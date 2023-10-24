We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Verbesserte Helligkeit und Steuerung
Die LED-Folie mit einem kleineren Pixelabstand von 14 mm und einer verbesserten Helligkeit von bis zu 2.100 cd/m²* zieht die Aufmerksamkeit von Passanten auf sich und zeigt eine breite Farbpalette an. Mithilfe der Control-Manager-Lösung können Sie die Helligkeit auch nach Zeitplan anpassen und einstellen, um Ihre Botschaften stets in der optimalen Helligkeit zu übermitteln.