LAPE-Serie

LAP015EL6B

LAPE-Serie

LAP015EL6B
LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH LED SIGNAGE

LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH LED
SIGNAGE

 

Mit detailgetreuen Farben und einem herausragenden Kontrast erweckt die LAPE-Serie von LG Inhalte durch Gestaltungsfreiheit zum Leben und verleiht ihnen eine herausragende Präsenz als Medienkunstwerk.

ZWEI PRODUKTTYPEN WÄHLBAR

ZWEI PRODUKTTYPEN WÄHLBAR

 

Die LAPE-Serie ist in Form von 2 Produkttypen erhältlich, die sich in der Art der Stromzufuhr unterscheiden. Jeder hat seine eigenen unverwechselbaren Vorteile, so dass der Kunde je nach Installationsumgebung zwischen den zwei Typen wählen kann.

FLEXIBLER LDM

FLEXIBLER LDM

 

Mit ihrem speziell entwickelten flexiblen LDM(LED Display Module) unterstützt die LAPE-Serie echte konkave und konvexe Krümmungen mit bis zu 1.000 R. Dies erhöht die Designflexibilität erheblich und bietet Anwendern die Möglichkeit, tatsächlich gekrümmte Bildschirme zu erstellen.

*Das oben gezeigte "konventionell" bezieht sich auf einen LED-Bildschirm, der aus flachen LED-Einheitsgehäusen besteht.

REALISMUS DURCH NATURGETREUE FARBEN

REALISMUS DURCH NATURGETREUE FARBEN

 

Die LAPE-Serie liefert eine lebendige und unverwechselbare Bildqualität durch ein breites Spektrum an Farbdetails mit tiefem Kontrast dank des exklusiven "Dynamic Contrast Algorithm" von LG.

DETAILLIERTE WIEDERGABE DER FARBTIEFE

DETAILLIERTE WIEDERGABE DER FARBTIEFE

 

Die 16-Bit-Farbverarbeitung sorgt für einen höheren Graustufenwert, der unterschiedliche Farbtiefen und -dichten nahtlos und ohne Verzerrung darstellt und so einen realistischeren und differenzierteren Inhalt liefert.

FLÜSSIGE WIEDERGABE BEI DYNAMISCHEN BEWEGUNGEN

FLÜSSIGE WIEDERGABE BEI DYNAMISCHEN BEWEGUNGEN

 

Die hohe Wiederholrate von 3.840 Hz von LG sorgt für eine flüssige Wiedergabe von Inhalten. Das flimmerfreie Bild verhindert die bei Videoaufnahmen auftretenden schwarzen Balken sowie eine Überanstrengung der Augen und verschwommenes Sehen beim Betrachter.

FLEXIBLE ENERGIEVERWALTUNG

FLEXIBLE ENERGIEVERWALTUNG

 

Dank des modularen Stromversorgungskonzepts kann der Benutzer die gewünschte Helligkeit des Bildschirms wählen, indem er die Anzahl der Netzteile* auf der Grundlage der elektrischen Kapazität der Benutzerumgebung anpasst.

*Die Anzahl der erforderlichen Einheiten kann je nach Installationsumgebung variieren.
Die obige Beschreibung ist ein Beispiel für eine UHD-Bildschirmkonfiguration mit einem 2,0-mm-Raster im Modus „Redundanz aus“.

unterstützung_von_strom-/SIGNALREDUNDANZ

UNTERSTÜTZUNG VON STROM-/SIGNALREDUNDANZ

 

Die LAPE-Serie ist so konzipiert, dass sie Signalredundanz (optional) unterstützt, was dem Anwender Sicherheit gibt.

*Das oben gezeigte "konventionell" bezieht sich auf LED-Anzeigen, die den Strom-/Signalredundanzmodus nicht unterstützen.

präzise_fhd-/UHD-BILDSCHIRMKONFIGURATION

PRÄZISE FHD-/UHD-BILDSCHIRMKONFIGURATION

 

Bisher war es oft schwierig, einen Bildschirm mit FHD/UHD-Auflösung perfekt zu konfigurieren, was die Anzeige von Bildern in nativer Auflösung verhindert. Für die LAPE-Serie ist dies bei allen Modelloptionen möglich.

INTELLIGENTER HOCHLEISTUNGS-SYSTEMSTEUERUNG

INTELLIGENTER HOCHLEISTUNGS-SYSTEMSTEUERUNG

 

Die LAPE-Serie ist mit einer vielseitigen 4K-Systemsteuerung ausgestattet, die eine vereinfachte Systemkonfiguration in einer hochauflösenden Leinwandplattform ermöglicht. Die Steuerung verfügt außerdem über einen integrierten Hochleistungs-Media-Player sowie einen Scaler.

