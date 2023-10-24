About Cookies on This Site

LED Cinema

LAD033F

LED Cinema

LG LED Cinema

Echtes Schwarz, unendliche Dunkelheit.

Der unendliche Kontrast, den die einzelnen LEDs des LG LED Cinema erzeugen, sorgt für eine tiefe Dunkelheit des Inhalts. Indem feine Details perfekt auf dem Bildschirm wiedergegeben werden, vermittelt dies dem Betrachter ein erstaunliches Gefühl des Eintauchens, welches er noch nie erlebt hat.

Echtes Schwarz, unendliche Dunkelheit.

Lebensechte Farben.

Die meisten Kinoleinwände verfügen über eine DCI-P3-Farbskala, aber die tatsächlichen Farben können von den Betrachtern abweichend wahrgenommen werden. LG LED Cinema reproduziert die vom Inhaltsersteller beabsichtigten Farben präzise und gibt DCI-P3-Farben lebendiger wieder.

Lebensechte Farben.

Hohe Homogenität.

Im Gegensatz zu Standardprojektoren, die eine einzige Lichtquelle verwenden, verfügt LG LED Cinema über einzeln emittierende LEDs und bietet eine hervorragende Helligkeitshomogenität. Da es keine Dimm- und Bildverzerrungen wie das Ausbleichen gibt, bietet LG LED Cinema eine klarere und gleichmäßigere Bilddarstellung auf dem gesamten Bildschirm.

Hohe Homogenität.

Die optimale Raumnutzung.

Da LG LED Cinema keinen Projektionsraum benötigt, können zusätzliche Sitzplätze bereitgestellt werden. Zusätzlicher Raum bringt mehr Platz in einen zuvor beengten Kinosaal und trägt zur Kundenzufriedenheit bei.

Die optimale Raumnutzung.

Kompatibilität mit Dolby.

LG LED Cinema hat die Kompatibilität mit Dolby Media Server und Dolby Atmos von Dolby, dem weltweit führenden Unternehmen in der Unterhaltungsbranche, sichergestellt, um bei der Ton- sowie Bildqualität zu beeindrucken.

Kompatibilität mit Dolby.

Längere Lebensdauer.

Längere Lebensdauer.

 

LG LED Cinema bietet eine Lebensdauer von ca. 100.000 Stunden und spart Zeit und Kosten für die Wartung. Es ist nicht erforderlich, ständig Teile wie Lampen, wie bei herkömmlichen Projektoren, auszutauschen.

Alle Spezifikationen

OPTISCHE PARAMETER

Pixelabstand

3,3 mm

LED-Typ

SMD

Pixel pro LED-Modul

8,640

Seitenverhältnis (pro Cabinet)

64: 90

Auflösung Cabinet

192 × 270

Pixel (pro Cabinet)

51,840

Pixeldichte (pro qm)

90,000

Bildwiederholungsrate (Frame-Rate)

24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz

Helligkeit (nach der Kalibrierung)

48 Nit (DCI-konform)

Kontrastverhältnis

4,000: 1 (Minimum)

Farbraum (Gamut)

DCI-P3 (DCI-konform)

Betrachtungswinkel (horizontal, vertikal)

120º, 120º

Farbtiefe

12 Bit (DCI-konform)

Farbhomogenität

Bezüglich Weiß: Innerhalb von ±0,015 x ±0,015 y

Farbtemperatur (Weiß)

(x. y) = (0,314, 0,351) / DCI-P3-Kino

Farbtemperatur (R, G, B)

"DCI-P3-Kino R: (x, y) = (0,68, 0,32)"
G: (x, y) = (0,265, 0,690)
B: (x, y) = (0,15, 0,06)

Lebensdauer (Stunden bis zur halben Helligkeit)

100000

Öffnungszeiten

16 Stunden pro Tag/7 Tage pro Woche

PHYSIKALISCH/ELEKTRISCHE PARAMETER

Module (pro Cabinet)

6 (2 × 3)

Abmessungen (LDM)

320 mm × 300 mm

Abmessungen (pro Cabinet)

640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (einschließlich Griff)

Abmessungen (4K, gesamt)

14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 m²)

Abmessungen (4K, aktiver Bereich)

13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 m²)

Gewicht (pro Cabinet)

15 kg

Gewicht (4K, gesamt)

2,640 kg

Cabinetmaterial

Aluminium

Wärmeerzeugung (pro Cabinet)

221 BTU (max.)/73 BTU (typ.)

Wartungsfreundlichkeit

Nur hinten

Eingangsspannung

AC 100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

Leistungstyp

Eingebaute Leistung

Stromverbrauch (max. pro Cabinet)

90 Watt (Haupt)/52 Watt (Sekundär)

Stromverbrauch (max., 4K)

9,260 W

Zertifizierung

DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH

Unterstützter Medienserver

Dolby® IMS3000

Schnittstelle

RJ45

Betriebstemperatur

0 °C bis 40 °C

Betriebsluftfeuchte

10 % bis 80 %

Lagertemperatur

–20 °C bis 60 °C (–4 °F bis 140 °F)

Lagerluftfeuchtigkeit

5 % bis 85 %

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.