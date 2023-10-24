About Cookies on This Site

LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH LED SIGNAGE

LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH LED
SIGNAGE

 

Mit detailgetreuen Farben und einem herausragenden Kontrast erweckt die LAPE-Serie von LG Inhalte durch Gestaltungsfreiheit zum Leben und verleiht ihnen eine herausragende Präsenz als Medienkunstwerk.

ZWEI PRODUKTTYPEN WÄHLBAR

ZWEI PRODUKTTYPEN WÄHLBAR

 

Die LAPE-Serie ist in Form von 2 Produkttypen erhältlich, die sich in der Art der Stromzufuhr unterscheiden. Jeder hat seine eigenen unverwechselbaren Vorteile, so dass der Kunde je nach Installationsumgebung zwischen den zwei Typen wählen kann.

FLEXIBLER LDM

FLEXIBLER LDM

Mit ihrem speziell entwickelten flexiblen LDM(LED Display Module) unterstützt die LAPE-Serie echte konkave und konvexe Krümmungen mit bis zu 1.000 R. Dies erhöht die Designflexibilität erheblich und bietet Anwendern die Möglichkeit, tatsächlich gekrümmte Bildschirme zu erstellen.

* The "Conventional" shown above refers to an LED screen composed of flat LED unit cases.

REALISMUS DURCH NATURGETREUE FARBEN

REALISMUS DURCH NATURGETREUE FARBEN

 

Die LAPE-Serie liefert eine lebendige und unverwechselbare Bildqualität durch ein breites Spektrum an Farbdetails mit tiefem Kontrast dank des exklusiven "Dynamic Contrast Algorithm" von LG.

DETAILLIERTE WIEDERGABE DER FARBTIEFE

DETAILLIERTE WIEDERGABE DER FARBTIEFE

 

Die 16-Bit-Farbverarbeitung sorgt für einen höheren Graustufenwert, der unterschiedliche Farbtiefen und -dichten nahtlos und ohne Verzerrung darstellt und so einen realistischeren und differenzierteren Inhalt liefert.

FLÜSSIGE WIEDERGABE BEI DYNAMISCHEN BEWEGUNGEN

FLÜSSIGE WIEDERGABE BEI DYNAMISCHEN BEWEGUNGEN

 

Die hohe Bilwiederholrate von 3.840 Hz von LG sorgt für eine flüssige Wiedergabe von Inhalten. Das flimmerfreie Bild verhindert die bei Videoaufnahmen auftretenden schwarzen Balken sowie eine Überanstrengung der Augen und verschwommenes Sehen beim Betrachter.

FLEXIBLE POWER MANAGEMENT

 

Thanks to the modular power concept design, users can choose the desired brightness of the screen by customizing the number of PSUs* based on the electrical capacity of the user environment.

*The number of power units required may vary depending on the installation environment.
**The above description is an example of UHD screen configurantion with a 2.0 mm pitch in 'redundancy off' mode. 

unterstützung_von_strom-/SIGNALREDUNDANZ

UNTERSTÜTZUNG VON STROM-/SIGNALREDUNDANZ

 

Die LAPE-Serie ist so konzipiert, dass sie Signalredundanz (optional) unterstützt, was dem Anwender Sicherheit gibt.

* The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.

präzise_fhd-/UHD-BILDSCHIRMKONFIGURATION

PRÄZISE FHD-/UHD-BILDSCHIRMKONFIGURATION

 

Bisher war es oft schwierig, einen Bildschirm mit FHD/UHD-Auflösung perfekt zu konfigurieren, was die Anzeige von Bildern in nativer Auflösung verhindert. Für die LAPE-Serie ist dies bei allen Modelloptionen möglich.

INTELLIGENTER HOCHLEISTUNGS-SYSTEMSTEUERUNG

INTELLIGENTER HOCHLEISTUNGS-SYSTEMSTEUERUNG

 

Die LAPE-Serie ist mit einer vielseitigen 4K-Systemsteuerung ausgestattet, die eine vereinfachte Systemkonfiguration in einer hochauflösenden Leinwandplattform ermöglicht. Die Steuerung verfügt außerdem über einen integrierten Hochleistungs-Media-Player sowie einen Scaler.

* The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays that don't have an all-in-one system controller

Hochleistungs-SoC mit webOS.

Hochleistungs-SoC mit webOS.

 

Der integrierte Vierkern-SoC kann mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig ausführen und bietet zugleich eine reibungslose Wiedergabe von Inhalten, ohne dass ein Mediaplayer erforderlich ist. Die webOS-Plattform von LG verbessert den Benutzerkomfort durch eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und einfache Tools zur App-Entwicklung.

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT-SOFTWARE

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT-SOFTWARE

 

Die neue Management-Steuerungssoftware-Plattform „LED Assistant“ von LG ermöglicht eine einfache Bildschirmverwaltung.