*Das oben gezeigte "konventionell" bezieht sich auf LED-Displays, die keinen All-in-One-Systemcontroller haben.

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT-SOFTWARE

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT-SOFTWARE

 

Die neue Management-Steuerungssoftware-Plattform „LED Assistant“ von LG ermöglicht eine einfache Bildschirmverwaltung.

ECHTZEIT-KUNDENDIENST SIGNAGE 365 CARE

ECHTZEIT-KUNDENDIENST SIGNAGE 365 CARE

 

Die Wartung wird mit dem optionalen Dienst Signage 365 Care*, einer von LG angebotenen Cloud-Service-Lösung, einfacher und schneller. Signage 365 Care verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten LED-Displays und bietet Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Service "Signage 365 Care" kann je nach Region unterschiedlich sein. Bitte wenden Sie sich für weitere Informationen an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region.

EINFACH IN DER HANDHABUNG UND ZU INSTALLIEREN

EINFACH IN DER HANDHABUNG UND ZU INSTALLIEREN

 

Die herkömmliche Installation von großen und schweren cabinet-basierten Displays führt oft zu einer Beschädigung der LED-Punkte während der Installation. Die LAPE-Serie bricht mit den bisherigen Normen, indem sie eine auf einem viel kleineren und leichteren LDM(LED Display Module)-basierende Installation ermöglicht, die für eine unvergleichlich einfache Handhabung sorgt.

EINFACHE BILDSCHIRMAUSRICHTUNG

EINFACHE BILDSCHIRMAUSRICHTUNG

 

Der Rahmen der LAPE-Modelle wurde sorgfältig für eine einfache Ausrichtung der Bildschirmebene entwickelt. Jedes LDM verfügt über 20 Z-Achsen-Ausrichtungspunkte für eine ultrapräzise Planheitsausrichtung.

INSTALLATION UND WARTUNG AUF DER VORDERSEITE

INSTALLATIONUND WARTUNG
AUF DER
VORDERSEITE

 

Die LAPE-Serie verfügt über einen frontseitigen Installations- und Servicezugang, sodass sich der Platz für den rückseitigen Zugang erübrigt, sowie über ein schlankes Bildschirmdesign für eine maximale Platzoptimierung.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PHYSISCHE PARAMETER

Pixelkonfiguration

3-in-1-SMD

Pixelabstand (mm)

1,5 mm

Modulauflösung (B x H)

160 x 120

Abmessungen des Moduls (B x H, mm)

240 x 180

Gewicht pro Modul (g)

360 g

Anzahl Module pro Cabinet (B x H)

2 x 3

Auflösung Cabinet

320 x 360

Abmessungen des Cabinets (B x H x T, mm)

480 x 540 x 53

Oberfläche des Cabinets (㎡)

0,26

Gewicht pro Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

6,0

Gewicht pro Quadratmeter (kg/㎡)

19,8

Physikalische Pixeldichte (Pixel/㎡)

444,444

Oberflächenhomogenität des Cabinets (mm)

±0,2

Cabinetmaterial

Druckguss Aluminium

Servicezugang

Vorderseite und Rückseite

OPTISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Min. Helligkeit (nach der Kalibrierung)

300 ~ 1000

Farbtemperatur

3.200 bis 9.300

Betrachtungswinkel (Horizontal)

160

Betrachtungswinkel (Vertikal)

140

Helligkeitshomogenität

95%

Farbhomogenität

±0,015Cx,Cy

Kontrastverhältnis

6,000

Farbtiefe (Bit)

16 (HDR10)

ELEKTRISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Stromverbrauch (W/Cabinet, Max.)

318

Stromverbrauch (W/Cabinet, durchschn.)

130

Stromverbrauch (W/㎡, Max.)

1225

Eingangsspannung (V)

100 bis 240

Bildwiederholungsrate (Frame-Rate) (Hz)

50 / 60

Bildaktualisierungsrate (Refresh-Rate) (Hz)

3,840

BETRIEBSSPEZIFIKATIONEN

Lebensdauer (Stunden bis zur halben Helligkeit)

100,000

Betriebstemperatur (℃)

0 bis +40

Betriebsluftfeuchtigkeit

10 bis 80% relative Feuchtigkeit

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

Zertifizierung

FCC Klasse A / CE / KC

UMWELT

Umwelt

RoHS

LED-CONTROLLER

LED-Controller

LCLG003

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.