespeichert und auf andere Displays übertragen werden.

IR-Ausgang.

Mithilfe der interaktiven Set-Top-Box können LG Commercial TVs mit einer einzigen Fernbedienung gesteuert werden.

*Diese Funktion kann je nach TV-Modell eingeschränkt sein.

Die Einstellungsdaten des Displays können auf einem USB-Gerät gespeichert und auf andere Displays übertragen werden.

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Von der Senderauswahl bis zur Lautstärke können Sie die TV-Einstellungen in den Zimmern steuern. Außerdem können Sie die Standardeinstellungen der Fernsehgeräte nach Bedarf wiederherstellen.

 

Die Einstellungsdaten des Displays können auf einem USB-Gerät gespeichert und auf andere Displays übertragen werden.

USB Cloning.

Durch das Klonen von USB-Daten wird die Verwaltung mehrerer Displays für einen optimalen Betrieb effizienter. Es ist nicht erforderlich, jedes Display einzeln einzurichten. Die Daten von einem Display können auf einen USB-Stick kopiert und über ein USB-Plug-in auf andere Displays übertragen werden.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Kategorie

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Farbe Vorderseite

Ashed Blue

Standfuß-Typ

Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 1 Standelement) * 32~55": schwenkbar/Alle anderen: fest installiert

Werkzeugname

NANO80

DISPLAY

Helligkeit (Typ.)

360 nit

Auflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Größe (Zoll)

50

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

-

Game Optimizer

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

JA

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

JA (betriebsbereit, MMR erforderlich)

AI Sound

JA

LG Sound Sync

JA

Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

20 Watt

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

JA

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

Sonstiges DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

JA

Pro:Centric Direct

JA

Pro:Centric Server

JA

Pro:Centric Smart

JA

Pro:Centric V

JA

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

JA

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

JA

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

JA

webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

JA

SMART-FUNKTION

AOD

-

Bluetooth

JA

Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

JA

DIAL

JA

Gallery Mode

JA

HDMI-ARC

JA (HDMI 2)

Home Office

-

IoT

JA

Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

JA (betriebsbereit)

Mood Display

JA

Multi-View

-

Screen Share

JA

Soft AP

JA

Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

JA

webOS version

webOS 6.0

Webbrowser

JA

WLAN

JA

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

JA

Diagnose

JA (IP-Fernbedienung)

Energiesparmodus

JA

Enterprise Mode

-

External Power Out

-

External Speaker Out / Line Out

JA (ext. Lautsprecherausgang)

EzManager

JA

Vollwertiger Touchscreen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

JA

HTNG-CEC (Version)

JA (1.4)

Insert Image

JA

Instant ON

JA

IR-Ausgang

JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

JA (begrenzt)

Mobile Remote

JA

Mehrfach-IR-Code

JA

One Channel Map

JA

Port Block

JA

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

JA

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

JA (1.4)

SNMP

JA

Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

-

USB Cloning

JA

V-Lan Tag

JA

Wake-on-RF

JA

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

JA

Welcome Video

JA

WOL

JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

JA

Pillow Speaker

-

Schutzabdeckung (Glas)

-

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

BEACON

JA

CISCO-Zert. Kompatibilität

-

Crestron-zertifiziert Kompatibilität

-

DPM (Digital Power Management)

-

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

Ausfallsicherung

-

NTP-Servereinstellung

-

NTP-Synch.-Timer

JA

Play Via URL

-

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

JA

Zeitschaltuhr

-

Vertikale Einrichtung

-

Video Tag

JA (2 Videos)

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio Line Out (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

-

AV-Eingang

-

CI-Slot

JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Komponenteneingang (Y, Pb, Pr – Video)

-

DC-Adapter-Eingang

-

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

JA

ECI (RJ12-Buchse)

-

Erweiterungssteckplatz (60-polig)

-

External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

JA

EXT. IR-Eingang

-

HDMI-Eingänge

JA (2)

Kopfhörer-Ausgang

JA

Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

-

MPI-Anschluss (RJ12-Buchse)

-

PC-Audioeingang

-

Kissenlautsprecher-Schnittstelle (6-polig)

-

PoC (Power over Coax/Stromversorgung per Koax)

-

Tuner-Anschluss

JA (2)

RGB-Eingang (D-Sub, 15-polig) – PC

-

RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

JA (Klinkenstecker)

TV-Link-Konfiguration (Klinkenstecker)

-

USB (Ver.)

JA (2x USB 2.0)

MECHANISCH

Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Kensington Lock

JA

Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Unterstützter VESA-Standard

200 x 200 mm

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

6.8/6.8/6.8/18.2 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

12.3/12.3/11.8/19.9 mm

Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

1215 x 775 x 152 mm

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

1120 x 653 x 49.2 mm

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

-

Transportgewicht

16.7 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

14.0 kg

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

-

LEISTUNGSDATEN

Stromverbrauch (max.)

136W

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

112W

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Weitere

-

Sicherheit

CB, CU TR

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

108

ErP-Klasse

A

Luminanzverhältnis (%)

65

Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

78W

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR-Klasse

G

HDR-Ein-Modus

97W

SDR-Klasse

G

SDR-Ein-Modus

77W

ZUBEHÖR

Stromkabel

YES (1.5M / Straight)

Fernbedienungstyp

S-Con/MMR (optional)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(50UR767H0ZC)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(50UR767H0ZC)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (50UR767H0ZC)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.