ECHTZEIT-KUNDENDIENST SIGNAGE 365 CARE

ECHTZEIT-KUNDENDIENST SIGNAGE 365 CARE

 

Die Wartung wird mit dem optionalen Dienst Signage 365 Care*, einer von LG angebotenen Cloud-Service-Lösung, einfacher und schneller. Signage 365 Care verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten LED-Displays und bietet Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste.

* The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

EINFACH IN DER HANDHABUNG UND ZU INSTALLIEREN

EINFACH IN DER HANDHABUNG UND ZU INSTALLIEREN

 

Die herkömmliche Installation von großen und schweren cabinet-basierten Displays führt oft zu einer Beschädigung der LED-Punkte während der Installation. Die LAPE-Serie bricht mit den bisherigen Normen, indem sie eine auf einem viel kleineren und leichteren LDM(LED Display Module)-basierende Installation ermöglicht, die für eine unvergleichlich einfache Handhabung sorgt.

EINFACHE BILDSCHIRMAUSRICHTUNG

EINFACHE BILDSCHIRMAUSRI
CHTUNG

 

Der Rahmen der LAPE-Modelle wurde sorgfältig für eine einfache Ausrichtung der Oberflächenhomogenität entwickelt. Jedes LDM verfügt über 20 Z-Achsen-Ausrichtungspunkte für eine ultrapräzise Planheitsausrichtung.

INSTALLATION UND WARTUNG AUF DER VORDERSEITE

INSTALLATION UND WARTUNG AUF DER VORDERSEITE

 

Die LAPE-Serie verfügt über einen frontseitigen Installations- und Servicezugang, sodass sich der Platz für den rückseitigen Zugang erübrigt, sowie über ein schlankes Bildschirmdesign für eine maximale Platzoptimierung.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PHYSISCHE PARAMETER

Pixelkonfiguration

3-in-1-SMD

Pixelabstand (mm)

1.5

Bildschirmauflösung (B x H)

1.920 x 1.080

Abmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

2.880 x 1.620 x 128,5 (ohne Bildschirm-Rahmen)

Bildschirmgewicht (kg)

162 (ohne Bildschirm-Rahmen)

Anzahl Cabinets pro Bildschirm (B x H)

3 x 3

Anzahl der Module pro Cabinet (B x H)

4 x 3

Cabinet-Auflösung (BxH)

640 x 360

Abmessungen des Moduls (B x H, mm)

960 x 540 x 128,5

Oberfläche des Cabinets (m2)

0.52

Gewicht pro Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

Haupt-: 19,34, Neben-: 17,84

Gewicht pro Quadratmeter (kg/m2)

34.72

Physikalische Pixeldichte (Pixel/m2)

444,444

Oberflächenhomogenität des Cabinets (mm)

±0,2

Cabinetmaterial

Vorne: Aluminium-Druckguss Hinten: PC + ABS

Servicezugang

Vorderseite und Rückseite

OPTISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Helligkeit (Spitzenwert/Max, nach der Kalibrierung)

500 cd/m2

Farbtemperatur

6,500

Betrachtungswinkel (Horizontal)

160

Betrachtungswinkel (Vertikal)

140

Helligkeitshomogenität

95%

Farbhomogenität

±0,015 Cx,Cy

Kontrastverhältnis

5,000: 1

Farbtiefe (Bit)

16 Bit

HDR-Kompatibilität

HDR10, HDR10 Pro

ELEKTRISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Stromverbrauch (W pro Bildschirm, max.)

2,900

Stromverbrauch (W pro Bildschirm, durchschn.)

980

Stromverbrauch (W/㎡, Max.)

622

Eingangsspannung (V)

100 bis 240

Bildwiederholungsrate (Frame-Rate) (Hz)

50 / 60

Bildaktualisierungsrate (Refresh-Rate) (Hz)

3,840

Klangausgabe (max.)

162W

BETRIEBSSPEZIFIKATIONEN

LED-Lebensdauer (bei halber Helligkeit)

100,000

Betriebstemperatur (℃)

0 bis +40

Betriebsluftfeuchtigkeit

10 bis 80 % relative Feuchtigkeit

KONNEKTIVITÄT(EINGEBETTETE STEUERUNG)

Videoeingang

HDMI-Eingang (3), DP-Eingang, USB 2.0

Steuerung

RJ45 Eingang, RS232C Ein-/Ausgang

Besonderheiten

Temperatursensor, Umgebungslicht-Sensor, Crestron Connected

SW

Plattform

webOS 4.0

Unterstützt

Signage365 Care, SuperSign CMS, LG Presenter

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

Zertifizierung

IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL60950-1 FCC-Klasse „A“/CE/KC

UMWELT

Umwelt

RoHS

BASISZUBEHÖR

Basiszubehör

Datenkabel, LAN-Kabel, Netzkabel
Invertieradapter/RS-232C (9-polige Telefonbuchse)
Fernbedienung, IR-Empfänger, Batterie (AAA), Benutzerhandbuch

OPTIONALES ZUBEHÖR

Optionales Zubehör

Bildschirmrahmen (ACC-LAASF15), Bodenstandfuß (ST-1300F)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(LAP015EL7B)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.