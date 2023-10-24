About Cookies on This Site

Transparente LED-Folie

LAT140GT81

Transparente LED-Folie

Hauchen Sie mithilfe von Transparenz Ihren Räumen neues Leben ein

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

EINE NATÜRLICHE VERSCHMELZUNG MIT DEM RAUM

Herausragende Transparenz

Die transparente LED-Folie von LG macht das Objekt hinter dem Produkt sichtbar, auch nachdem das Produkt angebracht und ausgeschaltet wurde. Dies sorgt für eine weiträumige Sicht und fügt sich nahtlos in das vorhandene Innendesign ein. Diverse Informationen werden effektiv präsentiert, und die Folie zieht die Aufmerksamkeit der Passanten auf sich.

Die transparente LED-Folie von LG mit 14mm Pixelabstand wird in Einkaufszentren installiert und macht die Objekte hinter dem Produkt sichtbar, auch nachdem das Produkt angebracht und ausgeschaltet wurde.

Passt sich an jede Unebenheit an

Die transparente LED-Folie von LG übersteht Krümmungen von bis zu 2.000 R konvex und konkav für Anwendungen mit gebogenem Glas oder Fenster und bietet eine gleichmäßige Oberfläche durch robuste, transparente Schichten. Auf diese Weise kann eine Vielzahl von Veranstaltungsorten mit der LAT-Serie neu gestaltet werden.

Dieses Bild eines Geländers in einem Einkaufszentrum zeigt, dass die transparente LED-Folie von LG sich perfekt für gebogene Glas- oder Fensteranwendungen mit bis zu 2.000 R konvex und konkav eignet.

Dieses Bild aus dem Sporteinzelhandel vergleicht eine helle mit einer dunklen Umgebung und macht deutlich, dass die Helligkeit basierend auf den Helligkeitsbedingungen der Umgebung angepasst werden kann.
AUFMERKSAMKEITSSTARKE INHALTSANZEIGE

Verbesserte Helligkeit und Steuerung

 

Die LED-Folie mit einem kleineren Pixelabstand von 14 mm und einer verbesserten Helligkeit von bis zu 2.100 cd/m²* zieht die Aufmerksamkeit von Passanten auf sich und zeigt eine breite Farbpalette an. Mithilfe der Control-Manager-Lösung können Sie die Helligkeit auch nach Zeitplan anpassen und einstellen, um Ihre Botschaften stets in der optimalen Helligkeit zu übermitteln.

*Die untersuchte Helligkeit kann von den Testumgebungen einschließlich eines Photometers abweichen.

webOS Smart Platform
SMARTE LED SIGNAGE

webOS Smart Platform

 

LG webOS ist eine webzentrierte Plattform, die es System-Integratoren und Entwicklern erleichtert, webbasierte Lösungen für verschiedene Umgebungen zu erstellen. Durch die Unterstützung von SCAP (Security Content Automation Protocol) und die Kompatibilität mit HTML, CSS und JavaScript können Sie Zeit und Arbeitskosten sparen.

*Die webOS-API wird autorisierten SIs und Entwicklern zur Verfügung gestellt.

Es zeigt sich, dass Sie mit der Control-Manager-Lösung von LG den Inhalt mehrerer Displays festlegen, steuern und überwachen können.
SMARTE LED SIGNAGE

Control Manager

 

Über den Control Manager, der auf Geräten mit Internetverbindung verfügbar ist, können Sie Inhalte in Echtzeit festlegen, steuern und den Status mehrerer Displays an verschiedenen Standorten überwachen. Speziell für großflächig installierte transparente LED-Folien hilft Ihnen der Control Manager, Inhalte auf einfachere Weise abzuspielen und zu überprüfen.

SMARTE LED SIGNAGE

ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Dank des optionalen ConnectedCare*-Dienstes, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Dienstlösung, ist die Wartung einfach und schnell. LG Signage365Care verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten Displays. Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste stellen einen stabilen Geschäftsbetrieb beim Kunden sicher.

Mit dem optionalen ConnectedCare-Dienst können Sie den Status der Signage zentral überwachen.

