MULTI V Water IV

LG MULTI V WATER 5 ist ein Wasserkühlsystem für einen hocheffizienten, ökonomischen Betrieb. Dieses kompakte und leichte Außengerät ermöglicht eine flexible Installation.

Multi V Water IV

Multi V Water IV

Hocheffizientes und wirtschaftliches Wasserquellensystem mit flexiblem Installationsraum.

Eigenschaften Lösungsanwendung Ausrichten
Eigenschaften
Wirtschaftliches und Hocheffizientes System

MULTI V Water IV arbeitet mit einer Kühlmethode mit Wasseranschluss, optimiert die Leistung und sorgt für einen leistungsstarken Wärmeaustausch in Hochhäusern sowie anderen großen Gebäuden und damit für deutliche Energieeinsparung.

LG Inverter Compressor der 4. Generation

MULTI V Water IV verfügt über einen hocheffizienten Wechselrichter-Scroll-Kompressor mit einem Frequenzbereich von 15 Hz bis 150 Hz. Es verbessert die Leistung bei geringer Vibration und reduziertem Geräuschpegel.

Erweitert eKompressordrehzahl

 

Schnelle Betriebsreaktion erhöht die Teillasteffizienz.

 

Intelligentes Ölmanagement

Die Ölrückgewinnung erfolgt nur bei Bedarf und dies erhöht die Zuverlässigkeit des Kompressors und den Benutzerkomfort.

 

HiPOR™

Energieverluste werden vermieden, indem Öl direkt zum Kompressor zurückgeführt wird, um den Wirkungsgrad zu erhöhen.

 

 

Kompakte Größe

Das optimale Design des kompakten, leichten Außengeräts ermöglicht eine doppelte Stapelung, was zu einer Einsparung von 50% beim Installationsraum führt.

 

Leicht

Einfacher zu transportieren und zu installieren dank 13% weniger Einheit und 15% weniger Gesamtgewicht.

 

Variable Wasserdurchflussregelung (Optional)

High Efficiency Regardless of External Conditions

Hohe Effizienz Unabhängig von Äußeren Bedingungen

Hocheffizientes und wirtschaftliches Wasserquellensystem mit flexiblem Installationsraum.

MULTI V Water IV ist Eine Anwendbare Lösung für

MULTI V Water IV Ausrichten

Anfrage zu Kaufen

Bitte fragen Sie nach, um weitere Informationen zum Produkt zu erhalten. Wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

