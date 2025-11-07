About Cookies on This Site

R134a Warmwasser-Wärmepumpe 270 ℓ - SG Ready
Produktblatt
Kaufanfrage

R134a Warmwasser-Wärmepumpe 270 ℓ - SG Ready

Produktblatt

Diesen Inhalt teilen. Du kannst

die Artikel, die dir gefallen, mit

deinen Freunden teilen.

R134a Warmwasser-Wärmepumpe 270 ℓ - SG Ready

WH27STR2
LG R134a Warmwasser-Wärmepumpe 270 ℓ - SG Ready, WH27STR2

Hauptmerkmale

  • Keine Kältemittel-Verrohrung erforderlich
  • ErP-Energielabel Klasse A+ (Durchschnittsklima, Lastprofil L)
  • Modernes Design, das sich gut in verschiedene Umgebungen einfügt
  • Maximale Wassertemperatur bis zu 60 °C durch Heizstab
  • Vier Betriebsmodi: Wärmepumpenmodus, Automatikmodus, Turbo-Modus, Urlaubsmodus
  • Smarte Vernetzung mit Wi-Fi-Steuerung (ThinQ), Smart Grid und PV/ESS-Unterstützung
Mehr

Erweiterte Warmwasserleistung

Dank integriertem Heizelement liefert die Warmwasser-Wärmepumpe konstant heißes Wasser mit Temperaturen von bis zu 60–75 °C¹ – für eine zuverlässige und effiziente Warmwasserversorgung.

Hervorragende Energieeffizienz

Mit der Energieeffizienzklasse A+² gemäß EU-ErP-Richtlinie bietet das Gerät eine leistungsstarke Warmwasserbereitung bei geringem Energieverbrauch. Dank SG Ready-Technologie passt sich das System an variable Stromtarife an und optimiert so die Betriebskosten.³

Intelligente Fernsteuerung

Die Warmwasser-Wärmepumpe lässt sich bequem per LG ThinQ App aus der Ferne steuern und überwachen. So können Störungen schnell erkannt und direkt Kontakt zum Service oder Installateur aufgenommen werden.

Optimierte Betriebsmodi

Die Warmwasser-Wärmepumpe verfügt über vier Betriebsmodi – Wärmepumpe, Auto, Turbo und Urlaub – und bietet damit flexible Leistung für verschiedene Nutzungsanforderungen.

¹ WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA: Maximale Wassertemperatur bis zu 75 °C / WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA: Maximale Temperatur bis zu 60 °C

² Das EU-ErP-Energielabelsystem für Wärmepumpen umfasst Effizienzklassen von G (am wenigsten effizient) bis A+++ (am effizientesten).

³ Energieklasse A+ und SG Ready gelten für alle Modelle (WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA).

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.