*ConnectedCare ist der Markenname von LG Signage365Care Service. Die Verfügbarkeit ist regional unterschiedlich.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

LED-FOLIE(LAT140GT81)

Pixelabstand (mm)

13,7 ±0,2 mm

LED-Typ

3-in1-Farbpaket R, G, B (SMD2020)

Auflösung

48 x 36

Pixel pro Panel

1,728

Pixeldichte (Punkt/㎡)

5,102

Helligkeit (cd/m2):

Typ. 2,100 Nit

Kontrastverhältnis

≥100,000:1

Helligkeitshomogenität

≥ 70 %

Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

120 x 120

Lebensdauer (Stunden bis zur halben Helligkeit)

50,000 Std.

Täglicher Gebrauch

24 h/7 Tage

Garantie

2 Jahre

Transparenz

Typ. 53 %

Betriebstemperatur

0 ℃ bis 45 ℃ (nur Installation auf Glas in Innenräumen)

Folie zurechtschneiden

Ja (nur parallel zur Rahmenseite)

Krümmung (max.)

2,000 R (konkav, konvex, nur in Glas)

Farbtiefe

(9 Bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)

Farben

125,000,000 Farben

Farbhomogenität

Cx: 0,25 ± 0,03, Cy: 0,34 ±0,03

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

655 x 492 x 2,9 mm
(mit vorderer und hinterer Schutzfolie)

Gewicht

1 kg

Stromverbrauch

37 W (Transparentes Panel x1 + Gängiger-Rahmen-Satz x2)

Zubehör

ESG, Verordnungen, Garantiekarte

1. RAHMEN(ACC-14LATB1)

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

69,4 x 492 x 25 mm (Abdeckung)

Gewicht

0,4 kg

GÄNGIGER RAHMEN(ACC-14LATB2)

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

51,4 x 492 x 25 mm (Abdeckung)

Gewicht

0,3 kg

GERÄTESTEUERUNG(LCLG140U)

Auflösung

960 x 540 (1/4 FHD)

Schnittstelle

Eingang: LVDS
Ausgang: RJ45 x 4EA

Maximale Übertragungslänge

100 m (Kabel: CAT5E, CAT6)

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

293 x 188,7 x 37 mm

Gewicht

1,5 kg

Temperatursensor

Ja

Stromverbrauch

20 W

SYSTEMSTEUERUNG(LCLG002)

Video (max. Eingangsauflösung)

DP: 1.920 x 1.080 @ 60 Hz
HDMI: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 60 Hz
DVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 60 Hz

Schnittstelle (Eingang)

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Telefonbuchsen-Typ), RJ45 (ohne LED-Anzeige), IR-Empfänger (Telefonbuchsen-Typ), USB 3.0,

Schnittstelle (Ausgang)

DP, RS-232C (Telefonbuchsen-Typ), RJ45 (ohne LED-Anzeige), LVDS

Abmessungen (B x H x T) mm

293 x 193,3 x 40,1 mm

Gewicht (nur Display, kg)

1,6 kg

Quellenauswahl

HDMI, DVI-D, DP

Stromverbrauch

17 W

CMS S/W

Ja (2,9)

Signage365Care

Ja (2,7)

Zubehör

Netzkabel, IR- + Lichtsensor (1,5 m),
4P-Invertieradapter Telefon/RS-232C, ESG, Verordnungen
, Garantiekarte

EIN-BOX-STEUERUNG(CTAA-140G)

Video

HDMI: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 60 Hz

Eingang

HDMI, RS232C (Telefonbuchsen-Typ), RJ45, IR-Empfänger, USB 3.0

Ausgang

RS232C (Telefonbuchsen-Typ), RJ45 (2)

Abmessungen (B × H × T)

333 x 186,8 x 40,1 mm

Gewicht (nur Monitor)

1,82 kg

TPC (Temporal Peak Luminance Control)

Ja

Stromverbrauch

30 W

CMS S/W

SuperSign CMS

Zubehör

Netzkabel, IR- + Helligkeitssensor (1,5 m), 4P-Invertieradapter Telefon/RS-232C, ESG, Verordnungen, Garantiekarte

LEISTUNG(ACC-LATP1)

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

183 x 86 x 28 mm

Gewicht

769 g

Eingang

100–240 V, 50/60 Hz

Ausgang

19,5 V/10,8 A (210 W)

Farbe

Weiß

DC-Ausgangskabel

14 AWG, 1,5 m

Typ

L-Typ

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.