We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA: Maximale Wassertemperatur bis zu 75℃ / WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA: Maximale Temperatur bis zu 60℃
2) Das EU-ErP-Energielabelsystem für Wärmepumpen umfasst Effizienzklassen von G (am wenigsten effizient) bis A+++ (am effizientesten).
3) Die Energieklasse A+ sowie SG Ready gelten für alle Modelle (WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA).