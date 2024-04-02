We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Warum LG R290 Monobloc
Safe & Seamless Design
|R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. Also the new design with refined grey blends in well with environment.